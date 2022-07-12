EXPIRING
S4 E21107/12/22
Today 3rd Hour - 7/12/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
Available until 07/15/22
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E21138 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
- Provençal vegetable casserole: Get Chef Daniel Boulud’s recipeCLIP 07/13/22
- TODAY bestsellers: Smart plugs, memory foam topper and moreCLIP 07/13/22
- Celebrity trainer shares dos and don’ts of upper-body workoutsCLIP 07/13/22
- How to navigate mortgages during a stressful housing marketCLIP 07/13/22
- Payment app scams: How to protect yourself from fraudCLIP 07/13/22
- When to catch the supermoon set to light up the night sky this weekCLIP 07/13/22
- Queen honors healthcare workers for service during pandemicCLIP 07/13/22
- Inflation rises 9.1%, largest 12-month increase in 40 yearsCLIP 07/13/22
- DIY remedies for summer ailments, from sunburns to poison ivyCLIP 07/13/22
- Best grills, accessories and gadgets: See our top picksCLIP 07/13/22
- Jordan Peele opens up on tightlipped new project ‘Nope’CLIP 07/13/22
- Elton John puts finishing touches on ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musicalCLIP 07/13/22
- 2022 Primetime Emmys: Who got nominated and who didn’tCLIP 07/13/22
- How to find the best deals after Amazon Prime DayCLIP 07/13/22
- Alex Murdaugh expected to face charges in murders of wife and sonCLIP 07/13/22
- The new images of space are stunning but what are we looking at?CLIP 07/13/22
- How renters can gain a competitive edge when bidding for homesCLIP 07/13/22
- Twitter sues Elon Musk for $44B after he backs out of takeover dealCLIP 07/13/22
- Woman saves family from burning home in the middle of the nightCLIP 07/13/22
- Boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River leaving woman, child deadCLIP 07/13/22
- Sweltering heat, record-high temps stretch from Plains to NortheastCLIP 07/13/22
- Sri Lanka’s president flees country amid massive protestsCLIP 07/13/22
- Could mask mandates return as BA.5 variant drives COVID cases?CLIP 07/13/22
- New video of Uvalde shooting shows delayed response by policeCLIP 07/13/22
- Biden heads to Middle East amid pressure to lower gas pricesCLIP 07/13/22
- Trump attempted to tamper with Jan. 6 witness, Cheney suggestsCLIP 07/13/22
- Catherine Reitman talks ‘authentic motherhood’ in ‘Workin’ Moms’CLIP 07/12/22
- Lawyer shares heartwarming surprise for teacher who changed her lifeCLIP 07/12/22
- Get your game on this summer with these playful toysCLIP 07/12/22
- Dave Coulier opens up on Bob Saget's legacy and his own sobrietyCLIP 07/12/22
- These mints are so good Jenna Bush Hager ate one off the groundCLIP 07/12/22
- Hoda Kotb’s daughter saved up her money for the sweetest reasonCLIP 07/12/22
- Try this fruity take on the classic Italian tiramisuCLIP 07/12/22
- Optimism can be learned: Psychologist shares tips on how to do itCLIP 07/12/22
- Simone Biles mistaken for a child on flight, offered coloring bookCLIP 07/12/22
- Hot summer finds to keep you cool on these scorcher daysCLIP 07/12/22
- Teen paralyzed by cancer inspires mother’s fitness journeyCLIP 07/12/22
- Fun, affordable ways to keep your family entertained this summerCLIP 07/12/22
- Turn your grill into a smoker with these tips from Michael SymonCLIP 07/12/22
- Travel + Leisure reveals ‘world’s best’ awards for vacationCLIP 07/12/22
- Start shopping with these Prime Day deals up to 70% offCLIP 07/12/22
- Prince Harry sits down with Chloe Kim to talk about mental healthCLIP 07/12/22
- Tim McGraw hints new album could be released soonCLIP 07/12/22
- Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's ‘Funny Girl'CLIP 07/12/22
- Mechanic gives roadmap for ways keep your car running smoothlyCLIP 07/12/22
- Soldier pulls off epic surprise for his brother on his wedding dayCLIP 07/12/22
- Good Samaritans save 22 from capsizing boat off the Jersey ShoreCLIP 07/12/22
- Jill Biden slammed for comments comparing Latinos to tacosCLIP 07/12/22
- See the groundbreaking pics from NASA's most powerful telescopeCLIP 07/12/22
- Cruise lines slash prices by the boatload during summer seasonCLIP 07/12/22
- SpaceX suffers fiery setback after booster rocket bursts into flamesCLIP 07/12/22
- String of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in California leaves 2 deadCLIP 07/12/22
- Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at riskCLIP 07/12/22
- Little Leaguers hit the ground as gunfire erupts during gameCLIP 07/12/22
- NYC residents flood the city streets for look at ManhattanhengeCLIP 07/12/22
- Health officials call newest COVID variant the most contagious yetCLIP 07/12/22
- Biden faces growing pressure from his own party to not run in 2024CLIP 07/12/22
- Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed CapitolCLIP 07/12/22
- Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in YosemiteCLIP 07/12/22
- Hoda and Jenna share NY Times profile of TODAY SVP's weddingCLIP 07/11/22
- Taylor Kitsch details the twists and turns in ‘The Terminal List’CLIP 07/11/22
- Hoda and Jenna fan wins Dominican Republic getaway vacationCLIP 07/11/22
- Designer Law Roach on styling Hollywood’s biggest celebritiesCLIP 07/11/22
- Christina Geist talks new book, gets backstage support from WillieCLIP 07/11/22
- Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the worldCLIP 07/11/22
- Do waiters appreciate when you stack your dirty plates for them?CLIP 07/11/22
- See the sweet photos Jenna Bush Hager took while on vacationCLIP 07/11/22
- Catch up on July’s trending stories on TODAY.comCLIP 07/11/22
- Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kidsCLIP 07/11/22
- How to keep your cats and dogs safe in the summer heatCLIP 07/11/22
- Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injuryCLIP 07/11/22
- How one mom started her PhD at 31 and made NASA historyCLIP 07/11/22
- Try these easy non-alcoholic party drinks with the whole familyCLIP 07/11/22
- Mega Millions jackpot reaches $440M ahead of Tuesday drawingCLIP 07/11/22
- 7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outsideCLIP 07/11/22
- Christina Geist talks new children’s book ‘Buddy’s New Buddy’CLIP 07/11/22
- How inaccurate background checks can affect securing new jobsCLIP 07/11/22
- Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?CLIP 07/11/22
- Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidentsCLIP 07/11/22
- Avalanche sweeps over hiker climbing in Kyrgyzstan mountainsCLIP 07/11/22
- Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after landing at Atlanta airportCLIP 07/11/22
- Biden to celebrate new gun safety law with mass shooting survivorsCLIP 07/11/22
- Can Elon Musk be legally forced to buy Twitter?CLIP 07/11/22
- Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, as potential motive comes to lightCLIP 07/11/22
- Biden may declare public health emergency for abortion accessCLIP 07/11/22
- Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panelCLIP 07/11/22
- Race to save ancient sequoias from fast-spreading fire in YosemiteCLIP 07/11/22
- Sweet puppies pose in Sunday Mug Shots!CLIP 07/10/22
- Female storm chasers hunt down twisters and break barriersCLIP 07/10/22
- Jessica Alba talks building The Honest Company empireCLIP 07/10/22
- Djokovic wagers dinner with Kyrgios before tennis final: Winner paysCLIP 07/10/22
- Brittney Griner pleas for help as White House struggles with RussiaCLIP 07/10/22
- Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'CLIP 07/10/22
- Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenesCLIP 07/10/22
- Hundreds rally in Highland Park calling for stricter gun safety lawsCLIP 07/10/22
- Russian rockets hit apartment building in Ukraine, leaving 6 deadCLIP 07/10/22
- Firefighters desperately trying to save giant sequoias in YosemiteCLIP 07/10/22
- How the hilarious ‘Gentleminions’ trend got started on TikTokCLIP 07/09/22
- Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have officially tied the knotCLIP 07/09/22
- ‘Sopranos’ star Tony Sirico diesCLIP 07/09/22
