S4 E16105/06/22
Today 3rd Hour - 5/6/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
- TODAY’s Joe Fryer takes home a GLAAD Media Award!CLIP 05/07/22
- Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspirationCLIP 05/07/22
- Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’CLIP 05/07/22
- David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will SmithCLIP 05/07/22
- Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky DerbyCLIP 05/07/22
- Last minute Mother’s Day gifts that add a personal touchCLIP 05/07/22
- Getaway vehicle of missing inmate and officer found in TennesseeCLIP 05/07/22
- Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 lossCLIP 05/07/22
- WNBA Season starts with Britney Griner remains still in RussiaCLIP 05/07/22
- Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum JubileeCLIP 05/07/22
- Taliban orders Afghan women to wear burqas in publicCLIP 05/07/22
- CDC probing cases of hepatitis linked to the deaths of 5 childrenCLIP 05/07/22
- Contagious COVID-19 subvariant stirs fears of new pandemic waveCLIP 05/07/22
- Deadly Havana hotel explosion leaves 22 dead, over 70 injuredCLIP 05/07/22
- Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to actingCLIP 05/06/22
- Try these vegetable waffles, sorbet mimosas for Mother’s DayCLIP 05/06/22
- Try these simple exercises during your at-home workout routineCLIP 05/06/22
- Phillipa Soo on ‘Suffs’ musical honoring women’s suffrage movementCLIP 05/06/22
- Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbersCLIP 05/06/22
- Ms. Pac-Man inducted into Video Game Hall of FameCLIP 05/06/22
- Texas woman buys an ancient Roman artifact at Goodwill storeCLIP 05/06/22
- Watch new trailer for ‘GOT’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon,’CLIP 05/06/22
- Christy Turlington Burns on how running aligns with her nonprofitCLIP 05/06/22
- Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissaryCLIP 05/06/22
- How a mother-daughter nursing duo cares for their rural communityCLIP 05/06/22
- Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretaryCLIP 05/06/22
- Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to winCLIP 05/06/22
- Who to watch at the Kentucky Derby, according to Mike TiricoCLIP 05/06/22
- Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp sexually assaulted herCLIP 05/06/22
- New images released of Alabama inmate, corrections officerCLIP 05/06/22
- Trump asked about bombing Mexico drug labs, Mark Esper saysCLIP 05/06/22
- Dave Chappelle's accused attacker charged with 4 misdemeanorsCLIP 05/06/22
- Texas, Oklahoma recover after tornado outbreakCLIP 05/06/22
- Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. WadeCLIP 05/06/22
- US intelligence helped Ukraine sink Russian vessel Moskva, officials sayCLIP 05/06/22
- Dr. Ashish Jha on rising COVID-19 cases, masks, J&J vaccineCLIP 05/06/22
- Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 pointsCLIP 05/06/22
- Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to BroadwayCLIP 05/05/22
- Mental Health Awareness: How to show support for a loved oneCLIP 05/05/22
- Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboardCLIP 05/05/22
- Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weightCLIP 05/05/22
- Consumer Confidential: Summer GetawayCLIP 05/05/22
- Stephanie’s Rules: Career, love and moneyCLIP 05/05/22
- Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes convictionCLIP 05/05/22
- May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’CLIP 05/05/22
- Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiereCLIP 05/05/22
- $15 or less: Refresh your beauty routine with these essentialsCLIP 05/05/22
- How to make beautiful (and less expensive) Mother’s Day bouquetsCLIP 05/05/22
- Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketballCLIP 05/05/22
- Rebel Wilson shares how getting malaria led her to pursue actingCLIP 05/05/22
- Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of FameCLIP 05/05/22
- Carson Daly, Blake Shelton team up for new show 'Barmageddon'CLIP 05/05/22
- Nathan Chen talks Olympic pressure: I just wanted to go homeCLIP 05/05/22
- Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2CLIP 05/05/22
- Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 19CLIP 05/05/22
- Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year long relationshipCLIP 05/05/22
- Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your walletCLIP 05/05/22
- Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp trialCLIP 05/05/22
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crashCLIP 05/05/22
- TurboTax to pay $141M over deceptive promises of 'free' tax filingCLIP 05/05/22
- Oklahoma driver swerves, narrowly avoids downed power linesCLIP 05/05/22
- Donald Trump Jr. testifies before January 6 committeeCLIP 05/05/22
- Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 yearsCLIP 05/05/22
- Death toll in Mariupol theater attack closer to 600: AP investigationCLIP 05/05/22
- US surpasses 1 million COVID deaths since start of pandemicCLIP 05/05/22
- Security stepped up outside the Supreme Court after draft leakCLIP 05/05/22
- Here are the hottest concert and comedy tours this summerCLIP 05/04/22
- Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendshipCLIP 05/04/22
- Hoda and Willie celebrate his birthday – with chips and whiskey!CLIP 05/04/22
- Try this very berry Dutch baby pancake for Mother’s DayCLIP 05/04/22
- Dermot Mulroney talks Netflix movie adaption of ‘Along for the Ride’CLIP 05/04/22
- How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI communityCLIP 05/04/22
- How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflationCLIP 05/04/22
- Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe for a biscuit egg sandwichCLIP 05/04/22
- Mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst speaks out for first timeCLIP 05/04/22
- Keith Morrison lends voice to latest sleep story on Calm appCLIP 05/04/22
- Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’CLIP 05/04/22
- Rita Moreno reflects on being first Latina to win an OscarCLIP 05/04/22
- Here are the inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of FameCLIP 05/04/22
- Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soarsCLIP 05/04/22
- US says Russia is ‘wrongfully detaining’ WNBA star Brittney GrinerCLIP 05/04/22
- Security breach at Queen’s Windsor Castle under investigationCLIP 05/04/22
- Missing prison officer and escaped inmate had ‘special relationship’CLIP 05/04/22
- North Korea fires missile test after Kim Jong Un threatens ‘rivals’CLIP 05/04/22
- Travelers should still wear masks on public transit, CDC saysCLIP 05/04/22
- Hail and tornadoes possible in Texas and OklahomaCLIP 05/04/22
- Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affectCLIP 05/04/22
- Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plantCLIP 05/04/22
- Trump-backed JD Vance is projected winner of Ohio senate primaryCLIP 05/04/22
- States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leakedCLIP 05/04/22
- Get the glam of the Met Gala with these easy makeup tipsCLIP 05/03/22
- How this English teacher uses running to help studentsCLIP 05/03/22
- Jazmyn Simon talks new children’s book, gets surprise from familyCLIP 05/03/22
- 2022 Met Gala outfit recap: See the best rep carpet fashionCLIP 05/03/22
- Yvonne Orji almost left Hollywood before landing ‘Insecure’ roleCLIP 05/03/22
- Chef Mario Carbone shares recipes for 2 classic Italian dishesCLIP 05/03/22
- Minnie Driver opens up about Matt Damon relationship in new bookCLIP 05/03/22
- Meet the teacher whose ‘explosive’ lessons led to TikTok stardomCLIP 05/03/22
- How to keep your eyes healthy and protect your eyesightCLIP 05/03/22
- How ‘Mission: Breakfast’ boosts morale at Hawaii military baseCLIP 05/03/22
