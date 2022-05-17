EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
Sorry, video is no longer available
S4 E168 | 05/17/22
Today 3rd Hour - 5/17/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E119 | 05/19/22Today - 5/19/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E118 | 05/18/22Today - 5/18/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E173 | 05/20/22Hoda & Jenna - 5/20/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E171 | 05/20/22Today 3rd Hour - 5/20/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E172 | 05/19/22Hoda & Jenna - 5/19/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E170 | 05/19/22Today 3rd Hour - 5/19/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E171 | 05/18/22Hoda & Jenna - 5/18/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E169 | 05/18/22Today 3rd Hour - 5/18/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- ‘Downton Abbey’ stars host trivia game for super fans on TODAYCLIP 05/20/22
- Author Emma Straub talks new book ‘This Time Tomorrow’CLIP 05/20/22
- Idina Menzel talks ‘Wicked’ movie, new QVC fashion lineCLIP 05/20/22
- Craig Melvin gets fun birthday sendoff from fans in South CarolinaCLIP 05/20/22
- 3 chefs share their recipes for a taste of South CarolinaCLIP 05/20/22
- Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)CLIP 05/20/22
- Charlamagne tha God talks podcast, friendship with Craig MelvinCLIP 05/20/22
- What's being done to protect sea turtles on Hilton Head IslandCLIP 05/20/22
- TODAY takes a sunset fishing cruise around Hilton Head IslandCLIP 05/20/22
- 3rd Hour of TODAY goes live from Hilton Head!CLIP 05/20/22
- How to save money on flights this summerCLIP 05/20/22
- These Father’s Day gift ideas come with free shipping!CLIP 05/20/22
- Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinctionCLIP 05/20/22
- Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctorCLIP 05/20/22
- Tom Cruise hits ‘Top Gun’ red carpet with William and KateCLIP 05/20/22
- Pete Williams to retire from NBC News after nearly 30 yearsCLIP 05/20/22
- Richard Engel reunites with 88-year-old who survived Russian attacksCLIP 05/20/22
- New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidentsCLIP 05/20/22
- Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?CLIP 05/20/22
- Ellen Barkin testifies ex Johnny Depp was 'jealous' and 'controlling'CLIP 05/20/22
- Why Grubhub’s ‘free lunch’ promo was disastrous for restaurantsCLIP 05/20/22
- Oklahoma legislature passes bill to ban nearly all abortionsCLIP 05/20/22
- 21 states could see record-high temperatures this weekendCLIP 05/20/22
- Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed a flight attendantCLIP 05/20/22
- Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of warCLIP 05/20/22
- Future of Title 42, set to expire in 3 days, remains uncertainCLIP 05/20/22
- Officials investigate possible case of monkeypox in New YorkCLIP 05/20/22
- CDC director signs off on Pfizer COVID booster shot for kids 5-11CLIP 05/20/22
- Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incidentCLIP 05/20/22
- Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic newsCLIP 05/20/22
- Here is the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAYCLIP 05/20/22
- Emmy Rossum talks portraying ‘billboard queen’ AngelyneCLIP 05/19/22
- Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sunCLIP 05/19/22
- Drag performer Alyssa Edwards previews 'Life, Love and Lashes’ tourCLIP 05/19/22
- Ricky Gervais talks new Netflix special, Oscars slap, Harry StylesCLIP 05/19/22
- My boyfriend is still good friends with his ex, should I be worried?CLIP 05/19/22
- Get a first look at the Jennifer Lopez documentary ‘Halftime’CLIP 05/19/22
- Jessi Klein gets surprised by Nate Berkus and Jeremiah BrentCLIP 05/19/22
- Germ-free ice tray, motivational water bottle, more trendy productsCLIP 05/19/22
- Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accidentCLIP 05/19/22
- Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sunCLIP 05/19/22
- Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealedCLIP 05/19/22
- Harry Styles reveals which song on ‘Harry’s House’ was hardest to writeCLIP 05/19/22
- Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour ticketsCLIP 05/19/22
- Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremonyCLIP 05/19/22
- Amber Heard’s sister testifies Johnny Depp hit both of themCLIP 05/19/22
- Buffalo mass shooting suspect set to make first court appearanceCLIP 05/19/22
- First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journeyCLIP 05/19/22
- Mom shares experience of giving birth mid-air on Frontier flightCLIP 05/19/22
- Taylor Swift delivers NYU commencement, gets honorary degreeCLIP 05/19/22
- Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison earlyCLIP 05/19/22
- American who traveled to Canada diagnosed with monkeypoxCLIP 05/19/22
- 29 million at risk for severe weather, with chance of tornadoesCLIP 05/19/22
- Hunter Biden rep says his $2M tax bill has been paid offCLIP 05/19/22
- Russia parades surrendering Ukrainian fighters through MariupolCLIP 05/19/22
- US sees ‘very substantial’ uptick in COVID casesCLIP 05/19/22
- Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big lossesCLIP 05/19/22
- Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost formula supplyCLIP 05/19/22
- Jessica Alba gives a 5-minute Honest makeup demoCLIP 05/18/22
- Hillary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivityCLIP 05/18/22
- ‘Zaddy’ Christopher Meloni opens up about working out in the nudeCLIP 05/18/22
- Mario Lopez talks family life and bringing ‘Access’ to the East CoastCLIP 05/18/22
- Get an etiquette lesson befitting a lady of Downton AbbeyCLIP 05/18/22
- How 8th grade activists stand up to hate targeting AAPI communityCLIP 05/18/22
- How to afford waves of wedding invites: Gift ideas, travel tips, moreCLIP 05/18/22
- Easy Israeli dips: Baba ganoush and LutenistaCLIP 05/18/22
- Gadgets for summer: Soft serve dessert maker, neck fan, moreCLIP 05/18/22
- Get a first look at Marvel’s new ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ trailerCLIP 05/18/22
- ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ documentary in the worksCLIP 05/18/22
- Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren will star in ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1932’CLIP 05/18/22
- See new trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2CLIP 05/18/22
- Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo posts tribute on his birthdayCLIP 05/18/22
- Inside TODAY’s journey taking the stage in ‘Murder in Studio One’CLIP 05/18/22
- Average gas price in California hits $6 per gallonCLIP 05/18/22
- Depp’s lawyers accuse Amber Heard of doctoring abuse photosCLIP 05/18/22
- Ringling Brothers eyes comeback with animal-free circus showCLIP 05/18/22
- Congress holds UFO hearing, unveils never-before-seen videosCLIP 05/18/22
- Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay dealCLIP 05/18/22
- Crisis at US southern border appears to be growingCLIP 05/18/22
- Record heat continues to spread across the USCLIP 05/18/22
- 18-year-old dies after sand collapses on him at Jersey ShoreCLIP 05/18/22
- China Eastern plane crash may have been intentional, reports sayCLIP 05/18/22
- FDA: Imported baby formula may hit US stores ‘in matter of weeks’CLIP 05/18/22
- Finland, Sweden submit bids to join NATO, despite Russia’s threatsCLIP 05/18/22
- Biden calls for stricter gun laws, condemns racial hatred in BuffaloCLIP 05/18/22
- Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary: Oz, McCormick race for victoryCLIP 05/18/22
- 'Murder in Studio One': Watch TODAY anchors star in off-broadway playCLIP 05/17/22
- Chris Meloni reveals story behind ‘Law & Order’ set pics with Mariska HargitayCLIP 05/17/22
- Make your bed extra cozy with these productsCLIP 05/17/22
- Huda Beauty founder shares 3 hot new makeup trendsCLIP 05/17/22
- tWitch on saying goodbye to ‘The Ellen Show’ after 9 yearsCLIP 05/17/22
- Matt Abdoo shares recipe for saucy burger with Mexican street cornCLIP 05/17/22
- How to turn anxious thoughts into positive actionsCLIP 05/17/22
- Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for youCLIP 05/17/22
- Here’s a list of hair loss treatment options for womenCLIP 05/17/22
- Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1ACLIP 05/17/22
- Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debtCLIP 05/17/22
- FBI sees rise in racially motivated extremism fed by social mediaCLIP 05/17/22
- Easy grilling tips to take your barbequing to the next levelCLIP 05/17/22
- Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey share their trick for approaching starsCLIP 05/17/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.