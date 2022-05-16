EXPIRING
S4 E16705/16/22
Today 3rd Hour - 5/16/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
- Social media firestorm surrounds Johnny Depp defamation trialCLIP 05/17/22
- Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance at Paddington StationCLIP 05/17/22
- Biden and Bezos spar over inflation, taxing the richCLIP 05/17/22
- California church shooting: Doctor sacrificed himself to save othersCLIP 05/17/22
- Summer-like heat could set records in parts of USCLIP 05/17/22
- Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 yearsCLIP 05/17/22
- Russia takes full control of first major Ukrainian cityCLIP 05/17/22
- Pennsylvania Senate race to test Trump's political powerCLIP 05/17/22
- Officials reveal new details in Buffalo shooting investigationCLIP 05/17/22
- How one teacher buses mental health to the communityCLIP 05/16/22
- Buffalo community mourns supermarket shooting victimsCLIP 05/16/22
- Bethenny Frankel names her 'Mt. Rushmore' of ‘Housewives’CLIP 05/16/22
- Selena Gomez jokes she hosted ‘SNL’ to ‘find romance’CLIP 05/16/22
- Hugh Bonneville, Allan Leech talk strong 'Downton Abbey' bondsCLIP 05/16/22
- Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael talk ‘Downton Abbey’ sequelCLIP 05/16/22
- Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones talks being a ‘Troublemaker’CLIP 05/16/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 16, 2022CLIP 05/16/22
- Nick Jonas, Shakira on how their competition show is ‘less judgy’CLIP 05/16/22
- 'This is Us' stars share what it was like shooting the last scenesCLIP 05/16/22
- Shakira, Nick Jonas talk parenthood, 'Dancing with Myself' seriesCLIP 05/16/22
- Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' as newest judgeCLIP 05/16/22
- New doc explores how Princess Diana was treated by the mediaCLIP 05/16/22
- Cast of 'Downton Abbey' spills details on new era for the CrawleysCLIP 05/16/22
- McDonald's to exit Russia after 30+ years, selling all 800 locationsCLIP 05/16/22
- TODAY exclusive: Passenger-turned-pilot details miracle landingCLIP 05/16/22
- Queen is seen walking for first time in months at Jubilee celebrationCLIP 05/16/22
- Gas prices hit record with national average now $4.48 per gallonCLIP 05/16/22
- Severe thunder storms threaten 62 million in NortheastCLIP 05/16/22
- Churchgoers in California detain gunman in deadly attackCLIP 05/16/22
- Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief saysCLIP 05/16/22
- Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers sayCLIP 05/16/22
- Mass shooting in Buffalo motivated by racist hate, police sayCLIP 05/16/22
- Hero passenger who landed plane recounts nosedive momentsCLIP 05/15/22
- Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy musicCLIP 05/15/22
- Texas couple celebrates 10 years of marriage with a Sunday Mug Shot!CLIP 05/15/22
- This optical illusion made a driver scared of a giant hole in the roadCLIP 05/15/22
- Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of HonorCLIP 05/15/22
- Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78CLIP 05/15/22
- Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’CLIP 05/15/22
- Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: ExclusiveCLIP 05/15/22
- NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd saysCLIP 05/15/22
- Biden on Buffalo shooting: ‘Hate must have no harbor’CLIP 05/15/22
- Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: ‘He is a hero’CLIP 05/15/22
- Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at schoolCLIP 05/15/22
- Buffalo shooting: 10 killed in racially motivated supermarket attackCLIP 05/15/22
- Driver meets good Samaritans who saved her life: ‘I am so grateful’CLIP 05/14/22
- Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption requestCLIP 05/14/22
- First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount EverestCLIP 05/14/22
- Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first timeCLIP 05/14/22
- Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ actor dies at 79CLIP 05/14/22
- Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: ‘I’m OK, if anybody was wondering’CLIP 05/14/22
- Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversyCLIP 05/14/22
- Queen Elizabeth attends royal horse show, easing health concernsCLIP 05/14/22
- 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff gameCLIP 05/14/22
- Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patientCLIP 05/14/22
- Convicted murderer escapes from transport busCLIP 05/14/22
- First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian courtCLIP 05/14/22
- Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championshipCLIP 05/14/22
- Federal judge to rule on pandemic-era immigration restrictionCLIP 05/14/22
- Justice Thomas: Leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion ‘changed the court’CLIP 05/14/22
- Millions feel the heat from record temperatures in the SouthwestCLIP 05/14/22
- Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortageCLIP 05/14/22
- Rita Moreno on facing adversity in Hollywood as an immigrantCLIP 05/13/22
- Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry StylesCLIP 05/13/22
- Influencer Mickey Angelo performs his own TODAY theme songCLIP 05/13/22
- Dermatologist shares the ABCs of skin safetyCLIP 05/13/22
- Diddy shares how he’s preparing to host Billboard Music AwardsCLIP 05/13/22
- What is dead face? Hoda and Jenna try out latest trendCLIP 05/13/22
- Get caught up on this month’s popular storiesCLIP 05/13/22
- Two ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken: Sliders, lettuce cupsCLIP 05/13/22
- Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl ScoutsCLIP 05/13/22
- Get the most out of your vacation with these travel appsCLIP 05/13/22
- Say hello to the new rules when it comes to relaxed office attireCLIP 05/13/22
- How to plant a home garden in your backyard or windowsillCLIP 05/13/22
- Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?CLIP 05/13/22
- Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie GeistCLIP 05/13/22
- Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skillsCLIP 05/13/22
- Mockumentary ‘Spinal Tap 2’ officially in the worksCLIP 05/13/22
- Answering the most-Googled questions about inflationCLIP 05/13/22
- Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since MarchCLIP 05/13/22
- Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm electionsCLIP 05/13/22
- Teen becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. EverestCLIP 05/13/22
- Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in PreaknessCLIP 05/13/22
- Here’s what it takes to land a plane in an emergencyCLIP 05/13/22
- Fears grow over potential clashes at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeralCLIP 05/13/22
- Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on holdCLIP 05/13/22
- Weekend forecast: Record highs will have it feeling like summerCLIP 05/13/22
- Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one dayCLIP 05/13/22
- Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 42CLIP 05/13/22
- Putin warns of possible ‘retaliation’ if Finland joins NATOCLIP 05/13/22
- Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortageCLIP 05/13/22
- Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin talk handling the pressureCLIP 05/12/22
- Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’CLIP 05/12/22
- Inspiring America: How Christy Turlington Burns Found a New PurposeCLIP 05/12/22
- How to get your patio and backyard ready for summerCLIP 05/12/22
- What is the Kangoo Boost workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!CLIP 05/12/22
- Why your face should look like a glazed doughnut before bedCLIP 05/12/22
- Hidden gem products: diamond cleaner, pineapple corer, moreCLIP 05/12/22
- Al Roker’s leftover croissant dish goes viralCLIP 05/12/22
- How to keep kids safe around water: Olympians share tipsCLIP 05/12/22
