S5 E10102/06/23
Today 3rd Hour - 2/6/23
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
NRNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Amy Schumer erases her exes in Google Pixel Super Bowl adCLIP 02/07/23
- What to listen to in February: Top podcasts, audiobooks, moreCLIP 02/07/23
- Mel Robbins shares tips for a healthy morning routineCLIP 02/07/23
- Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt opens up about raising two girlsCLIP 02/07/23
- Al Roker and TODAY anchors take on new challenges | Try This TodayCLIP 02/07/23
- Khadeen and Devale Ellis talk new book, marriage, parenthoodCLIP 02/07/23
- Christoph Waltz on why he's so good at being so badCLIP 02/07/23
- How 2 social media influencers went from online to in storesCLIP 02/07/23
- AMC Theaters unveils controversial new seat pricing systemCLIP 02/07/23
- Nick Jonas talks fatherhood, new music, Vegas show, touringCLIP 02/07/23
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf opens up about controversial NBA careerCLIP 02/07/23
- Judge makes pivotal ruling in Alex Murdaugh murder trialCLIP 02/07/23
- Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt talks new book, sisterhood bondsCLIP 02/07/23
- Will Ferrell joins ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Bridgerton’ in Super Bowl adCLIP 02/07/23
- Matthew McConaughey reportedly to star in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffCLIP 02/07/23
- Officials sound alarm over rise of lithium-ion battery firesCLIP 02/07/23
- P. Diddy looks to throwback hits in Uber One Super Bowl adCLIP 02/07/23
- Beyoncé presale tests Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift debacleCLIP 02/07/23
- UNICEF on what earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria need mostCLIP 02/07/23
- Super Bowl stars face media in countdown to the big gameCLIP 02/07/23
- More than 400 food items recalled over possible listeria riskCLIP 02/07/23
- Syrian earthquake survivor speaks out on devastating sceneCLIP 02/07/23
- Death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises above 5,000CLIP 02/07/23
- See Melissa McCarthy in musical Booking.com Super Bowl adCLIP 02/06/23
- Get a peek of Jon Hamm, Brie Larson in Helmman’s Super Bowl adCLIP 02/06/23
- ‘Girls Gotta Eat’ hosts talk hit podcast, share relationship adviceCLIP 02/06/23
- Crafty Valentine’s day gift ideas to show everyone loveCLIP 02/06/23
- 2023 Grammys fashion recap: Who won the red carpet?CLIP 02/06/23
- Reese Witherspoon on new romantic comedy ‘Your Place or Mine’CLIP 02/06/23
- Top books to curl up with in FebruaryCLIP 02/06/23
- Young cardiac arrest survivor spreads life-saving CPR messageCLIP 02/06/23
- ‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite in PopCorners Super Bowl adCLIP 02/06/23
- Clever new uses for common kitchen gadgetsCLIP 02/06/23
- Top-rated February beauty and fashion products under $35CLIP 02/06/23
- Grandmaster Flash reflects on 50th anniversary of hip hopCLIP 02/06/23
- Maria Shriver talks learning to embrace herself after divorceCLIP 02/06/23
- You can buy sand from Tom Brady’s retirement spotCLIP 02/06/23
- Alicia Silverstone reprises ‘Clueless’ role in Super Bowl adCLIP 02/06/23
- Mom who had uterine transplant gives birth to second babyCLIP 02/06/23
- Disaster narrowly averted during close call at Texas airportCLIP 02/06/23
- New or used? Tips for buying a car in 2023CLIP 02/06/23
- Why more parents are saying no to sleepoversCLIP 02/06/23
- Charles Kimbrough, ‘Murphy Brown’ actor, dies at 86CLIP 02/06/23
- Massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, more than 1,000 deadCLIP 02/06/23
- Harold Brown, one of last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 98CLIP 02/05/23
- Fan snaps Sunday Mugshot in front of Egyptian pyramidsCLIP 02/05/23
- Kansas Jayhawks guess junior reporter’s drawings of team logosCLIP 02/05/23
- Salma Hayek on clearing own path in Hollywood, new ‘Magic Mike’ movieCLIP 02/05/23
- Meet the NYC youth orchestra nominated for a GrammyCLIP 02/05/23
- What to expect from Biden’s 2023 State of the Union addressCLIP 02/05/23
- Former US admiral weighs in on China’s suspected spy balloonCLIP 02/05/23
- US military shoots down Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic OceanCLIP 02/05/23
- Beyoncé set to make history at 2023 GrammysCLIP 02/05/23
- Jinkx Monsoon’s Broadway Debut in 'Chicago' and Why Drag is 'Still an Act of Revolution'CLIP 02/03/23
- Inspiring transformations, strength workouts and nutrition tips | Start TODAYCLIP 02/03/23
- Hoda and Jenna compete in Canadian-inspired challengesCLIP 02/03/23
- Try these icy activities for a thrilling day in Québec CityCLIP 02/03/23
- Hoda and Jenna face-off in a toboggan race in Québec CityCLIP 02/03/23
- Here is what to watch in February 2023CLIP 02/03/23
- Tyler Posey talks ‘Teen Wolf,’ writing music, love for tattoosCLIP 02/03/23
- Comedian Phoebe Robinson on walking the runway for a good causeCLIP 02/03/23
- Who’s hiring? Breaking down the job marketCLIP 02/03/23
- TODAY celebrates 100th (and 109th) birthdays: Feb. 3, 2023CLIP 02/03/23
- Super Bowl prep: How to save on everything from TVs to snacksCLIP 02/03/23
- ‘Night Court’ revival gets picked up for second seasonCLIP 02/03/23
- Get a sneak peek at the new trailer for season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’CLIP 02/03/23
- Grammy Awards to honor 50 years of hip hopCLIP 02/03/23
- Harrison Ford talks '1923,' 'Indiana Jones,' and what’s nextCLIP 02/03/23
- Adnan Syed breaks silence for 1st time since prison releaseCLIP 02/03/23
- An inside look at space flight training for civilian astronautsCLIP 02/03/23
- Alex Murdaugh: Will jury hear about alleged financial crimes?CLIP 02/03/23
- EzriCare eyedrops recalled over link to bacterial infectionsCLIP 02/03/23
- Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over USCLIP 02/03/23
- Salma Hayek Pinault talks being drafted for the Olympics at 9 years oldCLIP 02/03/23
- ‘Frasier’ revival to bring Kelsey Grammer back to BostonCLIP 02/02/23
- See Sandakwa group perform indigenous Huron-Wendat danceCLIP 02/02/23
- Step up your winter fashion with Canadian style Après-ski looksCLIP 02/02/23
- Hoda and Jenna compete in Canadian celebrity triviaCLIP 02/02/23
- Hoda and Jenna tour the enchanting sites of Québec CityCLIP 02/02/23
- Former Marine shares life lessons for conquering self-doubtCLIP 02/02/23
- Must-have Super Bowl products for the perfect game day at homeCLIP 02/02/23
- Kal Penn on climate change series, guest hosting 'Daily Show'CLIP 02/02/23
- Stepson helps father with remarkable recovery after accidentCLIP 02/02/23
- Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industryCLIP 02/02/23
- Sheryl Crow talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, heart health causeCLIP 02/02/23
- Katy Perry honors fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda KerrCLIP 02/02/23
- Ozempic to ramp up production driven by off-label demandCLIP 02/02/23
- Town in 'Groundhog Day' celebrates movie's 30th anniversaryCLIP 02/02/23
- Beyoncé announces highly anticipated Renaissance World TourCLIP 02/02/23
- Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell down 30-foot holeCLIP 02/02/23
- Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil makes his predictionCLIP 02/02/23
- Green Comet to pass over Earth for first time in 50,000 yearsCLIP 02/02/23
- What’s next for Tom Brady after re-retirement announcement?CLIP 02/02/23
- Video appears to place Alex Murdaugh at crime sceneCLIP 02/02/23
- Tyre Nichols laid to rest as thousands turn out to pay respectsCLIP 02/02/23
- Pack like a pro with these tips from Samantha BrownCLIP 02/01/23
- Susan Lucci helps Hoda & Jenna deliver soap cliffhanger linesCLIP 02/01/23
- Susan Lucci talks heart health, opens up on loss of husbandCLIP 02/01/23
- Try these at-home exercises to improve your heart healthCLIP 02/01/23
- Terry Crews talks ‘AGT: All-Stars’ and his new graphic novelCLIP 02/01/23
