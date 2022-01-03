EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E7501/03/22
Today 3rd Hour - 1/3/22
Also available on the nbc app
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
Available until 01/06/22
Appearing:
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E7537 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E3 | 01/04/22Today - 1/4/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E2 | 01/03/22Today - 1/3/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E78 | 01/06/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/6/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E78 | 01/06/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/6/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E77 | 01/05/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/5/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E77 | 01/05/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/5/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E76 | 01/04/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/4/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E76 | 01/04/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/4/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E75 | 01/03/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/3/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E75 | 01/03/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/3/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murderCLIP 01/06/22
- Sheinelle Jones offers advice for divorced couples with childrenCLIP 01/06/22
- Upcoming movies and shows to watch in 2022, from the Olympics to 'Avatar 2'CLIP 01/06/22
- Fran Drescher talks new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie, binging ‘The Nanny’CLIP 01/06/22
- Searches for men’s earrings way up: ‘The power of Craig Melvin’CLIP 01/06/22
- Al Roker featured in Washington Post Magazine, focusing on climate changeCLIP 01/06/22
- Method Man talks 2nd season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’CLIP 01/06/22
- Greg Kinnear talks playing Atticus Finch in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on BroadwayCLIP 01/06/22
- Parents magazine reveals best products to help kids sleepCLIP 01/06/22
- How this sock company is helping the military communityCLIP 01/06/22
- Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager saysCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversaryCLIP 01/06/22
- Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new careerCLIP 01/06/22
- Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speechCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden uses ‘sharp,’ ‘forceful, language to attack TrumpCLIP 01/06/22
- Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attackCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former presidentCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden: After Jan. 6, we must decide what kind of nation we are going to beCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden: Trump watched and did 'nothing’ for hours during Jan. 6 attackCLIP 01/06/22
- Antonio Brown says he was ‘thrown out’ for refusing to play with a painful injuryCLIP 01/06/22
- Kamala Harris marks 1 year since Jan. 6 attack: Democracy won’t stand if we don’t defend itCLIP 01/06/22
- How gyms are adapting as COVID-19 variants spur uncertaintyCLIP 01/06/22
- Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken MilaneseCLIP 01/06/22
- ‘The Home Edit’ stars share home projects you can accomplish in under 30 minutesCLIP 01/06/22
- How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’CLIP 01/06/22
- ‘Fraggle Rock’ trailer: See preview of reboot series headed to Apple TV+CLIP 01/06/22
- Elmo responds to viral video following feud with Zoe on Sesame StreetCLIP 01/06/22
- Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines' never-before-seen audition tape from 2012CLIP 01/06/22
- Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attackCLIP 01/06/22
- Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination statusCLIP 01/06/22
- $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbersCLIP 01/06/22
- More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter stormCLIP 01/06/22
- Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12CLIP 01/06/22
- 83 million people across the country under winter storm alertsCLIP 01/06/22
- CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15CLIP 01/06/22
- Liz Cheney: We won’t let Trump hide behind ‘phony claims’ during Jan. 6 investigationCLIP 01/06/22
- Nation marks 1 year since riots at US CapitolCLIP 01/06/22
- Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by workCLIP 01/05/22
- Hot style trends for 2022: oversized button-downs, moreCLIP 01/05/22
- Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitationCLIP 01/05/22
- How this viral TikTok boutique owner followed her dreams while empowering womenCLIP 01/05/22
- Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adultsCLIP 01/05/22
- TikTok workout trends you can try at homeCLIP 01/05/22
- Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19CLIP 01/05/22
- North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journeyCLIP 01/05/22
- How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlinesCLIP 01/05/22
- Fitness Steals & Deals to kickstart your health in 2022: smart watches, moreCLIP 01/05/22
- Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workoutCLIP 01/05/22
- How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiencesCLIP 01/05/22
- Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go grayCLIP 01/05/22
- ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brendan Hunt teases season 3 with new photoCLIP 01/05/22
- Chris Evans to play ‘Singing in the Rain’ star Gene Kelly in new movieCLIP 01/05/22
- Betty White challenge helps animal rescue organizationsCLIP 01/05/22
- Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in MontanaCLIP 01/05/22
- Valerie Bertinelli opens up about losing first husband Eddie Van HalenCLIP 01/05/22
- First woman to become commanding officer of USS ConstitutionCLIP 01/05/22
- Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinatedCLIP 01/05/22
- Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented realityCLIP 01/05/22
- Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentenceCLIP 01/05/22
- Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy ticketsCLIP 01/05/22
- NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew CuomoCLIP 01/05/22
- North Korea fires suspected ballistic missileCLIP 01/05/22
- A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data showsCLIP 01/05/22
- Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversaryCLIP 01/05/22
- CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learningCLIP 01/05/22
- Fallout grows over response to drivers stranded for 20+ hours on 1-95CLIP 01/05/22
- Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty WhiteCLIP 01/04/22
- Mayim Bialik talks co-hosing ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’CLIP 01/04/22
- Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’CLIP 01/04/22
- How to fix your finances, from paying down debt to building up savingsCLIP 01/04/22
- Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?CLIP 01/04/22
- Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a yearCLIP 01/04/22
- Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity testCLIP 01/04/22
- What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)CLIP 01/04/22
- Beauty trends going into 2022, from eyeshadow to press-on nailsCLIP 01/04/22
- Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’CLIP 01/04/22
- Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situationsCLIP 01/04/22
- ‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewersCLIP 01/04/22
- Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthdayCLIP 01/04/22
- Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for moneyCLIP 01/04/22
- IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 2022CLIP 01/04/22
- Raven Simone mixes up Bee-Gees lyrics on ‘Wheel of Fortune’CLIP 01/04/22
- Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022CLIP 01/04/22
- ‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developedCLIP 01/04/22
- What kind of masks should children wear in school?CLIP 01/04/22
- Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect himCLIP 01/04/22
- Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularityCLIP 01/04/22
- Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney generalCLIP 01/04/22
- Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after no one matches all numbers againCLIP 01/04/22
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud chargesCLIP 01/04/22
- AT&T and Verizon to delay new 5G wireless service for 2 weeksCLIP 01/04/22
- Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data showsCLIP 01/04/22
- Another blast of cold air heads east following winter stormCLIP 01/04/22
- NBC correspondent details being stuck in traffic overnight due to winter stormCLIP 01/04/22
- Winter storm slams South and Northeast, impacting travel across the countryCLIP 01/04/22
- Washington Football Team to reveal new team nameCLIP 01/03/22
- Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his communityCLIP 01/03/22
- Did Kenan Thompson and Taylor Louderman get inspiration playing co-anchors from Hoda and Jenna?CLIP 01/03/22
- Meet the 'fearless' teacher inspiring students to find their voicesCLIP 01/03/22
- Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022CLIP 01/03/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.