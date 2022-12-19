EXPIRING
S5 E6612/19/22
Today 3rd Hour - 12/19/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
NRNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Available until 12/22/22
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
- How to have a drama-free holiday seasonCLIP 12/20/22
- A look at the London streets that inspired ‘A Christmas Carol’CLIP 12/20/22
- Steve Kornacki breaks down the holidays by the numbersCLIP 12/20/22
- How to handle tricky holiday social situationsCLIP 12/20/22
- '1923' premiere episode draws huge audience for ParamountCLIP 12/20/22
- Tom Cruise completes ‘biggest stunt in cinema history’CLIP 12/20/22
- Why you should gift experiences this holiday seasonCLIP 12/20/22
- Mom behind viral Christmas list talks to TODAYCLIP 12/20/22
- China reports 1st COVID-related death amid new surgeCLIP 12/20/22
- Federal officials warn of growing ‘sextortion’ scamCLIP 12/20/22
- Thousands line the streets in Argentina for victory paradeCLIP 12/20/22
- Nostalgia behind trend of adults buying toys for themselvesCLIP 12/20/22
- Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup paradeCLIP 12/20/22
- Chrysler and Dodge issue urgent recall over airbag deathsCLIP 12/20/22
- NY Congressman-elect George Santos’ résumé called into questionCLIP 12/20/22
- Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in LA trialCLIP 12/20/22
- Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictionsCLIP 12/20/22
- Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecutionCLIP 12/20/22
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits northern CaliforniaCLIP 12/20/22
- CVS, Walgreens limit purchase of children's meds amid shortageCLIP 12/20/22
- Massive storm takes shape, set to impact holiday travel rushCLIP 12/20/22
- PopStart Plus: Holiday Edition 2022CLIP 12/19/22
- TODAY fan plays Suddenly Santa — and wins a surprise gift!CLIP 12/19/22
- These gadget gift ideas are all under $100!CLIP 12/19/22
- Devoted New York woman surprised by her communityCLIP 12/19/22
- Hoda and Jenna talk white elephant swaps, how to handle in-lawsCLIP 12/19/22
- Jenna Bush Hager shares photos from niece Cora’s visitCLIP 12/19/22
- Steve Zahn talks new limited series ‘George & Tammy’CLIP 12/19/22
- Holiday health and travel questions get asked and answeredCLIP 12/19/22
- Cancer patient inspired to become a nurse after diagnosisCLIP 12/19/22
- Shop these last-minute gifts for all agesCLIP 12/19/22
- New teaser for ‘Barbie’ sends the internet abuzzCLIP 12/19/22
- ‘Book Club 2: The Next Chapter’ heads to Italy in hilarious trailerCLIP 12/19/22
- Cecily Strong makes ‘SNL’ exit after 11 seasonsCLIP 12/19/22
- Original ET model sold at auction for $2.5 millionCLIP 12/19/22
- Tom Cruise thanks ‘Top Gun’ fans as he jumps out of a planeCLIP 12/19/22
- TODAY hosts share favorite photos from the holidaysCLIP 12/19/22
- Get a first look at the new Grand Central Terminal in NYCCLIP 12/19/22
- Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti arrested for supporting protestersCLIP 12/19/22
- How to save time and money when returning holiday giftsCLIP 12/19/22
- Families of Idaho victims frustrated with lack of answersCLIP 12/19/22
- Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as CEOCLIP 12/19/22
- Texas Governor warns of ‘total chaos’ at border if Title 42 is liftedCLIP 12/19/22
- Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal charges against TrumpCLIP 12/19/22
- Frigid air set to move east: Could it impact holiday travel?CLIP 12/19/22
- Severe turbulence injures dozens aboard Hawaiian Air flightCLIP 12/19/22
- Couple toasts to 50 years of marriage for Sunday Mug Shots!CLIP 12/18/22
- Pilot pranks sleeping wife with negative-G wake-up callCLIP 12/18/22
- Frances Hesselbein, revolutionary Girl Scouts leader, dies at 107CLIP 12/18/22
- Elite dancer overcomes homelessness to lead top ballet companyCLIP 12/18/22
- Kate Hudson talks ‘Glass Onion,’ work mentality and music careerCLIP 12/18/22
- Could Messi win his first World Cup title against France's Mbappe?CLIP 12/18/22
- Border braces for wave of new migrants with likely end of Title 42CLIP 12/18/22
- US citizens speak out on being stranded in Peru amid protestsCLIP 12/18/22
- Can a divided US handle the prosecution of a former president?CLIP 12/18/22
- Jan. 6 committee to hold symbolic vote on criminal charges for TrumpCLIP 12/18/22
- Austin Butler hosting ‘SNL’ with musical guest LizzoCLIP 12/17/22
- Get a first look at Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ trailerCLIP 12/17/22
- How to find the best last-minute holiday gifts before Chanukah, ChristmasCLIP 12/17/22
- Father of Highland Park shooter charged with reckless conductCLIP 12/17/22
- Brittney Griner: ‘I will use my platform’ to help Paul WhelanCLIP 12/17/22
- This medical worker puts smiles on young patients faces with cast artCLIP 12/17/22
- Holiday movies to look out for: ’Glass Onion, ‘Puss in Boots,’ moreCLIP 12/17/22
- Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 daysCLIP 12/17/22
- Berlin aquarium explodes, spilling 1,500 tropical fish onto roadCLIP 12/17/22
- Peru protests leaves hundreds of tourists strandedCLIP 12/17/22
- Appeals court denies GOP states’ bid to keep border policyCLIP 12/17/22
- How worried should families be about the ‘tripledemic’ this winter?CLIP 12/17/22
- US reaches 100M COVID-19 cases as hospitals battle ‘tripledemic’CLIP 12/17/22
- Elon Musk reinstates suspended journalists on Twitter after backlashCLIP 12/17/22
- Jan. 6 committee considering Trump criminal charges referral to DOJCLIP 12/17/22
- Winter storm to blanket millions in the Northeast with snow, rainCLIP 12/17/22
- TODAY's Bobbie Thomas sits down with close friends to discuss love and lossCLIP 12/16/22
- Craig Melvin slices into the history of pie in America | Family StyleCLIP 12/16/22
- See where TODAY is sending a fan after playing Suddenly Santa!CLIP 12/16/22
- Get your home looking festive for the holidays with seasonal décorCLIP 12/16/22
- Style hair like Kim Kardashian or Beyoncé for the holidaysCLIP 12/16/22
- Watch RuPaul do his best celebrity impersonations!CLIP 12/16/22
- RuPaul on his journey and the impact of ‘Drag Race’CLIP 12/16/22
- Samantha Bee talks upcoming tour, hostless ‘Daily Show’CLIP 12/16/22
- Pasta kit in a box and more easy DIY holiday giftsCLIP 12/16/22
- Watch TODAY's Sheinelle Jones meet her idol Janet JacksonCLIP 12/16/22
- Minnesota mill on a new mission to give out blankets for freeCLIP 12/16/22
- 3 religious leaders talk about cultivating faith this seasonCLIP 12/16/22
- Harry thinks stress from media caused Meghan’s miscarriageCLIP 12/16/22
- Janet Jackson talks upcoming tour — and new music!CLIP 12/16/22
- Daisy Edgar-Jones to star as Carole King in new movieCLIP 12/16/22
- New movie ‘Spinning Gold’ to highlight rise of Casablanca RecordsCLIP 12/16/22
- TODAY anchors donate their favorite toys for gift driveCLIP 12/16/22
- Look back at the fun we had on TODAY in 2022CLIP 12/16/22
- Pilot ejects from fighter jet after crashing on Texas runwayCLIP 12/16/22
- Trump announces digital trading cards of himself for $99 eachCLIP 12/16/22
- Royals put on unified front after latest Harry and Meghan episodesCLIP 12/16/22
- More than 13,000 records tied to JFK assassination releasedCLIP 12/16/22
- Elon Musk suspends Twitter accounts of several journalistsCLIP 12/16/22
- Russia renews push for control of Kyiv with major missile strikesCLIP 12/16/22
- ‘Tripledemic’ concerns grow ahead of the holidaysCLIP 12/16/22
- Second storm system could reach Northeast before ChristmasCLIP 12/16/22
- Millions in Northeast wake up to wintry mix of snow, ice, rainCLIP 12/16/22
- Kate Hudson talks overcoming her fear of singing in publicCLIP 12/16/22
