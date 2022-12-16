EXPIRING
Main Content
S5 E6512/16/22
Today 3rd Hour - 12/16/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
NRNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Available until 12/19/22
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Couple toasts to 50 years of marriage for Sunday Mug Shots!CLIP 12/18/22
- Pilot pranks sleeping wife with negative-G wake-up callCLIP 12/18/22
- Frances Hesselbein, revolutionary Girl Scouts leader, dies at 107CLIP 12/18/22
- Elite dancer overcomes homelessness to lead top ballet companyCLIP 12/18/22
- Kate Hudson talks ‘Glass Onion,’ work mentality and music careerCLIP 12/18/22
- Could Messi win his first World Cup title against France's Mbappe?CLIP 12/18/22
- Border braces for wave of new migrants with likely end of Title 42CLIP 12/18/22
- US citizens speak out on being stranded in Peru amid protestsCLIP 12/18/22
- Can a divided US handle the prosecution of a former president?CLIP 12/18/22
- Jan. 6 committee to hold symbolic vote on criminal charges for TrumpCLIP 12/18/22
- Austin Butler hosting ‘SNL’ with musical guest LizzoCLIP 12/17/22
- Get a first look at Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ trailerCLIP 12/17/22
- How to find the best last-minute holiday gifts before Chanukah, ChristmasCLIP 12/17/22
- Father of Highland Park shooter charged with reckless conductCLIP 12/17/22
- Brittney Griner: ‘I will use my platform’ to help Paul WhelanCLIP 12/17/22
- This medical worker puts smiles on young patients faces with cast artCLIP 12/17/22
- Holiday movies to look out for: ’Glass Onion, ‘Puss in Boots,’ moreCLIP 12/17/22
- Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 daysCLIP 12/17/22
- Berlin aquarium explodes, spilling 1,500 tropical fish onto roadCLIP 12/17/22
- Peru protests leaves hundreds of tourists strandedCLIP 12/17/22
- Appeals court denies GOP states’ bid to keep border policyCLIP 12/17/22
- How worried should families be about the ‘tripledemic’ this winter?CLIP 12/17/22
- US reaches 100M COVID-19 cases as hospitals battle ‘tripledemic’CLIP 12/17/22
- Elon Musk reinstates suspended journalists on Twitter after backlashCLIP 12/17/22
- Jan. 6 committee considering Trump criminal charges referral to DOJCLIP 12/17/22
- Winter storm to blanket millions in the Northeast with snow, rainCLIP 12/17/22
- See where TODAY is sending a fan after playing Suddenly Santa!CLIP 12/16/22
- Get your home looking festive for the holidays with seasonal décorCLIP 12/16/22
- Style hair like Kim Kardashian or Beyoncé for the holidaysCLIP 12/16/22
- Watch RuPaul do his best celebrity impersonations!CLIP 12/16/22
- RuPaul on his journey and the impact of ‘Drag Race’CLIP 12/16/22
- Samantha Bee talks upcoming tour, hostless ‘Daily Show’CLIP 12/16/22
- Pasta kit in a box and more easy DIY holiday giftsCLIP 12/16/22
- Watch TODAY's Sheinelle Jones meet her idol Janet JacksonCLIP 12/16/22
- Minnesota mill on a new mission to give out blankets for freeCLIP 12/16/22
- 3 religious leaders talk about cultivating faith this seasonCLIP 12/16/22
- Harry thinks stress from media caused Meghan’s miscarriageCLIP 12/16/22
- Janet Jackson talks upcoming tour — and new music!CLIP 12/16/22
- Daisy Edgar-Jones to star as Carole King in new movieCLIP 12/16/22
- New movie ‘Spinning Gold’ to highlight rise of Casablanca RecordsCLIP 12/16/22
- TODAY anchors donate their favorite toys for gift driveCLIP 12/16/22
- Look back at the fun we had on TODAY in 2022CLIP 12/16/22
- Pilot ejects from fighter jet after crashing on Texas runwayCLIP 12/16/22
- Trump announces digital trading cards of himself for $99 eachCLIP 12/16/22
- Royals put on unified front after latest Harry and Meghan episodesCLIP 12/16/22
- More than 13,000 records tied to JFK assassination releasedCLIP 12/16/22
- Elon Musk suspends Twitter accounts of several journalistsCLIP 12/16/22
- Russia renews push for control of Kyiv with major missile strikesCLIP 12/16/22
- ‘Tripledemic’ concerns grow ahead of the holidaysCLIP 12/16/22
- Second storm system could reach Northeast before ChristmasCLIP 12/16/22
- Millions in Northeast wake up to wintry mix of snow, ice, rainCLIP 12/16/22
- Kate Hudson talks overcoming her fear of singing in publicCLIP 12/16/22
- Chris Witherspoon shares his favorite things to watch during the holiday seasonCLIP 12/15/22
- Find out what this TODAY fan won in a game of Suddenly Santa!CLIP 12/15/22
- Go from office to office party with these makeup looksCLIP 12/15/22
- Check off your holiday wish list with the best mail-order foodsCLIP 12/15/22
- Ashley Park dishes on season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’CLIP 12/15/22
- Drake sports necklace with 42 engagement ring diamondsCLIP 12/15/22
- Hoda and Jenna share their favorite memories with ‘tWitch’CLIP 12/15/22
- Try this 10-minute cardio routine to boost your moodCLIP 12/15/22
- It’s not too late! Shop these last-minute gifts for the holidaysCLIP 12/15/22
- Noah Centineo jokes he’s the ‘anti-Tom Cruise’ in ‘The Recruit’CLIP 12/15/22
- Rebel Wilson talks return to serious acting roots in new roleCLIP 12/15/22
- What to know before buying life insurance and writing a willCLIP 12/15/22
- Want to wrap gifts like a pro? Try these expert tipsCLIP 12/15/22
- Rebel Wilson opens up about motherhood and finding loveCLIP 12/15/22
- Savannah Guthrie talks new animated series ‘Princess Power’CLIP 12/15/22
- Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson team up for comedy specialCLIP 12/15/22
- ‘SNL’ alums honor Chris Farley 25 years after his deathCLIP 12/15/22
- Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden GlobesCLIP 12/15/22
- Henry Cavill announces Superman retirementCLIP 12/15/22
- Service members on the USS George HW Bush get in holiday spiritCLIP 12/15/22
- Two men, pet dog rescued after more than 10 days lost at seaCLIP 12/15/22
- Carson Daly on 'tWitch:' 'We have to stop assuming' people are OKCLIP 12/15/22
- Harry gets candid on rift with William in final doc episodesCLIP 12/15/22
- Fans, family and friends mourn death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ BossCLIP 12/15/22
- UCLA gets green light to join Big Ten ConferenceCLIP 12/15/22
- Pelosi attacker also had plans to attack Tom Hanks, NewsonCLIP 12/15/22
- House passes stopgap bill to avoid government shutdownCLIP 12/15/22
- Mother of slain Idaho student speaks out in emotional interviewCLIP 12/15/22
- Senate bans TikTok from all government phones and devicesCLIP 12/15/22
- Federal Reserve announces 7th interest rate hike of the yearCLIP 12/15/22
- Winter storm forecast: What to expectCLIP 12/15/22
- Massive winter storm dumps heavy snow in northern statesCLIP 12/15/22
- Tornado outbreak in Louisiana leaves at least 3 deadCLIP 12/15/22
- Rebel Wilson opens up about same-sex relationship, motherhood and taking on a dramatic roleCLIP 12/14/22
- See what this TODAY fan wins after a game of Suddenly Santa!CLIP 12/14/22
- 10 essentials for your winter wardrobe refreshCLIP 12/14/22
- Autopsy reveals Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysmCLIP 12/14/22
- Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager reveal their 2022 Christmas cardsCLIP 12/14/22
- Live out your favorite holiday films with these travel experiencesCLIP 12/14/22
- Great beauty gifts for men and women: Eye mask, serum kit, moreCLIP 12/14/22
- Meet the winner of Men’s Health’s ‘Ultimate Guy’ for 2023CLIP 12/14/22
- How to find the right therapistCLIP 12/14/22
- Kate Hudson talks new movie, viral TikTok trend, music careerCLIP 12/14/22
- Affordable holiday gifts for $30: Cashmere gloves, Wordle gameCLIP 12/14/22
- ‘Iron Man,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally’ join National Film RegistryCLIP 12/14/22
- StubHub’s Top Global Touring Artists of 2022 are…CLIP 12/14/22
- Lizzo goes day drinking with Seth Meyers and Paul Rudd look-alikeCLIP 12/14/22
- Military dad gets double dose of love during his happy homecomingCLIP 12/14/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.