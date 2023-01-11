EXPIRING
Main Content
S5 E8301/11/23
Today 3rd Hour - 1/11/23
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
NRNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Available until 01/14/23
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- New details on disappearance of Massachusetts momCLIP 01/12/23
- Judy Blume on how ‘Are You There God’ movie will differ from bookCLIP 01/12/23
- How to step up your athleisure wardrobeCLIP 01/12/23
- Gerard Butler and Mike Colter talk new ‘Plane’ movieCLIP 01/12/23
- How to cut down on digital distractions in 2023CLIP 01/12/23
- Tracy Anderson shares moves to work your whole bodyCLIP 01/12/23
- Chelsea Handler talks new comedy special, hosting ‘Daily Show’CLIP 01/12/23
- Meet the all-girl team breaking barriers in roboticsCLIP 01/12/23
- Here is what to buy (and skip) in January 2023CLIP 01/12/23
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 12, 2023CLIP 01/12/23
- Judy Blume says 'Margaret' movie is better than the bookCLIP 01/12/23
- How to stay motivated to read every day in 2023CLIP 01/12/23
- Jennifer Coolidge steals the show in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ previewCLIP 01/12/23
- ‘Goonies’ super fan buys the movie’s iconic house for $1.6MCLIP 01/12/23
- 2023 SAG Awards: Here are the nominees (and snubs)CLIP 01/12/23
- Ozempic shortage fueled by people using the drug for weight lossCLIP 01/12/23
- Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant with her first childCLIP 01/12/23
- Jill Biden recovering after having cancerous lesions removedCLIP 01/12/23
- What’s behind the skyrocketing cost of eggs?CLIP 01/12/23
- Idaho murder suspect’s arrest: New details of timeline revealedCLIP 01/12/23
- Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospitalCLIP 01/12/23
- National Guard continues search for 5-year-old swept away in floodsCLIP 01/12/23
- Here are the top travel destinations in 20223CLIP 01/11/23
- Meet the woman who manifested the 1 thing she wanted: a babyCLIP 01/11/23
- Logan Lerman talks ‘Hunters,’ being ‘the internet’s boyfriend’CLIP 01/11/23
- Hoda and Jenna try Tom Hanks’ new cocktail concoctionCLIP 01/11/23
- Shop these products to focus on your fitness goals in 2023CLIP 01/11/23
- Add these daring fashion items into your wardrobe in 2023CLIP 01/11/23
- Jimmie Johnson unveils rebranded racing car with new numberCLIP 01/11/23
- Watch student’s reaction to getting accepted into HarvardCLIP 01/11/23
- How the Ocean Race is helping conduct climate researchCLIP 01/11/23
- Craig Melvin and Stephanie Ruhle try the cash diet. How did it go?CLIP 01/11/23
- Ingredients to add to your diet to sneak in extra nutrientsCLIP 01/11/23
- TODAY Bestsellers: Products to improve your morning routineCLIP 01/11/23
- How to prevent winter skin flareups before they startCLIP 01/11/23
- Ben Affleck spotted handing out coffees at Dunkin’CLIP 01/11/23
- Leslie Jordan to be celebrated at the Grand Ole OpryCLIP 01/11/23
- Prince Harry says he fact-checks 'The Crown' as he watches itCLIP 01/11/23
- Here are the best fashion moments at the 2023 Golden GlobesCLIP 01/11/23
- Kate Winslet helps calm nerves of young journalistCLIP 01/11/23
- Outrage grows over fatal shooting of 13-year-old in DCCLIP 01/11/23
- Stars send well wishes to Al Roker from the Golden GlobesCLIP 01/11/23
- Americans are buying less beer as inflation drives up pricesCLIP 01/11/23
- Attorney says Idaho murder victims didn’t know suspectCLIP 01/11/23
- Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.3 billion after no winnersCLIP 01/11/23
- Search resumes for 5-year-old swept away by California floodsCLIP 01/11/23
- US flights grounded due to FAA systems outageCLIP 01/11/23
- Andie MacDowell talks ‘The Way Home,’ ‘Groundhog Day’CLIP 01/10/23
- Theo James and Meghann Fahy on the draw of ‘The White Lotus’CLIP 01/10/23
- Steve Harvey on how he knew his wife was the oneCLIP 01/10/23
- Chris Evans Instagram post sparks dating rumors with Alba BaptistaCLIP 01/10/23
- Refresh your beauty routine with these simple swapsCLIP 01/10/23
- Model creates beauty line with rituals passed down from her familyCLIP 01/10/23
- Does eating carrots improve your vision? Doctor busts eye mythsCLIP 01/10/23
- New social media app has teens sending only positive messagesCLIP 01/10/23
- ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: See new trailerCLIP 01/10/23
- 2023 Golden Globes: Here are the top nomineesCLIP 01/10/23
- Tom Hanks talks finding ‘inner crank’ with ‘A Man Called Otto’CLIP 01/10/23
- Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ officially hits bookshelvesCLIP 01/10/23
- Unease remains on Idaho campus after quadruple murderCLIP 01/10/23
- Where does all that money go when people buy lottery tickets?CLIP 01/10/23
- Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo, doctors 'ecstatic' over progressCLIP 01/10/23
- Teacher shot by 6-year-old student hailed as a heroCLIP 01/10/23
- These two wallpaper queens are on a rollCLIP 01/09/23
- Indian-American mom chases dream of becoming standup comicCLIP 01/09/23
- Don’t Quit Your Day Job Dancers inspires adults to bust a moveCLIP 01/09/23
- Meet the Marine who became a DIY influencerCLIP 01/09/23
- Financial TikTok star shares best way to budget in 2023CLIP 01/09/23
- How to reset your parenting in 2023CLIP 01/09/23
- Hoda and Jenna are headed to Quebec! Here are the detailsCLIP 01/09/23
- How to customize living spaces for lessCLIP 01/09/23
- Kitty is back! Debra Jo Rupp talks ‘That ‘90s Show’CLIP 01/09/23
- Jenna Bush Hager got her daughter Mila a cat!CLIP 01/09/23
- George Oliphant shares how to properly light your homeCLIP 01/09/23
- Lauren Ambrose talks final season of ‘Servant’CLIP 01/09/23
- 4 biggest mistakes to avoid when looking for a new careerCLIP 01/09/23
- People are turning to TikTok to help them quit drinkingCLIP 01/09/23
- Tracee Ellis Ross announces new blow dryer from haircare lineCLIP 01/09/23
- Wordle’s first editor talks game’s huge popularityCLIP 01/09/23
- Doctor who lost 100 pounds shares how she did itCLIP 01/09/23
- Get a sneak peek at season 3 of Hoda Kotb’s podcastCLIP 01/09/23
- Here is the lineup of presenters for the 2023 Golden GlobesCLIP 01/09/23
- ‘Wednesday’ picked up for a second seasonCLIP 01/09/23
- Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis offers advice for Prince HarryCLIP 01/09/23
- Students return to campus as Idaho murder suspect faces changesCLIP 01/09/23
- ‘Eight is Enough’ actor Adam Rich dies at 54CLIP 01/09/23
- Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ reveals deep divides, infightingCLIP 01/09/23
- China scraps quarantine requirement as it open the bordersCLIP 01/09/23
- More than 400 arrested after protesters storm Brazil’s CongressCLIP 01/09/23
- Friends bring Sunday Mugs on board Queen Mary II cruiseCLIP 01/08/23
- Fans donate millions to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive with $2,500 goalCLIP 01/08/23
- Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90CLIP 01/08/23
- Seth Rogen highlights new tech to help seniors with dementiaCLIP 01/08/23
- Alexandra Daddario talks ‘Mayfair Witches’ and ‘White Lotus’CLIP 01/08/23
- How authorities captured the suspect in the grisly Idaho murdersCLIP 01/08/23
- What’s in store for the House after McCarthy’s rowdy election?CLIP 01/08/23
- House Republicans gear up to pass rules packageCLIP 01/08/23
- Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis ragesCLIP 01/08/23
- Revisit the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on TODAY | PopStart PlusCLIP 01/06/23
- Tips to balance your diet and strengthen your core | Start TODAYCLIP 01/06/23
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.