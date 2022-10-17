EXPIRING
Main Content
S5 E2110/17/22
Today 3rd Hour - 10/17/22
A news program intended to inform, entertain, and inspire.
NRNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Available until 10/20/22
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
- Arden Cho: Being on ‘Partner Track’ is a ‘dream come true’CLIP 10/18/22
- Best boots for all: Shop the latest trendsCLIP 10/18/22
- Couple gets home makeover to replace 34-year-old furnitureCLIP 10/18/22
- Is ‘cuffing season’ a real thing? Relationship expert says ‘yes’CLIP 10/18/22
- Are these style trends slay or nay? Hoda and Jenna weigh inCLIP 10/18/22
- Drew Barrymore writes about (lack of) sex life since her 2016 splitCLIP 10/18/22
- Easy and affordable décor to get your home ready for the holidaysCLIP 10/18/22
- Snowboarder Shaun White talks life since Olympic retirementCLIP 10/18/22
- See one young woman's journey after aging out of foster careCLIP 10/18/22
- MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl ScoutsCLIP 10/18/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 18, 2022CLIP 10/18/22
- TODAY Bestsellers: Faux leather jacket, work pants and moreCLIP 10/18/22
- How to manage retirement savings amid inflation, unstable marketsCLIP 10/18/22
- See new posters for season 5 of ‘The Crown’CLIP 10/18/22
- Harrison Ford to join Marvel universe in ‘Captain America’ movieCLIP 10/18/22
- Is Rihanna recording new music for ‘Black Panther’ sequel?CLIP 10/18/22
- How many hours minimum wage earners need to work to pay rentCLIP 10/18/22
- A sequel for ‘Twister’ is reportedly in the worksCLIP 10/18/22
- Ralphie is now an adult in new ‘Christmas Story’ sequel trailerCLIP 10/18/22
- Diabetes drug Ozempic trends on TikTok as weight-loss drugCLIP 10/18/22
- Chemical hair straighteners linked to uterine cancer, study findsCLIP 10/18/22
- Carson Daly returns to TODAY after second back surgeryCLIP 10/18/22
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in hurricane-hit Fort MyersCLIP 10/18/22
- Bear attacks 10-year-old boy in grandparents' Connecticut yardCLIP 10/18/22
- Thieves use sledgehammer during NYC smash and grabCLIP 10/18/22
- Fire rips through Indiana warehouse, leaving many without a homeCLIP 10/18/22
- Concerns grow for Iranian athlete after she competed without hijabCLIP 10/18/22
- These are the top issues for voters ahead of 2022 midtermsCLIP 10/18/22
- Russian drone attacks intensify in Ukraine, cutting power and waterCLIP 10/18/22
- Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter stormCLIP 10/18/22
- Tamera Mowry-Housley on why 'Twitches' was one of her favorite experiencesCLIP 10/17/22
- Get a behind-the-scenes look at BravoConCLIP 10/17/22
- Outback wrangler Matt Wright brings some large reptiles to TODAYCLIP 10/17/22
- New cast members for “Real Housewives of New York” revealedCLIP 10/17/22
- Is it ok to stay at a hotel when I’m visiting my partner’s family?CLIP 10/17/22
- Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber pose for photo together: See the pic!CLIP 10/17/22
- Ernie Hudson talks ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ rebootCLIP 10/17/22
- Soledad O’Brien: Rosa Parks was no 'accidental activist'CLIP 10/17/22
- How Philadelphia Eagles groundskeepers get field game-day readyCLIP 10/17/22
- The artist known as 'Mr. Doodle' reveals his latest passion projectCLIP 10/17/22
- Targeted financial scams on the rise: Here's how to protect yourselfCLIP 10/17/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 17, 2022CLIP 10/17/22
- Warm essentials to keep you cozy during colder monthsCLIP 10/17/22
- Savannah, Hoda do a shotski with Andy Cohen at BravoConCLIP 10/17/22
- Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Harry Potter’ stars remember Robbie ColtraneCLIP 10/17/22
- Elizabeth Heiskell says breast cancer wasn’t on her radar ‘at all’CLIP 10/17/22
- Hearing aids now available without a prescriptionCLIP 10/17/22
- Pfizer CEO talks contracting COVID twice, importance of boostersCLIP 10/17/22
- Caught on camera: Whale nearly lands on boat in Jersey ShoreCLIP 10/17/22
- Days of free returns may be coming to an endCLIP 10/17/22
- Radioactive contamination found at Missouri elementary schoolCLIP 10/17/22
- How tips helped police track down the alleged California serial killerCLIP 10/17/22
- New bodycam footage released in Connecticut police shootingCLIP 10/17/22
- Student loan forgiveness: Who is eligible and how to applyCLIP 10/17/22
- Herschel Walker makes extensive comments on abortion allegationCLIP 10/17/22
- Russia hits cities across Ukraine with 'kamikaze' style drone attacksCLIP 10/17/22
- Cold snap to blast Northeast with winter-like temperaturesCLIP 10/17/22
- Fan brings a Sunday Mug on safari in South AfricaCLIP 10/16/22
- ‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd reuniteCLIP 10/16/22
- Dan Wieden, adman who coined Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ dies at 77CLIP 10/16/22
- Family of Raleigh shooting victim speak out in emotional interviewCLIP 10/16/22
- Meet the wooden sailboat and its captain taking YouTube by stormCLIP 10/16/22
- 11 dead, 15 wounded after mass shooting at Russian military rangeCLIP 10/16/22
- How can the Fed tame inflation as prices rise faster than expected?CLIP 10/16/22
- Election races intensify in key battleground statesCLIP 10/16/22
- Midterm races heat up as Election Day approachesCLIP 10/16/22
- Suspect arrested in connection to 6 murders in CaliforniaCLIP 10/16/22
- Megan Thee Stallion set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’CLIP 10/15/22
- Get a first look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’CLIP 10/15/22
- Robbie Coltrane, ‘Hagrid’ actor in ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 72CLIP 10/15/22
- Why stores are busting out holiday sales weeks before HalloweenCLIP 10/15/22
- Elon Musk asks Pentagon to fund Starlink for UkraineCLIP 10/15/22
- Toddler joins his big sister’s cheerleading squad at football gameCLIP 10/15/22
- Student loan forgiveness applications now openCLIP 10/15/22
- Hollywood sign gets fresh paint job in time for 100th birthdayCLIP 10/15/22
- Metastatic breast cancer on the rise in women under 40CLIP 10/15/22
- No, schools do not have litter boxes for studentsCLIP 10/15/22
- Plane forced to land after bird hits engineCLIP 10/15/22
- Rescue workers race to find survivors in Turkey coal mine explosionCLIP 10/15/22
- Kroger, Albertsons grocery stores agree to merge in major dealCLIP 10/15/22
- Putin says ‘no need’ for peace talks with President BidenCLIP 10/15/22
- Police release chilling 911 calls from Raleigh shootingCLIP 10/15/22
- DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago caseCLIP 10/15/22
- Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock square off in Georgia debateCLIP 10/15/22
- ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Fall harvest,’ plus jewelry from Stephanie GottliebCLIP 10/14/22
- Shop small from these Hispanic-owned businessesCLIP 10/14/22
- Comedian Iliza Shlesinger talks new book, Netflix specialCLIP 10/14/22
- See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in MexicoCLIP 10/14/22
- Behind 1 woman’s fight for better cancer outcomes for Black peopleCLIP 10/14/22
- Zooey Deschanel talks relationship to Jonathan ScottCLIP 10/14/22
- Try adding these ‘smart’ beauty products to your daily routineCLIP 10/14/22
- Lin-Manuel Miranda on bringing ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ to VegasCLIP 10/14/22
- Stella McCartney on her passion for sustainability in fashionCLIP 10/14/22
- How Illinois high school football team gives back to their communityCLIP 10/14/22
- Woman reveals her baby’s gender on the TODAY plazaCLIP 10/14/22
- Andy Cohen rates the TODAY anchors ‘Real Housewives’ tag linesCLIP 10/14/22
- David Beckham helps struggling football team in ‘Save Our Squad’CLIP 10/14/22
- Taylor Swift to join ‘The Tonight Show’ following ‘Midnights’ releaseCLIP 10/14/22
- New Tina Turner Barbie Doll is 'simply the best'CLIP 10/14/22
- Carrie Underwood talks family, new tour, staying fit on the roadCLIP 10/14/22
