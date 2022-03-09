EXPIRING
S2022 E58 03/09/22
Today - 3/9/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Available until 03/12/22
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
75 min NR Full Episode News and Information Daytime
Clips
- Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The internet debatesCLIP 03/11/22
- Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ cameoCLIP 03/11/22
- Stanley Tucci reacts to being a ‘sex symbol’: ‘I don’t get it’CLIP 03/11/22
- Sarah Michelle Gellar and ‘Buffy’ cast celebrate 25 yearsCLIP 03/11/22
- Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tipsCLIP 03/11/22
- TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91CLIP 03/11/22
- Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in PolandCLIP 03/11/22
- Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinctCLIP 03/11/22
- Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencingCLIP 03/11/22
- Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81CLIP 03/11/22
- North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officialsCLIP 03/11/22
- TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation until April 18thCLIP 03/11/22
- MLB owners and players reach labor agreementCLIP 03/11/22
- Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East CoastCLIP 03/11/22
- Record inflation, rising gas prices put growing strain on AmericansCLIP 03/11/22
- US, allies reportedly set to revoke Russia’s favored trade statusCLIP 03/11/22
- Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles KyivCLIP 03/11/22
- ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’CLIP 03/10/22
- Hoda and Jenna joined by New Orleans Saints players for trivia game!CLIP 03/10/22
- Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’CLIP 03/10/22
- Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, Neutral Ground platformCLIP 03/10/22
- Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!CLIP 03/10/22
- How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)CLIP 03/10/22
- Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' seriesCLIP 03/10/22
- Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broomCLIP 03/10/22
- Kristin Crowley becomes Los Angeles' first female fire chief: 'It feels amazing'CLIP 03/10/22
- What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trendCLIP 03/10/22
- Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after deathCLIP 03/10/22
- Step into spring with these refreshing new productsCLIP 03/10/22
- Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’CLIP 03/10/22
- Hoda and Jenna welcomed by big crowd in New Orleans!CLIP 03/10/22
- Tattoo artist shares 'beautiful' pencil sketches of TODAY hostsCLIP 03/10/22
- Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo re-create classic ‘13 Going on 30’ momentCLIP 03/10/22
- See Tom Hanks transform into Geppetto for live-action 'Pinocchio' movieCLIP 03/10/22
- Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO MaxCLIP 03/10/22
- Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new 'Star Wars' seriesCLIP 03/10/22
- 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer points quill at Anthony's love triangleCLIP 03/10/22
- Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stressCLIP 03/10/22
- Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phonesCLIP 03/10/22
- Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this springCLIP 03/10/22
- Escaped cow runs down California freeway, enters strip mallCLIP 03/10/22
- Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination statusCLIP 03/10/22
- ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robberCLIP 03/10/22
- MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continueCLIP 03/10/22
- Plane carrying Trump makes emergency landingCLIP 03/10/22
- Jussie Smollett to be sentenced after convicted of staging hate crimeCLIP 03/10/22
- Major bomb cyclone to bring snow and wind to NortheastCLIP 03/10/22
- Ukrainian maternity hospital bombed as Russian troops close in on KyivCLIP 03/10/22
- Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy seriesCLIP 03/09/22
- Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for SpringCLIP 03/09/22
- Medium Tyler Henry talks new Netflix series, gives Jenna a readingCLIP 03/09/22
- Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell talk ‘The Adam Project’CLIP 03/09/22
- Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them groundedCLIP 03/09/22
- Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steakCLIP 03/09/22
- 'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in MarchCLIP 03/09/22
- Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to BroadwayCLIP 03/09/22
- Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sportCLIP 03/09/22
- It's tax season: What to know before you fileCLIP 03/09/22
- How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)CLIP 03/09/22
- Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players ChampionshipCLIP 03/09/22
- Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’CLIP 03/09/22
- Watch Kristen Chenoweth find out Savannah Guthrie’s daughter performed as GlindaCLIP 03/09/22
- Kristen Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana GrandeCLIP 03/09/22
- Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentaryCLIP 03/09/22
- Diana Ross’ daughter Rhonda shares adorable throwback photoCLIP 03/09/22
- Ukrainian crisis: Where to donate and how to get involvedCLIP 03/09/22
- Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid playerCLIP 03/09/22
- Sherri Papini, charged with faking her kidnapping, released on bailCLIP 03/09/22
- Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letterCLIP 03/09/22
- How rising oil prices could affect thousands of productsCLIP 03/09/22
- Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance found off coast of AntarcticaCLIP 03/09/22
- 2 Americans released from Venezuelan prison after 4 yearsCLIP 03/09/22
- Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissedCLIP 03/09/22
- Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ billCLIP 03/09/22
- Severe weather threatens the possibility of tornadoesCLIP 03/09/22
- Gas prices jump in wake of Biden's ban on Russian oilCLIP 03/09/22
- Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassadorCLIP 03/09/22
- US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to UkraineCLIP 03/09/22
- Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from ScratchCLIP 03/08/22
- How to negotiate with your boss to get a raiseCLIP 03/08/22
- NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sportsCLIP 03/08/22
- Zoey Deutch shows Hoda and Jenna the latest photos on her phoneCLIP 03/08/22
- Hoda and Jenna guess which female celebrities said these inspiring quotesCLIP 03/08/22
- Revamp spinach artichoke dip and peanut chicken salad with these recipesCLIP 03/08/22
- People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the worldCLIP 03/08/22
- Products from women-owned businesses making a differenceCLIP 03/08/22
- Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessnessCLIP 03/08/22
- Artemis Mission crew talks landing the first woman on the moonCLIP 03/08/22
- Friends behind Levain Bakery share secret recipe to their successCLIP 03/08/22
- Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark caseCLIP 03/08/22
- Meet Billie J. Farrell, first woman to command the USS ConstitutionCLIP 03/08/22
- Meet the women behind NASA’s Artemis Mission to the moonCLIP 03/08/22
- How UNICEF director is taking on the Ukraine refugee crisisCLIP 03/08/22
- Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday tripCLIP 03/08/22
- Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driverCLIP 03/08/22
- Shooting outside Iowa high school leaves 1 teenager deadCLIP 03/08/22
- Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in UkraineCLIP 03/08/22
- How to get the most out of a tank of gasCLIP 03/08/22
- Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judgeCLIP 03/08/22
- COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director saysCLIP 03/08/22
