EXPIRING
S2023 E3002/04/23
Today - 2/4/23
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
NRNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Available until 02/07/23
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
Episodes
S2023 E30 | 02/04/23Today - 2/4/23
- EXPIRINGS2023 E29 | 02/03/23Today - 2/3/23
- EXPIRINGS2023 E28 | 02/02/23Today - 2/2/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E101 | 02/03/23Hoda & Jenna - 2/3/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E100 | 02/03/23Today 3rd Hour - 2/3/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E100 | 02/02/23Hoda & Jenna - 2/2/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E99 | 02/02/23Today 3rd Hour - 2/2/23
Clips
- Harold Brown, one of last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 98CLIP 02/05/23
- Fan snaps Sunday Mugshot in front of Egyptian pyramidsCLIP 02/05/23
- Kansas Jayhawks guess junior reporter’s drawings of team logosCLIP 02/05/23
- Salma Hayek on clearing own path in Hollywood, new ‘Magic Mike’ movieCLIP 02/05/23
- Meet the NYC youth orchestra nominated for a GrammyCLIP 02/05/23
- What to expect from Biden’s 2023 State of the Union addressCLIP 02/05/23
- Former US admiral weighs in on China’s suspected spy balloonCLIP 02/05/23
- US military shoots down Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic OceanCLIP 02/05/23
- Beyoncé set to make history at 2023 GrammysCLIP 02/05/23
- Jinkx Monsoon’s Broadway Debut in 'Chicago' and Why Drag is 'Still an Act of Revolution'CLIP 02/03/23
- Hoda and Jenna compete in Canadian-inspired challengesCLIP 02/03/23
- Try these icy activities for a thrilling day in Québec CityCLIP 02/03/23
- Hoda and Jenna face-off in a toboggan race in Québec CityCLIP 02/03/23
- Here is what to watch in February 2023CLIP 02/03/23
- Tyler Posey talks ‘Teen Wolf,’ writing music, love for tattoosCLIP 02/03/23
- Comedian Phoebe Robinson on walking the runway for a good causeCLIP 02/03/23
- Who’s hiring? Breaking down the job marketCLIP 02/03/23
- TODAY celebrates 100th (and 109th) birthdays: Feb. 3, 2023CLIP 02/03/23
- Super Bowl prep: How to save on everything from TVs to snacksCLIP 02/03/23
- ‘Night Court’ revival gets picked up for second seasonCLIP 02/03/23
- Get a sneak peek at the new trailer for season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’CLIP 02/03/23
- Grammy Awards to honor 50 years of hip hopCLIP 02/03/23
- Harrison Ford talks '1923,' 'Indiana Jones,' and what’s nextCLIP 02/03/23
- Adnan Syed breaks silence for 1st time since prison releaseCLIP 02/03/23
- An inside look at space flight training for civilian astronautsCLIP 02/03/23
- Alex Murdaugh: Will jury hear about alleged financial crimes?CLIP 02/03/23
- EzriCare eyedrops recalled over link to bacterial infectionsCLIP 02/03/23
- Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over USCLIP 02/03/23
- Salma Hayek Pinault talks being drafted for the Olympics at 9 years oldCLIP 02/03/23
- ‘Frasier’ revival to bring Kelsey Grammer back to BostonCLIP 02/02/23
- See Sandakwa group perform indigenous Huron-Wendat danceCLIP 02/02/23
- Step up your winter fashion with Canadian style Après-ski looksCLIP 02/02/23
- Hoda and Jenna compete in Canadian celebrity triviaCLIP 02/02/23
- Hoda and Jenna tour the enchanting sites of Québec CityCLIP 02/02/23
- Former Marine shares life lessons for conquering self-doubtCLIP 02/02/23
- Must-have Super Bowl products for the perfect game day at homeCLIP 02/02/23
- Kal Penn on climate change series, guest hosting 'Daily Show'CLIP 02/02/23
- Stepson helps father with remarkable recovery after accidentCLIP 02/02/23
- Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industryCLIP 02/02/23
- Sheryl Crow talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, heart health causeCLIP 02/02/23
- Katy Perry honors fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda KerrCLIP 02/02/23
- Ozempic to ramp up production driven by off-label demandCLIP 02/02/23
- Town in 'Groundhog Day' celebrates movie's 30th anniversaryCLIP 02/02/23
- Beyoncé announces highly anticipated Renaissance World TourCLIP 02/02/23
- Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell down 30-foot holeCLIP 02/02/23
- Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil makes his predictionCLIP 02/02/23
- Green Comet to pass over Earth for first time in 50,000 yearsCLIP 02/02/23
- What’s next for Tom Brady after re-retirement announcement?CLIP 02/02/23
- Video appears to place Alex Murdaugh at crime sceneCLIP 02/02/23
- Tyre Nichols laid to rest as thousands turn out to pay respectsCLIP 02/02/23
- Pack like a pro with these tips from Samantha BrownCLIP 02/01/23
- Susan Lucci helps Hoda & Jenna deliver soap cliffhanger linesCLIP 02/01/23
- Susan Lucci talks heart health, opens up on loss of husbandCLIP 02/01/23
- Try these at-home exercises to improve your heart healthCLIP 02/01/23
- Terry Crews talks ‘AGT: All-Stars’ and his new graphic novelCLIP 02/01/23
- CPR tips and the numbers you need to know for heart healthCLIP 02/01/23
- How a trailblazing trio aims to bring diversity to HollywoodCLIP 02/01/23
- How to save money on a heart-healthy dietCLIP 02/01/23
- Member of TODAY Walking Challenge shares weight loss journeyCLIP 02/01/23
- Woman makes history as Minnesota's first Black female sheriffCLIP 02/01/23
- Al Roker, wife are featured in People magazine Valentine’s specialCLIP 02/01/23
- Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm ‘Bad Boys 4’ is on the wayCLIP 02/01/23
- Ashton Kutcher reveals hilarious karaoke moment with Harry StylesCLIP 02/01/23
- Dr. Phil announces he’s ending talk show after 21 seasonsCLIP 02/01/23
- Major supermarket chains push suppliers to lower grocery pricesCLIP 02/01/23
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees are...CLIP 02/01/23
- HS basketball coach fired for posing as student in gameCLIP 02/01/23
- Tom Brady announces he is retiring from the NFL ‘for good’CLIP 02/01/23
- Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found alive in closet of empty homeCLIP 02/01/23
- Travis and Jason Kelce's mom Donna talks Super Bowl showdownCLIP 02/01/23
- New audio, text messages revealed in Alex Murdaugh trialCLIP 02/01/23
- DA files involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec BaldwinCLIP 02/01/23
- What is PRP and how does it treat thinning hair and hair loss?CLIP 01/31/23
- Jennifer Grey talks new movie, ‘Starving for Salvation’CLIP 01/31/23
- Hoda, Jenna share moment they learned they would be momsCLIP 01/31/23
- Top travel destinations to live out your favorite rom-com moviesCLIP 01/31/23
- Nathan Lane talks return to Broadway with ‘Pictures from Home’CLIP 01/31/23
- Meet the man sharing people's stories in a meaningful wayCLIP 01/31/23
- Money saving hacks: Budgeting, spending, increasing incomeCLIP 01/31/23
- Savannah Guthrie, Drew Barrymore on Netflix show, getting tattoosCLIP 01/31/23
- Jenna Bush Hager reveals February book club pickCLIP 01/31/23
- Kevin Costner lists Aspen Ranch for rent at $36,000 a nightCLIP 01/31/23
- Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar to portray him in biopicCLIP 01/31/23
- Are gel manicures safe? What to know about UV nail dryersCLIP 01/31/23
- Kate Middleton launches campaign for early childhood educationCLIP 01/31/23
- Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, dies at 75CLIP 01/31/23
- How to take advantage of travel perks even as airlines cut backCLIP 01/31/23
- 2 monkeys missing in latest suspicious incident at Dallas ZooCLIP 01/31/23
- Video: Massive boulder crashes through home in scary close callCLIP 01/31/23
- Alec Baldwin to be formally charged in fatal ‘Rust’ shootingCLIP 01/31/23
- 2 more officers, 3 EMTs fired amid Tyre Nichols investigationCLIP 01/31/23
- Armen Adamjan shares easiest way to crack an egg, other hacksCLIP 01/30/23
- Checklist for annual checkups: What you need to knowCLIP 01/30/23
- Adele, Beyoncé both nominated for Grammy’s Album of the YearCLIP 01/30/23
- 11-year-old TikTok star talks living out Broadway dreamCLIP 01/30/23
- Marie Kondo gets candid on shifting focus away from tidyingCLIP 01/30/23
- Seth Rogen stars as Donkey Kong in new ‘Super Mario’ teaserCLIP 01/30/23
- Valentine’s Day gift ideas for everyone in your lifeCLIP 01/30/23
- D’Arcy Carden talks ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ winning baking showCLIP 01/30/23
- Zach Sang talks starting a radio show at 14, passion for musicCLIP 01/30/23
