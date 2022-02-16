EXPIRING
Today - 2/16/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
- What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and JennaCLIP 02/17/22
- Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on HollywoodCLIP 02/17/22
- Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot coversCLIP 02/17/22
- Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson talk starring in HBO's ‘The Gilded Age': 'It's a dream'CLIP 02/17/22
- Learn how to make a popular Chinese noodle dishCLIP 02/17/22
- Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, moreCLIP 02/17/22
- Take a trip into Europe’s vibrant and oldest Chinatown in ParisCLIP 02/17/22
- Kenneth Branagh on his Oscar-nominated film ‘Belfast’CLIP 02/17/22
- A look at China’s most popular foods: Peking duck, meatballs and dumplingsCLIP 02/17/22
- Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and moreCLIP 02/17/22
- ‘The Larry David Story’: See trailer for documentary coming to HBO MaxCLIP 02/17/22
- Is Wordle getting harder?CLIP 02/17/22
- Calling all ‘Material Girls’! See who made the shortlist for Madonna biopicCLIP 02/17/22
- Police dash cam captures frightening car crash in ColoradoCLIP 02/17/22
- Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way offCLIP 02/17/22
- Watch heartwarming display of sportsmanship on high school basketball teamCLIP 02/17/22
- No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senatorsCLIP 02/17/22
- Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigationCLIP 02/17/22
- Search continues for woman who jumped overboard from Carnival cruise shipCLIP 02/17/22
- Florida House passes bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancyCLIP 02/17/22
- Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’CLIP 02/17/22
- Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs inCLIP 02/17/22
- US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine borderCLIP 02/17/22
- Winter storm packs a dangerous mix of snow, ice, and tornadoesCLIP 02/17/22
- Michael Carbonaro performs magic on the TODAY plazaCLIP 02/16/22
- See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion WeekCLIP 02/16/22
- Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity styleCLIP 02/16/22
- Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry about having rivalsCLIP 02/16/22
- Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamicsCLIP 02/16/22
- Jimmy O. Yang shares recipe for Asian-inspired breakfast of championsCLIP 02/16/22
- Train like a champion with Bob Harper’s Olympic-themed workout challengeCLIP 02/16/22
- Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s nameCLIP 02/16/22
- Get a taste of Beijing with these chop suey and fried rice recipesCLIP 02/16/22
- Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalryCLIP 02/16/22
- ‘The Proud Family’ revival gets star-studded guests (including Al Roker!)CLIP 02/16/22
- ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel: More original cast members reprising rolesCLIP 02/16/22
- ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein meets Oscar the GrouchCLIP 02/16/22
- Another ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff in the worksCLIP 02/16/22
- Al Roker sends well wishes to NBC meteorologist battling cancerCLIP 02/16/22
- Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her bodyCLIP 02/16/22
- Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl winCLIP 02/16/22
- Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records privateCLIP 02/16/22
- Paislee Shultis, missing since 2019, found hidden under staircaseCLIP 02/16/22
- Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team ownersCLIP 02/16/22
- Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator saysCLIP 02/16/22
- Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreementCLIP 02/16/22
- Out-of-control tire smashes into windshield of police cruiserCLIP 02/16/22
- First woman cured of HIV after breakthrough stem cell transplantCLIP 02/16/22
- Sandy Hook families agree to $73 million settlement with gunmakerCLIP 02/16/22
- Alec Baldwin sued for wrongful death in new lawsuitCLIP 02/16/22
- CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next weekCLIP 02/16/22
- Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’CLIP 02/16/22
- Massive winter storm system impacting millions coast-to-coastCLIP 02/16/22
- Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing gameCLIP 02/15/22
- Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter monthsCLIP 02/15/22
- Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan OwensCLIP 02/15/22
- Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to host 2022 OscarsCLIP 02/15/22
- Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and moreCLIP 02/15/22
- How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and glovesCLIP 02/15/22
- The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attractionCLIP 02/15/22
- How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfitsCLIP 02/15/22
- She Made It: Live a Life of LoveCLIP 02/15/22
- ‘Lucy and Desi’ tells the story of the power couple’s rise to fameCLIP 02/15/22
- ‘The Courtship’: Get a first look at new NBC reality dating showCLIP 02/15/22
- ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 trailer teases Anthony and Kate’s steamy romanceCLIP 02/15/22
- ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ trailer: Get exclusive first look at sequelCLIP 02/15/22
- Search underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coastCLIP 02/15/22
- Fire warning impacting 11 million amid winter warm-upCLIP 02/15/22
- Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in MexicoCLIP 02/15/22
- Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to knowCLIP 02/15/22
- Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinationsCLIP 02/15/22
- Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organizationCLIP 02/15/22
- Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreakCLIP 02/15/22
- Winter storm drops snow on Rockies, reaching East Coast by FridayCLIP 02/15/22
- Suspect arrested, charged in murder of NYC resident Christina Yuna LeeCLIP 02/15/22
- Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled backCLIP 02/15/22
- Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisisCLIP 02/15/22
- Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacyCLIP 02/15/22
- EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurantsCLIP 02/14/22
- Watch these best friends reunite live on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna!CLIP 02/14/22
- Handymen show off home-improvement tips that make Hoda and Jenna blushCLIP 02/14/22
- TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original danceCLIP 02/14/22
- Hoda, Jenna and special guests dish on juicy topics during Galentine's Day bashCLIP 02/14/22
- Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production companyCLIP 02/14/22
- There’s still time! Make Valentine’s Day special with these last-minute ideasCLIP 02/14/22
- See what Lindsay Czarniak sent Craig Melvin for Valentine’s Day!CLIP 02/14/22
- Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super BowlCLIP 02/14/22
- Kingsley Ben-Adir cast to play Bob Marley in upcoming biopicCLIP 02/14/22
- ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’: See the new trailer for the seriesCLIP 02/14/22
- 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'CLIP 02/14/22
- Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announce 3 new missions to space with SpaceXCLIP 02/14/22
- Best Super Bowl commercials: See which ones scored the highest with fansCLIP 02/14/22
- Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75CLIP 02/14/22
- Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada reopens after vaccine mandate protestsCLIP 02/14/22
- Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19CLIP 02/14/22
- Coast-to-coast system expected to bring rain, snow and wind this weekCLIP 02/14/22
- US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with RussiaCLIP 02/14/22
- Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former teamCLIP 02/14/22
- Kristen and Peter learn curling from Team USA in time for 2022 Winter OlympicsCLIP 02/12/22
- NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbitCLIP 02/12/22
