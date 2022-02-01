EXPIRING
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
- Dermatologist shares winter skin solutions: Skin renewal serum, lip duos, and moreCLIP 02/02/22
- Vivica A. Fox reveals why she always makes her bed in a hotelCLIP 02/02/22
- Justin Sylvester shares latest scoop on Kristen Bell, Tom Brady, Janet JacksonCLIP 02/02/22
- Alicia Silverstone on her viral ‘that’s not my name’ TikTok challengeCLIP 02/02/22
- Eli Manning on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Finally!'CLIP 02/02/22
- Commanders team members embrace new name changeCLIP 02/02/22
- Get your exclusive first look at the Budweiser ClydesdalesCLIP 02/02/22
- Chef Bryant Terry shares his recipes for corn cakes and mustard greensCLIP 02/02/22
- Warm up with a faux fur throw, knit lounge set, and moreCLIP 02/02/22
- Meet the women behind NASA’s return to the moonCLIP 02/02/22
- Get a first look at ‘The Godfather’ seriesCLIP 02/02/22
- Washington football team embarks on fresh chapter with a new nameCLIP 02/02/22
- Watch: British Airways plane nearly topples over while attempting to landCLIP 02/02/22
- Washington football team's new name is...CLIP 02/02/22
- Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetimeCLIP 02/02/22
- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees are...CLIP 02/02/22
- Texas bans record number of books that diversify content in public schoolsCLIP 02/02/22
- Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practicesCLIP 02/02/22
- ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust commentsCLIP 02/02/22
- Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's predictionCLIP 02/02/22
- Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensionsCLIP 02/02/22
- Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrestedCLIP 02/02/22
- What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5CLIP 02/02/22
- Massive winter storm on the way: Here's what to expectCLIP 02/02/22
- Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions across the countryCLIP 02/02/22
- Consumer Confidential: Winter Survival GuideCLIP 02/01/22
- Michelle Buteau on new movie with Jennifer Lopez and shoutout to TODAY Show in the filmCLIP 02/01/22
- Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres CantorCLIP 02/01/22
- Beauty brand founder focuses on representation and communityCLIP 02/01/22
- Chooseday Tuesday: Fashion expert picks looks for Hoda and JennaCLIP 02/01/22
- Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!CLIP 02/01/22
- Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these pork and chive dumplingsCLIP 02/01/22
- What to watch in February: 'Bel-Air,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' moreCLIP 02/01/22
- Two friends create space for healing in yoga communityCLIP 02/01/22
- How to prevent winter sport injuries: Tips for any novice or expertCLIP 02/01/22
- Tom Brady officially retires from NFLCLIP 02/01/22
- Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David LettermanCLIP 02/01/22
- How to prevent winter sport injuries: Tips for any novice or expertCLIP 02/01/22
- Cincinnati schools to cancel classes day after Super BowlCLIP 02/01/22
- Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl adCLIP 02/01/22
- Make this spicy tiger tears recipe for your Lunar New Year celebrationCLIP 02/01/22
- 3 exercises to improve heart healthCLIP 02/01/22
- ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for February is ‘Black Cake’ by Charmaine WilkersonCLIP 02/01/22
- Savannah Guthrie says she would get a tattoo with Drew BarrymoreCLIP 02/01/22
- Jennifer Lopez opens up about rekindled romance with Ben AffleckCLIP 02/01/22
- Bob Saget honored with farewell show featuring Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, moreCLIP 02/01/22
- Former KKK headquarters being reimagined in new theater projectCLIP 02/01/22
- Charlie Puth talks potential duet with Megan Thee StallionCLIP 02/01/22
- Whoopi Goldberg backtracks after controversial Holocaust commentsCLIP 02/01/22
- Friends and family remember former Miss USA Cheslie KrystCLIP 02/01/22
- What toll has the pandemic taken on heart health?CLIP 02/01/22
- Here's who will have to pay taxes on Venmo, Paypal transactionsCLIP 02/01/22
- New York Times buys Wordle, the internet's latest gaming obsessionCLIP 02/01/22
- Ahmaud Arbery case: Judge rejects plea deal on hate-crime chargesCLIP 02/01/22
- Trump encourages new protests; investigation into voting machine intensifiesCLIP 02/01/22
- Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security CouncilCLIP 02/01/22
- Pfizer to seek approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5CLIP 02/01/22
- Massive fire at North Carolina fertilizer plant leads to emergency evacuationsCLIP 02/01/22
- 82 million people bracing for another winter storm TuesdayCLIP 02/01/22
- School nurse honored with tribute, surprised with beach trip: 'I'm speechless!'CLIP 01/31/22
- Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby talk chemistry in season 4 of ‘Maisel’CLIP 01/31/22
- Make braised short ribs and mashed potatoes with this easy recipeCLIP 01/31/22
- Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butterCLIP 01/31/22
- Products and tips to treat your dry winter skinCLIP 01/31/22
- Hoda Kotb says she and Joel Schiffman have ended their engagementCLIP 01/31/22
- How to start a solid morning routine you can maintainCLIP 01/31/22
- Giveon talks music journey that brought him to the GrammysCLIP 01/31/22
- Patricia Clarkson talks ‘State of the Union’ series with 10-minute episodesCLIP 01/31/22
- Mott Street Girls shining a light on New York City’s ChinatownCLIP 01/31/22
- Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Lovebox, hot sauce gift set, wine purifier and moreCLIP 01/31/22
- At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians trainCLIP 01/31/22
- See Kevin Hart star in Super Bowl ad from Sam’s ClubCLIP 01/31/22
- Peyton Manning stops by ‘SNL’ and shares powerful commentary on… ‘Emily in Paris’CLIP 01/31/22
- New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sneak peek released: Get a first lookCLIP 01/31/22
- How Al Roker brought snow to LA prepping for Winter Olympics and the Super BowlCLIP 01/31/22
- #MyTODAYPlaza: Fans share their memories of being outside Studio 1ACLIP 01/31/22
- Spotify to add content advisory to Joe Rogan podcast amid growing controversyCLIP 01/31/22
- Betty White to be celebrated in star-studded tribute: See a previewCLIP 01/31/22
- Inside the humanitarian crisis in AfghanistanCLIP 01/31/22
- Frozen iguanas are falling from trees in yearly spectacleCLIP 01/31/22
- $426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Los AngelesCLIP 01/31/22
- Kansas woman charged with supporting ISIS to appear in courtCLIP 01/31/22
- Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelectedCLIP 01/31/22
- Tributes pour in for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died at 30CLIP 01/31/22
- Lindsey Graham signals support for potential Biden Supreme Court nomineeCLIP 01/31/22
- Russia to face pressure at UN meeting, but shows no signs of backing downCLIP 01/31/22
- Northeast in deep freeze after blizzard leaves thousand without powerCLIP 01/31/22
- 1986 TODAY interview: Howard Hesseman on role in ‘Head of the Class’CLIP 01/30/22
- Fan in Puerto Rico enjoys coffee with her corgi for Sunday Mug ShotsCLIP 01/30/22
- Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospitalCLIP 01/30/22
- Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years oldCLIP 01/30/22
- Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhoodCLIP 01/30/22
- Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footstepsCLIP 01/30/22
- How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme CourtCLIP 01/30/22
- Chuck Todd: “Not having this united front on Putin is not a good look”CLIP 01/30/22
- Tensions high in Ukraine as the U.S. prepares to send troops to the regionCLIP 01/30/22
- The Northeast digs out after the first nor’easter of 2022CLIP 01/30/22
- Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAYCLIP 01/29/22
- Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching momentCLIP 01/29/22
- Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter OlympicsCLIP 01/29/22
