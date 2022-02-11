EXPIRING
S2022 E3602/11/22
Today - 2/11/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
- Kristen and Peter learn curling from Team USA in time for 2022 Winter OlympicsCLIP 02/12/22
- Get a sneak peek at Super Bowl 56 championship ringCLIP 02/12/22
- NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbitCLIP 02/12/22
- Jim Carrey reprises ‘Cable Guy’ role for Verizon Super Bowl commercialCLIP 02/12/22
- NFL’s ‘Bring Down the House’ short film uses never-before-seen 3D technologyCLIP 02/12/22
- Biden’s new puppy Commander to appear at the Puppy BowlCLIP 02/12/22
- How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter OlympicsCLIP 02/12/22
- What to expect for Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime ShowCLIP 02/12/22
- Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freewayCLIP 02/12/22
- 9 Phoenix police officers recovering after ambushCLIP 02/12/22
- What to expect from Super Bowl 56’s scorching hot showdownCLIP 02/12/22
- Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5CLIP 02/12/22
- Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossingCLIP 02/12/22
- US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any momentCLIP 02/12/22
- Biden set to speak with Putin as US evacuates embassy staff in UkraineCLIP 02/12/22
- Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated AmericaCLIP 02/11/22
- Hoda and Jenna (and 2 fans!) compete in football-themed relayCLIP 02/11/22
- Entertain your guests with these fun Super Bowl party ideasCLIP 02/11/22
- How D'Ernest Johnson’s strong work ethic landed him in the NFLCLIP 02/11/22
- Make this hot chicken sandwich for your Super Bowl partyCLIP 02/11/22
- Crafts and decor for the Super Bowl, Olympics and Valentine’s DayCLIP 02/11/22
- Who will win the 2022 Super Bowl? Steve Kornacki shares predictionsCLIP 02/11/22
- Dylan Dreyer chugs Chinese beer sent back by Craig MelvinCLIP 02/11/22
- Super Bowl 2022 recipes: Cincinnati chili and Los Angeles chili cheese dogCLIP 02/11/22
- Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen StefaniCLIP 02/11/22
- Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-upCLIP 02/11/22
- Inside the F-16 flyover at the Super BowlCLIP 02/11/22
- 4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAYCLIP 02/11/22
- TODAY anchors star in 70s-themed Super Bowl PSA: Go behind the scenesCLIP 02/11/22
- Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEMCLIP 02/11/22
- Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fracturesCLIP 02/11/22
- Super Bowl frenzy in full swing with record temperatures expectedCLIP 02/11/22
- East Coast to see temperatures drop over the weekendCLIP 02/11/22
- Canadian trucker protests could spill over to the Super BowlCLIP 02/11/22
- Americans paying $275 extra every month due to rising inflationCLIP 02/11/22
- Exclusive: President Biden says it's ‘probably premature’ to loosen COVID-19 restrictionsCLIP 02/11/22
- ‘Shop All Day’: Gold medal-worthy productsCLIP 02/10/22
- The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your lifeCLIP 02/10/22
- Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke songCLIP 02/10/22
- Can you ask to bring a plus-one to a wedding? Hoda and Jenna weigh inCLIP 02/10/22
- Hoda and Jenna are giving away a trip every day! Learn how you can winCLIP 02/10/22
- Products worthy of a gold medal: Skin Food, multi-purpose cleaner, indoor grill and moreCLIP 02/10/22
- Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movieCLIP 02/10/22
- Beijing-inspired recipes to make at home: Lamb lollipops and meat piesCLIP 02/10/22
- See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college studentCLIP 02/10/22
- Truckers in Ottawa protest vaccine requirements for cross-border driversCLIP 02/10/22
- Gas prices surge to the highest prices in 8 yearsCLIP 02/10/22
- US military officials hope for diplomatic end to Russia-Ukraine crisisCLIP 02/10/22
- Signs to look for after head trauma, according to a doctorCLIP 02/10/22
- Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family saysCLIP 02/10/22
- Winter warm up: Heat advisory issued in Southern CaliforniaCLIP 02/10/22
- Countdown to kickoff: Bengals and Rams gear up for Super Bowl 2022CLIP 02/10/22
- More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases dropCLIP 02/10/22
- Transform your look with these hot hair trends: long textured waves, front ponytail, and moreCLIP 02/09/22
- Bethenny Frankel on finding love, unfiltered social media presence as mom to 11-year-old BrynCLIP 02/09/22
- Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and moreCLIP 02/09/22
- What is your ultimate dream job? Hoda and Jenna share theirsCLIP 02/09/22
- Jenna Bush Hager recalls her snowboarding lesson from gold medal Olympian Lindsey JacobellisCLIP 02/09/22
- Women behind ‘Heart of Dinner’ share menu of traditional Chinese recipesCLIP 02/09/22
- Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the worldCLIP 02/09/22
- Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this weekCLIP 02/09/22
- Hot pot trend sizzling in China takes off around the worldCLIP 02/09/22
- McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold togetherCLIP 02/09/22
- Here’s why Olympians are wearing tape on their facesCLIP 02/09/22
- Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super BowlCLIP 02/09/22
- McConnell breaks from RNC, calls Jan. 6 a ‘violent insurrection’CLIP 02/09/22
- World surpasses 400 million COVID-19 casesCLIP 02/09/22
- Rare heat advisory issued ahead of Super Bowl 2022CLIP 02/09/22
- Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plazaCLIP 02/08/22
- Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'CLIP 02/08/22
- ‘Educated' author Tara Westover shares how she overcame a sheltered upbringingCLIP 02/08/22
- Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfitsCLIP 02/08/22
- Should you eat food in bed? Hoda and Jenna debate!CLIP 02/08/22
- Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New YorkCLIP 02/08/22
- Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at homeCLIP 02/08/22
- A closer look at the 2022 Oscar nomineesCLIP 02/08/22
- Jennifer Coolidge reveals what she actually ate during Uber Eats Super Bowl adCLIP 02/08/22
- Here are the 2022 Oscar nomineesCLIP 02/08/22
- 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)CLIP 02/08/22
- Trump returns documents improperly taken from White House to National ArchivesCLIP 02/08/22
- Biden threatens to stop crucial gas pipeline if Russia invades UkraineCLIP 02/08/22
- 4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schoolsCLIP 02/08/22
- West Coast could see record high temperatures later this weekCLIP 02/08/22
- Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movieCLIP 02/07/22
- Train like an Olympian with this at-home workoutCLIP 02/07/22
- Grab these Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone in your lifeCLIP 02/07/22
- Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’CLIP 02/07/22
- Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and JennaCLIP 02/07/22
- Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video callCLIP 02/07/22
- Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of FameCLIP 02/07/22
- Rose-inspired gift ideas just in time for Valentine’s DayCLIP 02/07/22
- Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'CLIP 02/07/22
- Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother LukeCLIP 02/07/22
- Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsCLIP 02/07/22
- Millions under winter weather advisory in the NortheastCLIP 02/07/22
- Volunteer firefighter starts his day of saving lives with a Sunday Mug ShotCLIP 02/06/22
- Woman gives birth to baby boy during flight from Ghana to USCLIP 02/06/22
- Mel Mermelstein, Auschwitz survivor who shut down Holocaust deniers, dies at 95CLIP 02/06/22
- Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super BowlCLIP 02/06/22
- Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’CLIP 02/06/22
