EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S2022 E2201/26/22
Today - 1/26/22
Also available on the nbc app
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Available until 01/29/22
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
S2022 E2275 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E22 | 01/26/22Today - 1/26/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E21 | 01/25/22Today - 1/25/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E94 | 01/28/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/28/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E94 | 01/28/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/28/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E93 | 01/27/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/27/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E93 | 01/27/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/27/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E92 | 01/26/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/26/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E92 | 01/26/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/26/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E91 | 01/25/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/25/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E91 | 01/25/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/25/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Get ahead on snow days, products for date nightCLIP 01/28/22
- WWE superstar The Miz previews Royal Rumble on PeacockCLIP 01/28/22
- Watch Hoda and Jenna set up viewer on a romantic dinner dateCLIP 01/28/22
- Get ready for date night with products from vanity mirror to hair touch-up sprayCLIP 01/28/22
- Life on the go: Meet a couple embracing van lifeCLIP 01/28/22
- Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose talk season 3 of ‘Servant’CLIP 01/28/22
- Get ready for upcoming snow days with trolley bags, warming coasters, and moreCLIP 01/28/22
- Kevin Tibbles is retiring: Look back at his 25 years with NBCCLIP 01/28/22
- What are blue zones and how they’re responsible for people living healthier livesCLIP 01/28/22
- Peter and Lois Griffin name-drop 3rd Hour of TODAY on 'Family Guy'CLIP 01/28/22
- Veganuary meal ideas: Cauliflower fried ‘chicken’ and lentil tacosCLIP 01/28/22
- Jerome ‘The Bus’ Bettis heads back to Notre Dame to finish his business degreeCLIP 01/28/22
- Jay Shetty: Mediating helps your mind show you what you needCLIP 01/28/22
- Willie Geist sits down with Jamie Dornan this weekend on Sunday TODAYCLIP 01/28/22
- Olivia Munn shares baby playdate photos with Henry and Liv Lo GoldingCLIP 01/28/22
- See Willem Dafoe’s ‘SNL’ promo with Katy Perry: ‘I love this sketch already!'CLIP 01/28/22
- Neil Young fans boycott Spotify after platform decides to keep Joe Rogan podcastCLIP 01/28/22
- Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White HouseCLIP 01/28/22
- Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur childrenCLIP 01/28/22
- Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathersCLIP 01/28/22
- Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 millionCLIP 01/28/22
- Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe ExoticCLIP 01/28/22
- Coast Guard calls off search for survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coastCLIP 01/28/22
- Court rejects plan to lease millions of acres in Gulf of Mexico for offshore drillingCLIP 01/28/22
- Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrendersCLIP 01/28/22
- Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near borderCLIP 01/28/22
- Inside the political fight expected over Biden’s Supreme Court pickCLIP 01/28/22
- 65 million in Northeast brace for winter storm this weekendCLIP 01/28/22
- Breaking down wedding budgets: How to save before you say ‘I do!’CLIP 01/27/22
- Taylor Lautner opens up about struggle with fame, finding love, return to HollywoodCLIP 01/27/22
- Jenna Bush Hager shares reactions to her thirst trapCLIP 01/27/22
- Fridge organization tips to keep food fresh longerCLIP 01/27/22
- Winter deals under $30: Makeup, rice cooker, pom beanie, moreCLIP 01/27/22
- Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each dayCLIP 01/27/22
- Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationshipsCLIP 01/27/22
- Why going outside could help you sleep betterCLIP 01/27/22
- Chiefs fans raise $306K for Buffalo Children's HospitalCLIP 01/27/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 27, 2022CLIP 01/27/22
- Try this healthy and hearty vegetarian chili recipe to warm up this winterCLIP 01/27/22
- Self-driving trucks could be the solution to the truck driver shortageCLIP 01/27/22
- How rising interest rates will impact credit cards, mortgages, moreCLIP 01/27/22
- Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring!CLIP 01/27/22
- David Beckham’s daughter has her first crushCLIP 01/27/22
- Jonah Hill jokes about Baby Yoda ‘fistfight’ on InstagramCLIP 01/27/22
- Conscious listening: How to do it and why it mattersCLIP 01/27/22
- Unvaccinated patients are being denied organ transplantsCLIP 01/27/22
- Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah FergusonCLIP 01/27/22
- Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to endCLIP 01/27/22
- If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator saysCLIP 01/27/22
- Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claimsCLIP 01/27/22
- Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrestedCLIP 01/27/22
- Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan disputeCLIP 01/27/22
- SpaceX rocket to crash into the moon in weeksCLIP 01/27/22
- Health officials tracking new 'stealth' omicron sub-variantCLIP 01/27/22
- 33 million people under winter storm watches this weekendCLIP 01/27/22
- Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increasesCLIP 01/27/22
- What lies ahead for Supreme Court contendersCLIP 01/27/22
- Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme CourtCLIP 01/27/22
- Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme CourtCLIP 01/27/22
- ‘Summer House’ star Paige Desorbo shares 2 trends to style 3 waysCLIP 01/26/22
- Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with managementCLIP 01/26/22
- Hoda and Jenna celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram with a ‘thirst trap’CLIP 01/26/22
- Throw a French twist on this 'ooey gooey' ham sandwichCLIP 01/26/22
- Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, moreCLIP 01/26/22
- Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean'CLIP 01/26/22
- How to save money by avoiding these money-wasting habitsCLIP 01/26/22
- How to make mushroom cavatelli pasta for your family on a budgetCLIP 01/26/22
- Deals to help you get better sleep: Memory foam mattresses, massage guns, moreCLIP 01/26/22
- Beat inflation at the grocery store with these shopping tipsCLIP 01/26/22
- Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out hours after launchCLIP 01/26/22
- See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton KutcherCLIP 01/26/22
- David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 'Late Night' 40th anniversaryCLIP 01/26/22
- Disney responds after Peter Dinklage slams ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ remakeCLIP 01/26/22
- San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insuranceCLIP 01/26/22
- EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitalsCLIP 01/26/22
- Shark attack numbers rising again as Americans head south to escape the winterCLIP 01/26/22
- Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine commentsCLIP 01/26/22
- SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptopsCLIP 01/26/22
- 39 people missing after boat capsizes off Florida coastCLIP 01/26/22
- NY mask mandate temporarily reinstated following new rulingCLIP 01/26/22
- 2nd NYPD officer dies after Harlem ambush shootingCLIP 01/26/22
- US military supplies arrive in UkraineCLIP 01/26/22
- Interest rates expected to be raised by Federal Reserve combating inflationCLIP 01/26/22
- Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into MidwestCLIP 01/26/22
- Author Jessamine Chan talks new book ‘The School of Good Mothers’CLIP 01/25/22
- Travel deals for planning your next vacationCLIP 01/25/22
- Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum tell Hoda and Jenna about new series, nuptials, moreCLIP 01/25/22
- Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklaceCLIP 01/25/22
- Michael Schur talks new book, 'Field of Dreams' TV adaption on PeacockCLIP 01/25/22
- Is it unfaithful to see two different hair stylists? Hoda and Jenna weigh inCLIP 01/25/22
- Jet Tila shows how to cook up Thai cashew chickenCLIP 01/25/22
- How a group of moms built a habit of self-care through surfing in HawaiiCLIP 01/25/22
- Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchenCLIP 01/25/22
- What to know about mobile payment apps: Fees, taxes, moreCLIP 01/25/22
- Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'CLIP 01/25/22
- 29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 belowCLIP 01/25/22
- Wellness TODAY: How to form a habitCLIP 01/25/22
- Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, moreCLIP 01/25/22
- How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision makingCLIP 01/25/22
- Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her motherCLIP 01/25/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.