S2021 E28412/06/21
Today - 12/6/21
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Available until 12/09/21
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
S2021 E28475 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
- Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman talks about her new collectionCLIP 12/07/21
- Holiday gifts for guys: Backpacks, slip-on sneakers, earbuds, moreCLIP 12/07/21
- Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’CLIP 12/07/21
- Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?CLIP 12/07/21
- Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stageCLIP 12/07/21
- CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis tells how to bring holiday cheer to service providersCLIP 12/07/21
- Make DIY holiday decorations with clothes hangers, pipe cleanersCLIP 12/07/21
- Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’CLIP 12/07/21
- Tips to protect yourself from fraud while holiday shoppingCLIP 12/07/21
- ‘Get Out’ leads list of best screenplays of the century (so far)CLIP 12/07/21
- Kristin Davis: ‘There is respect for Samantha’ in ‘Sex and the City’ sequelCLIP 12/07/21
- Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’CLIP 12/07/21
- ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa HardingCLIP 12/07/21
- Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto RicoCLIP 12/07/21
- Dancing Grannies return after losing members in Waukesha parade tragedyCLIP 12/07/21
- Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme CourtCLIP 12/07/21
- 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planesCLIP 12/07/21
- Instagram launches new tools to keep teens safeCLIP 12/07/21
- Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to head Trump media companyCLIP 12/07/21
- Watch man propose on ice rink under Rockefeller Center Christmas treeCLIP 12/07/21
- Dangerous storms threaten to bring catastrophic flooding to HawaiiCLIP 12/07/21
- Jussie Smollett testifies ‘there was no hoax’CLIP 12/07/21
- Justice Department sues Texas over redistricting plansCLIP 12/07/21
- As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocolsCLIP 12/07/21
- President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir PutinCLIP 12/07/21
- She & Him mark 10th anniversary of 'A Very She & Him Christmas' with rereleaseCLIP 12/06/21
- HGTV ‘Home Time’ hosts share their holiday decorating tipsCLIP 12/06/21
- Are catsuits the purr-fect outfit? Jenna and Michelle Buteau say yes!CLIP 12/06/21
- Cheryl Hines talks about ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Michael Buble and Cheryl Hines guess Christmas carols in ‘Other Words’ gameCLIP 12/06/21
- Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?CLIP 12/06/21
- Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravyCLIP 12/06/21
- Holiday fashion deals for the family: Leggings, down jacket, moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Samantha Bee talks about 200th episode of ‘Full Frontal’ (and a new tattoo)CLIP 12/06/21
- Christmas lights at California’s Decanso Gardens bring holiday cheerCLIP 12/06/21
- Pearl Harbor survivors gather for 80th anniversary of attackCLIP 12/06/21
- Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Michael Buble talks about his holiday specialCLIP 12/06/21
- Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attackCLIP 12/06/21
- Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopicCLIP 12/06/21
- Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple FitnessCLIP 12/06/21
- This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play withCLIP 12/06/21
- Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassmentCLIP 12/06/21
- New details about Michigan school shooting emergeCLIP 12/06/21
- Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missingCLIP 12/06/21
- Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weatherCLIP 12/06/21
- Jussie Smollett expected to take stand in his own defense MondayCLIP 12/06/21
- Concerns rise that Russia could invade UkraineCLIP 12/06/21
- US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in BeijingCLIP 12/06/21
- Omicron variant now reported in at least 16 statesCLIP 12/06/21
- Bob Dole ‘embodied sacrifice,’ says presidential historianCLIP 12/06/21
- Nation mourns Bob Dole: Senator, presidential candidate, war heroCLIP 12/06/21
- Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug ShotsCLIP 12/05/21
- Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-upCLIP 12/05/21
- Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the MastersCLIP 12/05/21
- Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemicCLIP 12/05/21
- Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ Focusing on family with Penélope CruzCLIP 12/05/21
- Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotionsCLIP 12/05/21
- CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brotherCLIP 12/05/21
- Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter chargesCLIP 12/05/21
- Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd saysCLIP 12/05/21
- Biden announces plans to combat omicron variantCLIP 12/05/21
- Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions beginCLIP 12/05/21
- Cash and checks mysteriously found inside Joel Osteen’s churchCLIP 12/04/21
- Little sister can’t wait for her sibling to get home from school every dayCLIP 12/04/21
- George Clooney says he once turned down $35 million paycheckCLIP 12/04/21
- Amid omicron, should holiday gatherings and return-to-office plans change?CLIP 12/04/21
- California on edge amid surge in smash-and-grab crimesCLIP 12/04/21
- Charges still possible against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, DA saysCLIP 12/04/21
- Video captures blizzard hitting Hawaii’s Big IslandCLIP 12/04/21
- Honolulu cuts water supply for nearly 100,000 residents amid health concernsCLIP 12/04/21
- Gun-makers cannot be held responsible for Las Vegas shooting, court findsCLIP 12/04/21
- Omicron variant has spread to at least 11 statesCLIP 12/04/21
- Latest US jobs report weaker than expected as unemployment fallsCLIP 12/04/21
- Michigan school shooting: Will fleeing impact the case against alleged shooter’s parents?CLIP 12/04/21
- Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter arrested after manhuntCLIP 12/04/21
- Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma everCLIP 12/03/21
- Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidaysCLIP 12/03/21
- What to watch and stream this winterCLIP 12/03/21
- How to scale back your wedding guest listCLIP 12/03/21
- Bride dances with mannequin version of her groom after he gets food poisoningCLIP 12/03/21
- Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai teaCLIP 12/03/21
- J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda talk ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘This is a drama about a comedy’CLIP 12/03/21
- Blake Shelton talks new album ‘Body Language,’ friendship with Carson DalyCLIP 12/03/21
- How to manage holiday stress and combat ‘emotional vampires’CLIP 12/03/21
- Vaccine boosters, travel, holiday parties: Your omicron questions answeredCLIP 12/03/21
- Holiday steals and deals: Body scrub, natural makeup, bar setCLIP 12/03/21
- Watch Al Roker’s ‘supersized’ run around the TODAY plazaCLIP 12/03/21
- Snow traps Ikea customers and employees in ultimate sleepoverCLIP 12/03/21
- Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist this weekend on Sunday TODAYCLIP 12/03/21
- Netflix making movie about viral Thanksgiving textCLIP 12/03/21
- Prince William to be next host of Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ audio seriesCLIP 12/03/21
- Best holiday shopping strategies with 3 weekends until ChristmasCLIP 12/03/21
- Inside look at how Amazon's air fleet will get you your holiday packagesCLIP 12/03/21
- Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger of gun that killed Halyna HutchinsCLIP 12/03/21
- Will anyone face criminal charges following deadly ‘Rust’ shooting?CLIP 12/03/21
- Eddie Mekka, known for role in ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ dies at 69CLIP 12/03/21
- More children being diagnosed with autism at younger ages, study showsCLIP 12/03/21
- 14 arrested in connection with ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies across Los AngelesCLIP 12/03/21
