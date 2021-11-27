EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
Sorry, video is no longer available
S2021 E277 | 11/27/21
Today - 11/27/21
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Brooke Shields talks about her new movie, motherhood and moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotionsCLIP 11/29/21
- Do you have a work bestie? Jenna Bush Hager reveals hersCLIP 11/29/21
- Hoda and Jenna talk about spending Thanksgiving with their familiesCLIP 11/29/21
- Vanessa Lachey shows how to make holiday brunch casserole, monkey breadCLIP 11/29/21
- Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ talks about her new Netflix movieCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday deals for your home: Dutch oven, ultrasonic humidifier, moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Meet the runner who’s out to prove that fitness fits all sizesCLIP 11/29/21
- Omicron variant is worthy of concern but not alarm, doctor saysCLIP 11/29/21
- Get a first look at this year’s official White House Christmas ornamentCLIP 11/29/21
- Former ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett’s trial begins MondayCLIP 11/29/21
- 3rd Hour of TODAY celebrates Hanukkah with latkesCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday Steals & Deals: Crossbody bag, earbuds, moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Rita Moreno talks about her role in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’CLIP 11/29/21
- New book delves into lives of Prince Harry and Prince WilliamCLIP 11/29/21
- Author of new book about Prince Harry and Prince William opens upCLIP 11/29/21
- Fashion designer Virgil Abloh remembered after his death at 41CLIP 11/29/21
- Amazon exec talks about omicron variant, Cyber Monday and moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for governor of TexasCLIP 11/29/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial begins MondayCLIP 11/29/21
- Student dies from injuries he got in charity boxing matchCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday underway after disappointing Black Friday salesCLIP 11/29/21
- Holiday travel reaches pandemic highCLIP 11/29/21
- Omicron is probably already in US, doctor saysCLIP 11/29/21
- Omicron variant spreads amid travel restrictionsCLIP 11/29/21
- Family celebrates Thanksgiving with festive hats and a Sunday mugshotCLIP 11/28/21
- Thanksgiving leftovers piled onto pizza for new creation at Buffalo pizzeria stuns social mediaCLIP 11/28/21
- Holiday store catalogs are returning, reviving a classic traditionCLIP 11/28/21
- Subway co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90CLIP 11/28/21
- Brooke Shields talks growing up in the public eye, embracing middle ageCLIP 11/28/21
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales battle shipping delays and inflationCLIP 11/28/21
- Flash mob theft targets two Best Buys on Black FridayCLIP 11/28/21
- Millions of Americans return home on busiest travel day of the pandemicCLIP 11/28/21
- Chuck Todd: Biden’s problems ‘can’t be solved until COVID is behind us’CLIP 11/28/21
- President Biden faces criticism on travel restrictions amid omicron variantCLIP 11/28/21
- Experts say omicron COVID-19 variant likely in US alreadyCLIP 11/28/21
- Movie theaters rebounding after pandemic slumpCLIP 11/27/21
- Holiday shopping muted by rising costs and shipping delaysCLIP 11/27/21
- Hundreds of mysterious packages found dumped in Alabama woodsCLIP 11/27/21
- Prince William aims to connect emergency workers with mental health resourcesCLIP 11/27/21
- How small businesses are faring ahead of the holiday seasonCLIP 11/27/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Opening statements begin MondayCLIP 11/27/21
- Military police shoot intruder with knife at San Diego baseCLIP 11/27/21
- Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes to Muslim community for offensive remarkCLIP 11/27/21
- Biden wrapping up Thanksgiving vacation as debt ceiling loomsCLIP 11/27/21
- Dr. Anthony Fauci on new COVID-19 omicron variant: ‘Do not pull back on your guard’CLIP 11/27/21
- New COVID-19 variant omicron raises concerns as US set to institute travel banCLIP 11/27/21
- Patients from St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital share messages of gratitudeCLIP 11/26/21
- 'Afghan Girl' from 1985 National Geographic cover takes refuge in ItalyCLIP 11/26/21
- Bellamy Young spills details on ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’CLIP 11/26/21
- Deals to shop for Small Business SaturdayCLIP 11/26/21
- Kristin Chenoweth reacts to Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ castingCLIP 11/26/21
- Best Fan Friend Friday: Hoda and Jenna surprise a lucky viewerCLIP 11/26/21
- Make Joy Bauer’s latkes for HannukkahCLIP 11/26/21
- Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Kimmel, Jenna Bush Hager share inside look at their Thanksgiving celebrationsCLIP 11/26/21
- Undefeated deaf football team makes history as they race to state championshipCLIP 11/26/21
- Shop top rated Black Friday deals: Nespresso machine, headphones and moreCLIP 11/26/21
- Jimmy Fallon shares Thanksgiving ‘thank you notes’CLIP 11/26/21
- 'Late Night' host Seth Meyer’s family just got a little biggerCLIP 11/26/21
- Scottish Deerhound wins 'Best in Show' 2 years in a rowCLIP 11/26/21
- Philadelphia farm grows food to donate to communities in needCLIP 11/26/21
- Egypt celebrates restoration of its ancient ‘Avenue of Sphinxes’CLIP 11/26/21
- Why Queen Elizabeth's holiday season may look different this yearCLIP 11/26/21
- Santa shortage threatens to put a grinchy twist on your holidayCLIP 11/26/21
- California shoppers and retailers on edge as smash-and-grab robberies turn physicalCLIP 11/26/21
- Russian mine explosion leaves 52 dead: TODAY’s headlinesCLIP 11/26/21
- President Biden spends first Presidential Thanksgiving in NantucketCLIP 11/26/21
- New COVID-19 variant emerges out of South AfricaCLIP 11/26/21
- Black Friday outlook: What to expect this yearCLIP 11/26/21
- Global supply chain backlog threatening to delay deliveries and Black Friday turnoutCLIP 11/26/21
- Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill MartinCLIP 11/25/21
- Kansas family reunites for century-old Thanksgiving traditionCLIP 11/25/21
- Holiday Steals & Deals: Cozy slippers, luggage, jewelry, moreCLIP 11/25/21
- Harvard student makes history as first Hispanic president of the Harvard CrimsonCLIP 11/25/21
- Mickey Guyton gives update on son’s health, reveals what she’s thankful forCLIP 11/25/21
- Watch Dwayne Johnson surprise a veteran with a personal custom truckCLIP 11/25/21
- Cardi B and Ciara are every newbie cook as they try to make an entire Thanksgiving dinnerCLIP 11/25/21
- ‘Girls-5-Eva’ cast on season 2 and big debut at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day ParadeCLIP 11/25/21
- Watch this woman reunite with her family after 2 years apartCLIP 11/25/21
- COVID-19 cases surge as families gather for ThanksgivingCLIP 11/25/21
- Butterball Turkey Talk Line continues its tradition of answering your questionsCLIP 11/25/21
- Macy’s CEO talks new Thanksgiving Day Parade floats and balloonsCLIP 11/25/21
- Shoplifting group vandalizes and robs Nordstrom in Los AngelesCLIP 11/25/21
- President Biden’s physician says polyp was benignCLIP 11/25/21
- 3 men found guilty in the murder of Ahmaud ArberyCLIP 11/25/21
- NYPD commissioner on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: ‘Its gonna be phenomenal day’CLIP 11/25/21
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade welcomes back crowds after 2 yearsCLIP 11/25/21
- Watch Mickey Guyton surprise Jenna Bush Hager with a 40th birthday serenadeCLIP 11/24/21
- Jenna Bush Hager’s former students and colleagues pay tribute to her teachingCLIP 11/24/21
- How well do people know Jenna Bush Hager? Her husband Henry finds out!CLIP 11/24/21
- Watch Jenna Bush Hager get a special 40th birthday gift from HodaCLIP 11/24/21
- George W. Bush and Laura Bush wish Jenna Bush Hager a happy 40thCLIP 11/24/21
- Andy Grammer previews his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performanceCLIP 11/24/21
- 3 top chefs offer last-minute Thanksgiving tips and tricksCLIP 11/24/21
- Bishop and rabbi offer timely perspective on how to give thanksCLIP 11/24/21
- How St. Jude saved one little girl’s life with a bone marrow transplantCLIP 11/24/21
- Shipping tips: How to ensure your holiday packages will arrive on timeCLIP 11/24/21
- Meet the mom who won a trip to space on Virgin Galactic flightCLIP 11/24/21
- Walmart donates 1000 turkeys to food banks across the USCLIP 11/24/21
- Thanksgiving time-saving tip: Start making gravy Wednesday nightCLIP 11/24/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.