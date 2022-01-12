EXPIRING
S2022 E1001/12/22
Today - 1/12/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Available until 01/15/22
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
- EXPIRINGS2022 E9 | 01/11/22Today - 1/11/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E8 | 01/10/22Today - 1/10/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E82 | 01/12/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/12/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E82 | 01/12/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/12/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E81 | 01/11/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/11/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E81 | 01/11/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/11/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E80 | 01/10/22Hoda & Jenna - 1/10/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E80 | 01/10/22Today 3rd Hour - 1/10/22
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the ringsCLIP 01/13/22
- Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)CLIP 01/13/22
- ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG AwardsCLIP 01/13/22
- Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince AndrewCLIP 01/13/22
- Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masksCLIP 01/13/22
- ‘Rust’ movie shooting: New lawsuit filed against prop shop that supplied ammoCLIP 01/13/22
- Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian OpenCLIP 01/13/22
- Medical helicopter crashed as result of an accident, investigators sayCLIP 01/13/22
- GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 committeeCLIP 01/13/22
- Winter storm to bring snow from Plains to MidwestCLIP 01/13/22
- Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stockedCLIP 01/13/22
- CDC to update guidance on masks as free tests for schools could start arriving this monthCLIP 01/13/22
- Kamala Harris on CDC, COVID testing, voting rightsCLIP 01/13/22
- Fran Drescher on why every human should own a dogCLIP 01/12/22
- Is ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ from ‘Encanto’ the new ‘Let it go?’CLIP 01/12/22
- How to wear 2 wardrobe trends 3 different waysCLIP 01/12/22
- Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testingCLIP 01/12/22
- Home renovation on a budget: custom TV wall, kitchen cabinets, moreCLIP 01/12/22
- Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show businessCLIP 01/12/22
- Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh inHusband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh inCLIP 01/12/22
- ‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversaryCLIP 01/12/22
- Escape the winter blues with these mindset tipsCLIP 01/12/22
- Refresh your kitchen with these cleaning tipsCLIP 01/12/22
- TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pillsCLIP 01/12/22
- How cold is it? See spaghetti, jeans, egg frozen in placeCLIP 01/12/22
- Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record storeCLIP 01/12/22
- Padma Lakshmi shares healthy winter dishes using kaleCLIP 01/12/22
- Products to help reach your fitness goals: water bottle, digital scale, and moreCLIP 01/12/22
- Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentaryCLIP 01/12/22
- See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’CLIP 01/12/22
- Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goalsCLIP 01/12/22
- Oscars will return with a host in 2022CLIP 01/12/22
- Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league historyCLIP 01/12/22
- The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years laterCLIP 01/12/22
- Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel documentCLIP 01/12/22
- Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his deathCLIP 01/12/22
- Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pondCLIP 01/12/22
- Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages planeCLIP 01/12/22
- Off-duty sheriff deputy fatally shoots North Carolina manCLIP 01/12/22
- ‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in PhiladelphiaCLIP 01/12/22
- Record-breaking cold weather freezes the NortheastCLIP 01/12/22
- N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold onlineCLIP 01/12/22
- Biden urges Senate filibuster rule change: “I’m tired of being quiet!”CLIP 01/12/22
- Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidanceCLIP 01/12/22
- 305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at homeCLIP 01/11/22
- Here are style trend predictions based on Pinterest searchesCLIP 01/11/22
- Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before weddingCLIP 01/11/22
- Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interviewCLIP 01/11/22
- NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super BowlCLIP 01/11/22
- How to sneak veggies into double chocolate chip muffins and eggplant chicken tendersCLIP 01/11/22
- Clean sweep: How to pare down and organize your closetCLIP 01/11/22
- How this woman turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar businessCLIP 01/11/22
- How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive helpCLIP 01/11/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 11, 2022CLIP 01/11/22
- Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol ChanningCLIP 01/11/22
- Top-selling products for New Year’s resolutions, from exercising to cookingCLIP 01/11/22
- Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney PoitierCLIP 01/11/22
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in new seriesCLIP 01/11/22
- Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseriesCLIP 01/11/22
- Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friendCLIP 01/11/22
- Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirtCLIP 01/11/22
- Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the airCLIP 01/11/22
- IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax seasonCLIP 01/11/22
- Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks outCLIP 01/11/22
- Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messagesCLIP 01/11/22
- Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman to appear on US quarterCLIP 01/11/22
- Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his lifeCLIP 01/11/22
- New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continueCLIP 01/11/22
- Real estate heir and convicted killer Robert Durst dies at 78CLIP 01/11/22
- Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midtermsCLIP 01/11/22
- COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variantsCLIP 01/11/22
- FAA ordered 'full ground stop' around when North Korea appeared to launch missileCLIP 01/11/22
- Dangerous record temperatures blanket Midwest, NortheastCLIP 01/11/22
- Author Bakari Sellers talks 1st children’s book, ‘Who Are Your People’CLIP 01/10/22
- From the bixie to dewy skin, here are some of the top beauty trends coming in 2022CLIP 01/10/22
- ‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their livesCLIP 01/10/22
- Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19CLIP 01/10/22
- 'Gangsta Gardener' Ron Finley shares tips to keep your plants thrivingCLIP 01/10/22
- Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’CLIP 01/10/22
- Woman shares motivating rags-to-riches journey becoming an author and attorneyCLIP 01/10/22
- Steps to start a healthy new year in 2022CLIP 01/10/22
- Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’CLIP 01/10/22
- Can you lose weight without exercising, and other diet and exercise questions answeredCLIP 01/10/22
- Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022CLIP 01/10/22
- Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social mediaCLIP 01/10/22
- ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused castCLIP 01/10/22
- ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new seriesCLIP 01/10/22
- Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubileeCLIP 01/10/22
- 2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winnersCLIP 01/10/22
- Concerns grow over reports of Apple AirTags being used to stalk peopleCLIP 01/10/22
- 2 hospitalized after getting blasted with freezing water on ski liftCLIP 01/10/22
- Watch: Pilot pulled from plane seconds before train crashes through wreckageCLIP 01/10/22
- Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?CLIP 01/10/22
- US, Russia to meet amid tensions over troop buildup along Ukraine borderCLIP 01/10/22
- COVID-19 surge fueling hospital staffing shortagesCLIP 01/10/22
- Frigid temperatures strike Midwest and NortheastCLIP 01/10/22
- Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19CLIP 01/10/22
- Remembering Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ star who died at 65CLIP 01/10/22
- ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65CLIP 01/09/22
- Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jamCLIP 01/09/22
