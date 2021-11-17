EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S2021 E26811/17/21
Today - 11/17/21
Also available on the nbc app
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Available until 11/20/21
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
S2021 E26872 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2021 E267 | 11/16/21Today - 11/16/21
- EXPIRINGS2021 E266 | 11/15/21Today - 11/15/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E43 | 11/17/21Hoda & Jenna - 11/17/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E43 | 11/17/21Today 3rd Hour - 11/17/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E42 | 11/16/21Hoda & Jenna - 11/16/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E42 | 11/16/21Today 3rd Hour - 11/16/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E41 | 11/15/21Hoda & Jenna - 11/15/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E41 | 11/15/21Today 3rd Hour - 11/15/21
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Consumer Confidential: Holiday Handbook Edition: Episode 2CLIP 11/17/21
- Hoda and Jenna’s Chooseday Tuesday outfits are hot and hipCLIP 11/17/21
- Practice gratefulness with these activitiesCLIP 11/17/21
- People and TODAY reveal the best face and beauty productsCLIP 11/17/21
- Iman talks grieving David Bowie: ‘It came in a big bam’CLIP 11/17/21
- Too soon? Jenna Bush Hager and her kids already decorated their Christmas treeCLIP 11/17/21
- Best products that give back and support men’s physical and mental healthCLIP 11/17/21
- Don Johnson talks reprising ‘Nash Bridges’ and his 50 year careerCLIP 11/17/21
- How Native American hockey star Abby Roque is bringing diversity to her sportCLIP 11/17/21
- Al Roker and Alexander Smalls discuss the difference between dressing and stuffingCLIP 11/17/21
- Kevin Hart says starring in Netflix's 'True Story' is a more serious role for himCLIP 11/17/21
- Beware of fake QR codes and other shopping scams ahead of the holidaysCLIP 11/17/21
- U.S. Surgeon General gives updates on COVID-19 booster shots and moreCLIP 11/17/21
- TSA administrator: Unruly behavior on planes is ‘higher than I have ever seen’CLIP 11/17/21
- Iman brings Hoda Kotb to tears talking about David BowieCLIP 11/17/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 75th anniversary): Nov. 17, 2021CLIP 11/17/21
- Iman: David Bowie was ‘truly the love of my life’CLIP 11/17/21
- Benson and Stabler hold hands in ‘SVU’-’Organized Crime’ crossoverCLIP 11/17/21
- ‘Ghostbusters’ star Dan Aykroyd sings a spooky song with Jimmy FallonCLIP 11/17/21
- Harry Potter stars will reunite for 20th anniversary specialCLIP 11/17/21
- Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in ‘Don’t Look Up’CLIP 11/17/21
- How to navigate holiday travel (and vaccine etiquette) this ThanksgivingCLIP 11/17/21
- Britney Spears thanks fans for their support during her conservatorship battleCLIP 11/17/21
- Hunger among children in Afghanistan is focus of growing concernCLIP 11/17/21
- Staples Center in Los Angeles is changing its name to Crypto.com ArenaCLIP 11/17/21
- General Motors CEO Mary Barra shows off new electric car factoryCLIP 11/17/21
- This could be the busiest holiday travel weekend in 2 yearsCLIP 11/17/21
- Nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s enters trial: TODAY’s headlinesCLIP 11/17/21
- Pacific Northwest cleans up from flooding, girds for more severe weatherCLIP 11/17/21
- President Biden pushes his infrastructure plan amid mixed economic newsCLIP 11/17/21
- Jury deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse trial set to enter 2nd dayCLIP 11/17/21
- Chrishell Stause talks season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset,' new relationship with Jason OppenheimCLIP 11/17/21
- FDA expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots for all adultsCLIP 11/17/21
- Alan Jackson's daughter Mattie shares how grieving increased her faithCLIP 11/16/21
- Men who wear Spanx and other trends with Justin SylvesterCLIP 11/16/21
- Tips and tricks to improve brain health and manage Alzheimer's diseaseCLIP 11/16/21
- George Clooney reveals why he and Amal Clooney decided to have kidsCLIP 11/16/21
- WWE Superstar The Miz talks about new Peacock show and fatherhoodCLIP 11/16/21
- Aubrey Plaza dresses up as the 'Christmas Witch' to hilariously promote her children's bookCLIP 11/16/21
- Playing dominos has kept this friend group together for 50 yearsCLIP 11/16/21
- Elderly patients are at risk of financial abuse: What to knowCLIP 11/16/21
- NBC’s Jo Ling Kent talks baby Delancey, balancing motherhood and workCLIP 11/16/21
- Make fried squash rings, squash chiffon pie from ‘The Lost Kitchen’CLIP 11/16/21
- New book goes behind the scenes of ‘The Office’CLIP 11/16/21
- Get an exclusive first look at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floatsCLIP 11/16/21
- Lady A talk with Savannah Guthrie for ‘Six-Minute Marathon’CLIP 11/16/21
- Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson talk about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’CLIP 11/16/21
- Fans in London celebrate 20th anniversary of first Harry Potter movieCLIP 11/16/21
- Meet 2 sisters who are ‘Hidden Heroes’ caring for their injured veteran dadCLIP 11/16/21
- Gas prices rise as millions prepare to hit the road for holidaysCLIP 11/16/21
- Reese’s ‘Thanksgiving pie’ is a 9-inch peanut butter cupCLIP 11/16/21
- IVF mix-ups stir growing concern about proceduresCLIP 11/16/21
- Wyoming Republicans vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP memberCLIP 11/16/21
- 6 teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting in ColoradoCLIP 11/16/21
- Satellite debris passes dangerously close to International Space StationCLIP 11/16/21
- New York City expands eligibility of coronavirus boosters to all adultsCLIP 11/16/21
- Steve Bannon released pending trial for contempt of CongressCLIP 11/16/21
- Biden signs infrastructure bill, meets virtually with China’s XiCLIP 11/16/21
- Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial set to begin deliberationsCLIP 11/16/21
- Record flooding creates state of emergency in NorthwestCLIP 11/16/21
- Upgrade Thanksgiving classics with the best recipes from the TODAY Food All StarsCLIP 11/15/21
- 'Set' competitors face off on TODAY and chat about the documentaryCLIP 11/15/21
- Bottomless Closet helps unemployed women secure work, feel confidentCLIP 11/15/21
- Blake Shelton talks marriage to Gwen Stefani, best wedding giftCLIP 11/15/21
- Food journalist Mark Bittman makes two flawless bread dishesCLIP 11/15/21
- GaryVee explains why empathy and kindness help you go further in your careerCLIP 11/15/21
- Ernie Hudson says new 'Ghostbuster' movie will be a fan favoriteCLIP 11/15/21
- How fly fishing is bringing together men living with cancerCLIP 11/15/21
- Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-Man' rumors, new film 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'CLIP 11/15/21
- Elmo introduces newest ‘Sesame Street’ character, Ji-YoungCLIP 11/15/21
- Computer-generated ‘virtual influencers’ are becoming social media starsCLIP 11/15/21
- ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: An exclusive look at the first full trailerCLIP 11/15/21
- Cynt Marshall talks about how she became first Black female CEO of an NBA teamCLIP 11/15/21
- Caught on camera: Driver rescued from sinking carCLIP 11/15/21
- Cubans brace for national day of protestCLIP 11/15/21
- Japan’s former princess moves to New York after giving up her titleCLIP 11/15/21
- US journalist Danny Fenster released from prison in MyanmarCLIP 11/15/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell speaks out about prison conditions ahead of her sex abuse trialCLIP 11/15/21
- Deadly taxi explosion in Britain is being treated as terrorist incidentCLIP 11/15/21
- Queen Elizabeth pulls out of scheduled return to public due to sprained backCLIP 11/15/21
- Airlines offer incentives to employees amid new concerns about holiday travelCLIP 11/15/21
- Kyle Rittenhouse trial closing arguments to begin MondayCLIP 11/15/21
- Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in MondayCLIP 11/15/21
- President Biden to sign infrastructure bill MondayCLIP 11/15/21
- Astroworld tragedy claims 10th victim as 9-year-old boy dies from injuriesCLIP 11/15/21
- Man and local deer unwind a with Sunday TODAY mug shotCLIP 11/14/21
- Margaret ‘Peggy’ York, pioneer for women in law enforcement, dies at 80CLIP 11/14/21
- Santa fires back after judge bans Elf on a ShelfCLIP 11/14/21
- Rare original copy of the U.S. Constitution expected to fetch $20 million at auctionCLIP 11/14/21
- Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardshipCLIP 11/14/21
- Aaron Rodgers set to return to the field for Green Bay PackersCLIP 11/14/21
- What’s driving inflation, worker shortage, and empty shelves at grocery stores?CLIP 11/14/21
- Climate change summit ends with sweeping international dealCLIP 11/14/21
- Chuck Todd: ‘Steve Bannon embraces the idea he is a martyr to MAGA world’CLIP 11/14/21
- Steve Bannon set to surrender to authorities in Jan. 6 probeCLIP 11/14/21
- Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Closing arguments tomorrow as judge considers lesser chargesCLIP 11/14/21
- How ‘SNL’ star Michael Che and Colin Jost started writing jokes for each otherCLIP 11/13/21
- ‘And Just Like That,’ new trailer for ‘SATC’ sequel reveals release dateCLIP 11/13/21
- Jon Gruden sues NFL and Roger Goodell over email controversyCLIP 11/13/21
- Learn the story behind the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas treeCLIP 11/13/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.