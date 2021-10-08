EXPIRING
S2021 E23410/08/21
Today - 10/8/21
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Tags: al roker, entertainment, food, hoda kotb, International News, money, Natalie Morales, Savannah Gutherie, sports, style, today, Today Show, Breaking News, Concerts, domestic news, health, Home, Interviews, Media, Parents, pets, politics, shopping, weather
- Mountain biking is enjoying a pandemic boomCLIP 10/09/21
- Actor William Shatner on going to space: 'I'm terrified'CLIP 10/09/21
- James Bond film 'No Time To Die' breaks box office recordsCLIP 10/09/21
- COVID-19 and the flu: What you need to knowCLIP 10/09/21
- Holiday shoppers brace for global supply shortagesCLIP 10/09/21
- Jacob Blake shooting: DOJ won't pursue charges against police officerCLIP 10/09/21
- Caught on camera: Hostage standoff in Los Angeles ends in gunfireCLIP 10/09/21
- Southern California oil pipeline likely damaged a year before spill, investigators sayCLIP 10/09/21
- Signs of hope as new coronavirus cases drop in the USCLIP 10/09/21
- Biden blocks Trump from withholding Jan. 6 documents, as the former president sets sights on 2024CLIP 10/09/21
- Texas abortion ban temporarily reinstated by appeals courtCLIP 10/09/21
- Willie Geist sits down with Machine Gun Kelly this weekend on Sunday TODAYCLIP 10/08/21
- Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share their secrets for dressing for fallCLIP 10/08/21
- TODAY in 30 – October 8: Vaccine approval, fight to save Maine’s mooseCLIP 10/08/21
- How long does it take for skin-care products to really work?CLIP 10/08/21
- Donnarama: Are these fall film synopses ‘reel’ or unreal?CLIP 10/08/21
- Pocket-sized problem solvers: Handbag light, vaccination card protector, moreCLIP 10/08/21
- ‘Happiness farms’ raise funds for breast cancer research along with flowersCLIP 10/08/21
- Meme time! Viewers caption photo of Hoda and Jenna ‘Charading Places’CLIP 10/08/21
- Best Fan Friend Friday: Hoda & Jenna fan gets to meet her idolsCLIP 10/08/21
- Hoda and Jenna talk about winning a Gracie awardCLIP 10/08/21
- Steve Kornacki breaks down Super Bowl oddsCLIP 10/08/21
- At Home with Jill Martin: Self-care, beauty and cooking productsCLIP 10/08/21
- Cooking products for fall: Induction cooktop, Ginsu gadgets, moreCLIP 10/08/21
- Jazz up your beauty routine with deals on lip gloss, blow dryer, moreCLIP 10/08/21
- Self-care products for fall: Memory foam pillow, massagers and moreCLIP 10/08/21
- After missing her senior trip due to pandemic, she gets to visit NYC and see ‘Hamilton’CLIP 10/08/21
- Planning a fall getaway? What you need to knowCLIP 10/08/21
- Al Roker and Craig Melvin’s ‘Ghost’ moment appears in 2 magazinesCLIP 10/08/21
- When can we expect vaccinations for kids 5 to 11? Doctor weighs inCLIP 10/08/21
- Make Buffalo chicken dip, Kansas City ribs for Sunday Night FootballCLIP 10/08/21
- Hot fall fashions: Faux leather leggings, women’s clogs and moreCLIP 10/08/21
- Machine Gun Kelly talks to Willie GeistCLIP 10/08/21
- ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is now a Monopoly game editionCLIP 10/08/21
- Kim Kardashian jokes about hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’CLIP 10/08/21
- Desperate conditions in Haiti are driving thousands to flee to USCLIP 10/08/21
- Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in 7 yearsCLIP 10/08/21
- Efforts are underway to save North American moose amid climate changeCLIP 10/08/21
- Airlines face travel boom heading into the holidaysCLIP 10/08/21
- US submarine collides with unknown object underwaterCLIP 10/08/21
- Brian Laundrie’s father is now helping authorities search for his sonCLIP 10/08/21
- Senate report details Trump’s attempts to overturn electionCLIP 10/08/21
- Pfizer seeks approval for its vaccine for kids 5-11CLIP 10/08/21
- TODAY in 30 – October 7: Abortion ban blocked, Halloween shortagesCLIP 10/07/21
- Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager sit down with Susie EssmanCLIP 10/07/21
- Derek Jeter pens letter to 12-year-old selfCLIP 10/07/21
- Susie Essman talks season 11 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’CLIP 10/07/21
- Hoda and Jenna remember pub owner Jimmy NearyCLIP 10/07/21
- How 1 man with Parkinson’s rediscovered his love for paintingCLIP 10/07/21
- ‘Shop All Day’: See must-have items for OktoberfestCLIP 10/07/21
- Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer dodge spoilers about new ‘Halloween’ movieCLIP 10/07/21
- What to read in OctoberCLIP 10/07/21
- Evangeline Lilly talks new movie ‘South of Heaven’CLIP 10/07/21
- Inside 1 modeling agency diversifying the industryCLIP 10/07/21
- Chassie Post’s fall beauty and fashion itemsCLIP 10/07/21
- What to know about newly discovered breast cancer geneCLIP 10/07/21
- Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids 5 to 11: What to knowCLIP 10/07/21
- Fall essentials: Calvin Klein coat, silk pajamas, ankle boots, moreCLIP 10/07/21
- Jamie Lee Curtis talks about new ‘Halloween’ movie and moreCLIP 10/07/21
- Glacier in Swiss Alps is melting due to climate changeCLIP 10/07/21
- Tim McGraw reveals how he proposed to Faith Hill (several times)CLIP 10/07/21
- Blake Shelton tells Seth Meyers about Carson Daly officiating at his weddingCLIP 10/07/21
- Laura Bush talks to daughter Jenna Bush Hager about new granddaughter CoraCLIP 10/07/21
- Women’s soccer players pause games to protest sexual harassmentCLIP 10/07/21
- TODAY anchors get their flu shots live on airCLIP 10/07/21
- American survivor of 2015 Paris terror attacks testifiesCLIP 10/07/21
- Female military veterans honored with flight to Washington for 1st timeCLIP 10/07/21
- Halloween shoppers faces shortages in costumes, decorations, pumpkinsCLIP 10/07/21
- 2 firefighters hurt in smoke explosion caught on cameraCLIP 10/07/21
- New questions arise about timeline of massive oil spillCLIP 10/07/21
- Biden and China’s Xi Jinping to hold virtual meetingCLIP 10/07/21
- Senate nears agreement to stave off debt crisisCLIP 10/07/21
- ‘We have definitely turned the corner’ on COVID-19, doctor saysCLIP 10/07/21
- Coronavirus numbers still heading in the right directionCLIP 10/07/21
- Teen student charged following school shooting that injured 4CLIP 10/07/21
- Federal judge blocks Texas abortion banCLIP 10/07/21
- Hoda Kotb and Al Roker try orange wine for National Orange Wine DayCLIP 10/06/21
- TODAY in 30 – October 6: Facebook under fire, ‘Squid Game’ sensationCLIP 10/06/21
- Aaron Sorkin talks ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ on Broadway and other projectsCLIP 10/06/21
- Follow the latest celebrity headlines with Justin SylvesterCLIP 10/06/21
- Al Roker joins Hoda for a chat and roasts George Clooney’s BatmanCLIP 10/06/21
- DJ ‘Shangela’ Pierce talks new drag show ‘We’re Here’CLIP 10/06/21
- What to watch in OctoberCLIP 10/06/21
- Latina youth see their worth thanks to suicide prevention programCLIP 10/06/21
- Elena Besser’s must-have fall kitchen itemsCLIP 10/06/21
- How 1 surfer is making the sport more diverseCLIP 10/06/21
- Tips to make your money go furtherCLIP 10/06/21
- Holiday guides to traveling, gatherings and moreCLIP 10/06/21
- Adele is set to release new single, and her fans are going bonkersCLIP 10/06/21
- Brooklyn Beckham (son of David and Victoria) makes English breakfast sandwichCLIP 10/06/21
- Meet the creators of the unofficial ‘Bridgerton’ musicalCLIP 10/06/21
- Vaccinated or not? How to handle tricky conversations with family, friendsCLIP 10/06/21
- ‘Sex and the City’ sequel series set to debut in DecemberCLIP 10/06/21
- New York City libraries will no longer charge late feesCLIP 10/06/21
- Navy vet gets new scooter thanks to generous TikTok usersCLIP 10/06/21
- Colombian town overwhelmed by 20,000 migrants trying to get to USCLIP 10/06/21
- Korean thriller ‘Squid Game’ is set to become Netflix’s most-watched showCLIP 10/06/21
- Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg top Forbes list of richest in USCLIP 10/06/21
- Cargo ships are backed up along US shores, causing shortagesCLIP 10/06/21
- Workers at Kellogg’s cereal plants go on strikeCLIP 10/06/21
