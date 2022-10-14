EXPIRING
Main Content
S2022 E24610/14/22
Today - 10/14/22
The latest domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers.
NRNews and Information Daytime Full Episode
Appearing:Savannah GutherieHoda Kotb
Available until 10/17/22
- Fan brings a Sunday Mug on safari in South AfricaCLIP 10/16/22
- ‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd reuniteCLIP 10/16/22
- Dan Wieden, adman who coined Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ dies at 77CLIP 10/16/22
- Family of Raleigh shooting victim speak out in emotional interviewCLIP 10/16/22
- Meet the wooden sailboat and its captain taking YouTube by stormCLIP 10/16/22
- 11 dead, 15 wounded after mass shooting at Russian military rangeCLIP 10/16/22
- How can the Fed tame inflation as prices rise faster than expected?CLIP 10/16/22
- Election races intensify in key battleground statesCLIP 10/16/22
- Midterm races heat up as Election Day approachesCLIP 10/16/22
- Suspect arrested in connection to 6 murders in CaliforniaCLIP 10/16/22
- Megan Thee Stallion set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’CLIP 10/15/22
- Get a first look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’CLIP 10/15/22
- Robbie Coltrane, ‘Hagrid’ actor in ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 72CLIP 10/15/22
- Why stores are busting out holiday sales weeks before HalloweenCLIP 10/15/22
- Elon Musk asks Pentagon to fund Starlink for UkraineCLIP 10/15/22
- Toddler joins his big sister’s cheerleading squad at football gameCLIP 10/15/22
- Student loan forgiveness applications now openCLIP 10/15/22
- Hollywood sign gets fresh paint job in time for 100th birthdayCLIP 10/15/22
- Metastatic breast cancer on the rise in women under 40CLIP 10/15/22
- No, schools do not have litter boxes for studentsCLIP 10/15/22
- Plane forced to land after bird hits engineCLIP 10/15/22
- Rescue workers race to find survivors in Turkey coal mine explosionCLIP 10/15/22
- Kroger, Albertsons grocery stores agree to merge in major dealCLIP 10/15/22
- Putin says ‘no need’ for peace talks with President BidenCLIP 10/15/22
- Police release chilling 911 calls from Raleigh shootingCLIP 10/15/22
- DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago caseCLIP 10/15/22
- Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock square off in Georgia debateCLIP 10/15/22
- ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Fall harvest,’ plus jewelry from Stephanie GottliebCLIP 10/14/22
- Shop small from these Hispanic-owned businessesCLIP 10/14/22
- Comedian Iliza Shlesinger talks new book, Netflix specialCLIP 10/14/22
- See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in MexicoCLIP 10/14/22
- Behind 1 woman’s fight for better cancer outcomes for Black peopleCLIP 10/14/22
- Zooey Deschanel talks relationship to Jonathan ScottCLIP 10/14/22
- Try adding these ‘smart’ beauty products to your daily routineCLIP 10/14/22
- Lin-Manuel Miranda on bringing ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ to VegasCLIP 10/14/22
- Stella McCartney on her passion for sustainability in fashionCLIP 10/14/22
- How Illinois high school football team gives back to their communityCLIP 10/14/22
- Woman reveals her baby’s gender on the TODAY plazaCLIP 10/14/22
- Andy Cohen rates the TODAY anchors ‘Real Housewives’ tag linesCLIP 10/14/22
- David Beckham helps struggling football team in ‘Save Our Squad’CLIP 10/14/22
- Taylor Swift to join ‘The Tonight Show’ following ‘Midnights’ releaseCLIP 10/14/22
- New Tina Turner Barbie Doll is 'simply the best'CLIP 10/14/22
- Carrie Underwood talks family, new tour, staying fit on the roadCLIP 10/14/22
- Adorable dog gives new meaning to a ‘spin’ workoutCLIP 10/14/22
- Gabby Giffords named 2023 Rose Parade grand marshalCLIP 10/14/22
- Jack Harlow on why ‘First Class’ is a ‘full circle’ moment for himCLIP 10/14/22
- Parents speak out after Parkland shooter is spared death penaltyCLIP 10/14/22
- Liam Neeson set to star in ‘Naked Gun’ rebootCLIP 10/14/22
- Inside the push to do away with ‘best by’ dates on food labelsCLIP 10/14/22
- Netflix unveils new low-cost subscription plan with adsCLIP 10/14/22
- North Korea fires missile, flies warplanes near South Korean borderCLIP 10/14/22
- Community mourns two Connecticut officers killed in ambush attackCLIP 10/14/22
- Dr. Oz talks Fetterman, Trump, key issues ahead of midtermsCLIP 10/14/22
- Americans feel fallout from higher than expected inflation numbersCLIP 10/14/22
- Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Donald TrumpCLIP 10/14/22
- Mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, leaves at least 5 deadCLIP 10/14/22
- How women find balance between work and life | The New RulesCLIP 10/13/22
- Learn to say no without excuse | The New RulesCLIP 10/13/22
- How to be an authentic leader at work | The New RulesCLIP 10/13/22
- DIY ideas for Halloween: Pumpkins, door decor and moreCLIP 10/13/22
- Victoria Beckham explains why she teared up at Paris fashion showCLIP 10/13/22
- Can you guess whether these Halloween movies are real or fake?CLIP 10/13/22
- How can I find a good therapist? Resources to narrow your searchCLIP 10/13/22
- Favorite picks for fall: Must-have fashion, sweet essentials, moreCLIP 10/13/22
- Filmmaker Dustin Lance Black talks ‘Mama’s Boy’ documentaryCLIP 10/13/22
- Ways to secure your identity and information onlineCLIP 10/13/22
- TODAY celebrates 1st birthday babies: Oct. 13, 2022CLIP 10/13/22
- Victoria Beckham on Brooklyn’s wedding, David and fashion empireCLIP 10/13/22
- Doctor addresses ‘twindemic’ concerns, answers booster questionsCLIP 10/13/22
- Original cast members in talks to join ‘The Joy Luck Club’ sequelCLIP 10/13/22
- See new images from set of 6th season of ‘The Crown’CLIP 10/13/22
- How Connecticut’s foster care system is setting a new standardCLIP 10/13/22
- New Lizzo doc to follow world tour, pandemic, album recordingCLIP 10/13/22
- Pregnant firefighter cares for crash victim… then goes into labor!CLIP 10/13/22
- New rumors surround Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen marriageCLIP 10/13/22
- Pumpkin prices soar to scary new heights ahead of HalloweenCLIP 10/13/22
- College admissions test scores for 2022 hit lowest point in 30 yearsCLIP 10/13/22
- Biden declares Camp Hale in Colorado a national monumentCLIP 10/13/22
- 2 Connecticut officers killed, another seriously injured in shootingCLIP 10/13/22
- Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1B to Sandy Hook familiesCLIP 10/13/22
- Russia steps up attacks on civilian targets in UkraineCLIP 10/13/22
- Severe weather pummels the Midwest as storm system moves eastCLIP 10/13/22
- Trump told staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago: reportCLIP 10/13/22
- September report shows inflation increased more than expectedCLIP 10/13/22
- Al Roker gets to the core of America's love for apples | Family StyleCLIP 10/12/22
- National Savings Day: Simple ways to save bigCLIP 10/12/22
- James Denton on starring alongside son in ‘Perfect Harmony’CLIP 10/12/22
- Dress like Hollywood’s biggest names with these style tipsCLIP 10/12/22
- Jamie Lee Curtis says goodbye to ‘Halloween,’ Laurie StrodeCLIP 10/12/22
- Taylor Swift shares rare preview of new album ‘Midnights’CLIP 10/12/22
- See trailer for Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds holiday movie ‘Spirited’CLIP 10/12/22
- Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein talk ‘Kinky Boots’ revivalCLIP 10/12/22
- No weights, no machines, just a towel: Try this at-home workoutCLIP 10/12/22
- Khloe Kardashian tumor scare prompts call for cancer screeningsCLIP 10/12/22
- CNBC’s Julia Boorstin talks new book ‘When Women Lead’CLIP 10/12/22
- Honeymooners save babies from a burning nursery in SpainCLIP 10/12/22
- ‘Halloween Ends’ star Kyle Richards on ‘RHOBH’ drama: ‘I had to stop watching’CLIP 10/12/22
- Bestsellers to stock up on during Amazon’s Early Access SaleCLIP 10/12/22
- Anne Hathaway talks new texting relationship with Anthony HopkinsCLIP 10/12/22
- Blake Shelton to leave ‘The Voice’ after 23 seasonsCLIP 10/12/22
