S2021 E2105/23/21
Sunday TODAY - May 23, 2021
NBC’s Sunday TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda.
S2021 E2139 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
Chrissy Metz talks about ‘This Is Us’ series finale
CLIP 05/24/21
Read With Jenna: Maggie Shipstead talks about ‘Great Circle’
CLIP 05/24/21
Celeste Headlee talks about navigating party etiquette post-pandemic
CLIP 05/24/21
Donna Farizan tries the new Olympic sport of surfing
CLIP 05/24/21
Hoda and Jenna surprise high school senior with call before graduation
CLIP 05/24/21
Billy Dec cooks up classic Filipino dish: Chicken inasal
CLIP 05/24/21
How to spot and treat separation anxiety in pets
CLIP 05/24/21
New book sheds light on mothers of civil rights icons
CLIP 05/24/21
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 101st): May 24, 2021
CLIP 05/24/21
Florida high school gets backlash for altering yearbook photos of female students
CLIP 05/24/21
Pink, Alicia Keys and others perform at Billboard Music Awards
CLIP 05/24/21
Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in US amid Mideast conflict
CLIP 05/24/21
Simon Biles pulls off historic gymnastics move as she returns to competition
CLIP 05/24/21
Police body cams are in spotlight 1 year after George Floyd’s death
CLIP 05/24/21
TODAY’s Headlines: May 24, 2021
CLIP 05/24/21
Phil Mickelson becomes oldest winner of a major golf tournament
CLIP 05/24/21
Israel and Hamas continue to honor ceasefire, but region remains on edge
CLIP 05/24/21
CDC investigates rare heart problem in a few young vaccine recipients
CLIP 05/24/21
Kasie Hunt on GOP leaders refusing to approve Jan. 6 commission
CLIP 05/23/21
Meet the 94-year-old war hero who received the Medal of Honor
CLIP 05/22/21
Mother gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
CLIP 05/22/21
Biden pledges aid to Gaza while supporting Israel
CLIP 05/22/21
Oprah Winfrey details working with Prince Harry on their mental health series
CLIP 05/21/21
Joy Bauer speeds up breakfast with sheet-pan pancakes
CLIP 05/21/21
Students speak out about the impacts of the pandemic
CLIP 05/21/21
Dungeons & Dragons is a new form of therapy for kids
CLIP 05/21/21
Hoda and Jenna surprise super fan with a phone call
CLIP 05/21/21
Hoda and Jenna spotlight documentary ‘The Crime of the Century’
CLIP 05/21/21
Blake Shelton talks about new album ‘Body Language’
CLIP 05/21/21
Sean Penn and director Don Hardy talk ‘Citizen Penn’
CLIP 05/21/21
Tour the Smithsonian’s secret vault
CLIP 05/21/21
Astronaut Victor Glover talks about his return to Earth
CLIP 05/21/21
Michael Douglas talks to Willie Geist about his ‘Wall Street’ Oscar and more
CLIP 05/21/21
‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is in the works
CLIP 05/21/21
BTS, Pink, Alicia Keys set to perform on Billboard Music Awards
CLIP 05/21/21
Missing hiker found alive after 5 days in California forest
CLIP 05/21/21
Almost 70 big cats seized from compound run by ‘Tiger King’ stars
CLIP 05/21/21
TODAY’s Headlines: May 21, 2021
CLIP 05/21/21
Biden signs bill to combat rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and others
CLIP 05/21/21
Student-led movement works to shed mental health stigma
CLIP 05/21/21
Jenna Bush Hager embraces being a geriatric millennial
CLIP 05/20/21
Uzo Aduba discusses playing a therapist on ‘In Treatment’
CLIP 05/20/21
Remi Bader shares her emotional journey to TikTok stardom
CLIP 05/20/21
How to DIY a board and batten wall
CLIP 05/20/21
Violinist-turned-podcaster inspires others to embrace change
CLIP 05/20/21
Hoda and Jenna play ‘Truth or Cher’ to celebrate icon’s 75th birthday
CLIP 05/20/21
Sunscreen essentials, according to Real Simple
CLIP 05/20/21
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen talk about ‘Best Summer Ever’
CLIP 05/20/21
Ally Maki creates club to celebrate Asian American girls
CLIP 05/20/21
Craig Melvin gets birthday surprises live on TODAY
CLIP 05/20/21
Actor Billy Porter reveals he’s been living with HIV for 14 years
CLIP 05/20/21
Official trailer for ‘Friends’ reunion is released
CLIP 05/20/21
Bidding for seat aboard Blue Origin space flight hits $2.8 million
CLIP 05/20/21
New abortion law in Texas is among most restrictive in US, critics say
CLIP 05/20/21
Massive explosion at California home caught on video
CLIP 05/20/21
Trump lashes out at criminal probe by New York attorney general
CLIP 05/20/21
TODAY’s Headlines: May 20, 2021
CLIP 05/20/21
Martin Bashir used deceit in 1995 Princess Diana interview, report is expected to say
CLIP 05/20/21
Video showing deadly arrest of Ronald Greene released after 2 years
CLIP 05/20/21
House approves commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot
CLIP 05/20/21
Hoda and Jenna reveal staff-picked outfits for Chooseday Tuesday
CLIP 05/19/21
Hoda and Jenna play ‘America Says’ with John Michael Higgins
CLIP 05/19/21
Laura Bush shares the family tradition she’s continuing with grandkids
CLIP 05/19/21
Make Catherine McCord’s dragon fruit smoothie bowl
CLIP 05/19/21
Beach Busters: Viewers share update on their wellness journeys
CLIP 05/19/21
How to spend your tax refund
CLIP 05/19/21
Beach Busters: Start the week with compound movements
CLIP 05/19/21
Leg day! Try this Beach Busters workout now
CLIP 05/19/21
Strengthen your whole body with trainer Erica Lugo
CLIP 05/19/21
Hit 10K steps with this HIIT cardio workout
CLIP 05/19/21
Penn State will stop using male-specific terms like ‘freshman’
CLIP 05/19/21
Do restaurant rules supersede state rules relating to masks?
CLIP 05/19/21
Task force recommends colon cancer screening at age 45
CLIP 05/19/21
‘Friends’ reunion: An inside look
CLIP 05/19/21
Darwin’s Arch in Galapagos has collapsed: Al Roker shares photos
CLIP 05/19/21
Israeli-Palestinian conflict rages on amid talk of ceasefire
CLIP 05/19/21
New York attorney general launches criminal probe into Trump organization
CLIP 05/19/21
Hillsong founder Brian Houston speaks about Carl Lentz in TODAY exclusive
CLIP 05/18/21
‘Clipped’ judges share gardening tips for summer
CLIP 05/18/21
Jenna Bush Hager defends her beliefs that the White House is haunted
CLIP 05/18/21
Hoda Kotb talks about the first time she told a fan she was a mom
CLIP 05/18/21
Anthony Mackie talks about series ‘Solos’
CLIP 05/18/21
Naomi Campbell announces she is a new mom at age 50
CLIP 05/18/21
Hoda and Jenna surprise fan with gift to keep her community food pantry running
CLIP 05/18/21
How to accomplish the brown lip liner trend
CLIP 05/18/21
Thalía talks about new album ‘desAMORfosis’
CLIP 05/18/21
Rob Kenney shares hope in book ‘Dad, How Do I’
CLIP 05/18/21
Chefs fight violence against AAPI community through food
CLIP 05/18/21
Al Roker says he nearly canceled the screening that caught his prostate cancer
CLIP 05/18/21
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face new criticism as they talk about their struggles
CLIP 05/18/21
Laura Bush debunks White House ghost story
CLIP 05/18/21
Nick Jonas opens up on ‘The Voice’ about injuries from his bike accident
CLIP 05/18/21
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in small ceremony
CLIP 05/18/21
Gas supply issues remain as fuel outages begin to ease up
CLIP 05/18/21
High school senior surprised by her military dad at her graduation
CLIP 05/18/21
Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging Roe v. Wade
CLIP 05/18/21
Dr. Susan Biali Haas shares tips for living your passion
CLIP 05/17/21
Learn about the winners of Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards
CLIP 05/17/21
Zoë François makes chocolate bundt cake
CLIP 05/17/21
Watch Colin Jost prank Scarlett Johansson during MTV Movie Awards
CLIP 05/17/21
