S2021 E1003/07/21
Sunday TODAY - Mar. 07, 2021
NBC’s Sunday TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda.
S2021 E3048 | 03/09/21
Hoda and Jenna - Mar. 9, 2021
S2021 E2048 | 03/09/21
TODAY Third Hour Mar. 9, 2021
S2021 E1053 | 03/08/21
Today - Mar. 8, 2021
S2021 E3047 | 03/08/21
Hoda and Jenna - Mar. 8, 2021
S2021 E2047 | 03/08/21
TODAY Third Hour Mar. 8, 2021
S2021 E10 | 03/07/21
Sunday TODAY - Mar. 07, 2021
TODAY All Day Special: Women Are Essential
CLIP 03/09/21
Retta talks about season 4 of ‘Good Girls’
CLIP 03/09/21
Mother and daughter get transformative makeovers from home
CLIP 03/09/21
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent give a tour of their home
CLIP 03/09/21
Anthony Contrino makes TikTok famous pizza babka recipe
CLIP 03/09/21
Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin make chicken noodle soup
CLIP 03/09/21
Candace Cameron Bure and Marilu Henner talk about ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’
CLIP 03/09/21
Eddie Murphy, Kiki Layne and Jermaine Fowler discuss ‘Coming 2 America’
CLIP 03/09/21
Dr. Natalie Azar explains what it means to be fully vaccinated
CLIP 03/09/21
Jason Sudeikis thanks ex Olivia Wilde for pushing him to make ‘Ted Lasso’
CLIP 03/09/21
George Clooney says Amal is watching ‘ER’ for the first time
CLIP 03/09/21
‘Queen’s Gambit’ is set to become a musical
CLIP 03/09/21
Texas storm and outage was terrifying ordeal for COVID-19 patient
CLIP 03/09/21
Watch this penguin’s narrow escape from killer whales
CLIP 03/09/21
Digital art and sports highlights generate millions in sales
CLIP 03/09/21
TODAY's Headlines: March 9, 2021
CLIP 03/09/21
Jury selection paused in Derek Chauvin trial for murder of George Floyd
CLIP 03/09/21
COVID-19 stimulus bill heads for House vote
CLIP 03/09/21
Biden’s German shepherds sent back to Delaware after incident
CLIP 03/09/21
TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager hosts Women Are Essential virtual event
CLIP 03/08/21
Amy Poehler and Hadley Robinson talk about ‘Moxie’
CLIP 03/08/21
Jocelyn Delk Adams shares her ‘perfect’ brownie recipe
CLIP 03/08/21
Why the pandemic has hit working women and moms so hard
CLIP 03/08/21
Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel talk about recording ‘I’m Every Woman’ together
CLIP 03/08/21
Pope Francis concludes his historic trip to Iraq
CLIP 03/08/21
This toddler is anything but sleepy at night
CLIP 03/08/21
MacKenzie Scott, wealthy ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, remarries
CLIP 03/08/21
Jury selection begins in trial of Derek Chauvin for murder of George Floyd
CLIP 03/08/21
2 more women accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
CLIP 03/08/21
Reggae pioneer Bunny Wailer dies at 73
CLIP 03/07/21
More Americans welcome pooches during the pandemic
CLIP 03/06/21
Former State Department aide arrested in connection to US Capitol riot
CLIP 03/06/21
Preview Willie Geist's interview with Amy Poehler
CLIP 03/05/21
Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez remember their time on ‘The Office’
CLIP 03/05/21
Craig Melvin honors brother Lawrence by spotlighting colon cancer awareness
CLIP 03/05/21
Lily Rabe talks new thriller ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’
CLIP 03/05/21
How to improve the air quality in your home
CLIP 03/05/21
Deepfake videos of Tom Cruise raise new concerns about technology
CLIP 03/05/21
Mark Shriver discusses children’s book ’10 Hidden Heroes’
CLIP 03/05/21
Guy Fieri talks about new delivery service Flavortown Kitchen
CLIP 03/05/21
Hoda and Jenna surprise call mother-daughter superfans
CLIP 03/05/21
Cardi B announces release of her doll live on TODAY
CLIP 03/05/21
Make Joy Bauer’s queso and French fries
CLIP 03/05/21
Teenage girls find mental health community on TikTok
CLIP 03/05/21
Edie Falco will portray Hillary Clinton in upcoming series
CLIP 03/05/21
COVID-19 treatments: What are monoclonal antibodies?
CLIP 03/05/21
NBA All-Star Game this weekend will look different amid pandemic restrictions
CLIP 03/05/21
Eddie Murphy reveals he plans to do more stand-up
CLIP 03/05/21
LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’: A first look
CLIP 03/05/21
Craig Melvin honors his late brother to help raise awareness of colon cancer
CLIP 03/05/21
Watch this clever dog jump the line to gets extra treats
CLIP 03/05/21
Will Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview damage the royal family?
CLIP 03/05/21
Michele Borba shares parenting tips from her book ‘Thrivers’
CLIP 03/04/21
How Adopt a Server supports restaurant workers during pandemic
CLIP 03/04/21
Must-haves for book lovers: Hoda and Jenna discuss
CLIP 03/04/21
How to set boundaries with friends and family
CLIP 03/04/21
Carson Daly talks about mental health in People magazine
CLIP 03/04/21
See Jimmy Fallon and Elizabeth Olsen pull off ‘WandaVision’ parody
CLIP 03/04/21
Tim McGraw gets honest about fatherhood in new interview
CLIP 03/04/21
Deepfake Tom Cruise videos are going viral on TikTok
CLIP 03/04/21
31 fishermen saved from sinking boat in dramatic ocean rescue
CLIP 03/04/21
How the pandemic is impacting family planning and IVF
CLIP 03/04/21
More than 200,000 in Mississippi without water for over 2 weeks
CLIP 03/04/21
Young hockey player finds creative way to score a goal
CLIP 03/04/21
Sherriff executes warrant for ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods’ car
CLIP 03/04/21
Prince Philip undergoes ‘successful’ heart procedure
CLIP 03/04/21
CDC urges wearing masks as more states roll back restrictions
CLIP 03/04/21
Derek Baker reacts to the news that he’ll be on TODAY
CLIP 03/03/21
Brit Bennett recommends books for Women’s History Month
CLIP 03/03/21
Spring clean your beauty routine with these products
CLIP 03/03/21
How to maximize your savings in 2021
CLIP 03/03/21
Dolly Parton receives COVID-19 vaccine she helped develop
CLIP 03/03/21
Serena Williams and 3-year-old daughter Olympia are fashion co-stars
CLIP 03/03/21
Apaches fight to stop copper mine on what they consider sacred land
CLIP 03/03/21
Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan is remembered after his death at 85
CLIP 03/03/21
Toddler welcomes her big brother home from kindergarten with a hug
CLIP 03/03/21
Decision to stop publishing 6 Dr. Seuss books spurs controversy
CLIP 03/03/21
Truck slams into SUV carrying 25 people, killing at least 13
CLIP 03/03/21
Multiple rockets land at Iraq air base that hosts US forces
CLIP 03/03/21
From 1980: Vernon Jordan discusses recovery after being shot, racism in America
CLIP 03/02/21
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal discuss on-screen chemistry in series ‘Normal People’
CLIP 03/02/21
Stylist Louis Licari recommends perfect hair color for your complexion
CLIP 03/02/21
Kitchen cleaning tips: Chef Elena Besser shares her life-changing hacks
CLIP 03/02/21
Tracy Morgan shares how his uncle inspired his character in ‘Coming 2 America’
CLIP 03/02/21
New moms discuss struggles and fears during the pandemic
CLIP 03/02/21
Merck and Johnson & Johnson team up to increase COVID-19 vaccine production
CLIP 03/02/21
Blake Shelton invokes TODAY to sway contestant on ‘The Voice’
CLIP 03/02/21
New Netflix film will focus on college admissions scandal
CLIP 03/02/21
Taylor Swift accuses Netflix show ‘Ginny and Georgia’ of making sexist joke
CLIP 03/02/21
Jason Sudeikis steals spotlight at Golden Globes with tie-dye hoodie
CLIP 03/02/21
Spring break gets a new look from vaccinated seniors
CLIP 03/02/21
Mitt Romney recovering from fall that left him unconscious
CLIP 03/02/21
Author Dav Pilkey reads a chapter of his new book, ‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights’
CLIP 03/02/21
Dav Pilkey reads an exclusive excerpt from his new book, 'Cat Kid Comic Club'
CLIP 03/02/21
Family of college student found dead at off-campus party speaks out
CLIP 03/02/21
Potential spike in food prices after winter freeze raises concerns
CLIP 03/02/21
Minneapolis on edge ahead of George Floyd murder trial
CLIP 03/02/21
Biden’s $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package nears Senate vote
CLIP 03/02/21
Pfizer vaccine found to be effective among elderly after just 1 dose
CLIP 03/02/21
Vaccine distribution makes progress amid slight uptick in COVID-19 cases
CLIP 03/02/21
