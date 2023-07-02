EXPIRING
S2023 E2707/02/23
Sunday Today - 7/02/23
Sharp conversational coverage of the week's news, along with in-depth profiles of the people and personalities shaping American culture, assessing the highs and lows of the week and looking ahead to the next one.
Appearing:Willie Geist
- TODAY fan from Nashville competes in carnival games for a prizeCLIP 07/04/23
- Affordable ways to style your home with top summer décor trendsCLIP 07/04/23
- Meet the couple behind a food truck supporting military veteransCLIP 07/04/23
- These summer toys are sure to keep your kids playing outsideCLIP 07/04/23
- Inside the art of baseball scorekeeping with just pen and paperCLIP 07/04/23
- Air Force colonel on July 4 significance, inspiration to serve USCLIP 07/04/23
- Hugh Jackman’s waffle with mushrooms cheat meal sparks debateCLIP 07/04/23
- Paul McCartney: John Lennon was embarrassed about thick glassesCLIP 07/04/23
- Hosting a July 4 party: How to save money and stay safeCLIP 07/04/23
- 10 sets of twins delivered at hospital in Los AngelesCLIP 07/04/23
- FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant peopleCLIP 07/04/23
- Injured hiker with no cell service saved using iPhone’s SOS featureCLIP 07/04/23
- Robert De Niro speaks out on death of 19-year-old grandson LeoCLIP 07/04/23
- 2 teens attacked by sharks in separate incidents on Long IslandCLIP 07/04/23
- Al Roker is a grandpa! Daughter Courtney welcomes baby girlCLIP 07/04/23
- Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for 3 hours in WisconsinCLIP 07/04/23
- Civil rights group challenges Harvard’s legacy admissions practiceCLIP 07/04/23
- Evan Gershkovich meets US Ambassador to Russia while in prisonCLIP 07/04/23
- Israel presses ahead with military offensiveCLIP 07/04/23
- Heavily armed gunman in body armor kills 5 in PhiladelphiaCLIP 07/04/23
- July 4 celebrations underway amid extreme weather across the USCLIP 07/04/23
- TODAY fan from Illinois plays Boardwalk Bonanza for big prizeCLIP 07/03/23
- Top self-tanning products to give your skin a summer glowCLIP 07/03/23
- Mom shares 135lb weight-loss journey — and gets a style makeover!CLIP 07/03/23
- Quirky summer products under $30: Umbrella tray, cooler, moreCLIP 07/03/23
- Creative ways to add upper-body strength exercises to your routineCLIP 07/03/23
- Aaron Judge gives update on recovery from wall crash injuryCLIP 07/03/23
- Amy Schumer crashes ‘Joy Ride’ interview as pretend journalistCLIP 07/03/23
- Jennifer Lawrence reveals hilarious reaction to marriage proposalCLIP 07/03/23
- Dan + Shay reveal ‘double red chair’ as first duo on ‘The Voice’CLIP 07/03/23
- See the star-studded lineup for Macy’s July 4 Fireworks 2023CLIP 07/03/23
- Rihanna is first female artist with 10 songs at 1B Spotify streamsCLIP 07/03/23
- How to avoid summer concert ticket scams onlineCLIP 07/03/23
- California hotel workers strike over higher wages, better health careCLIP 07/03/23
- Taiwan’s pilots train for potential Chinese invasionCLIP 07/03/23
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China to improve tiesCLIP 07/03/23
- How to find the best deals at outlet storesCLIP 07/03/23
- Roller coaster shuts down after rider spots crack on support beamCLIP 07/03/23
- Beaches on high alert after string of shark sightings and attacksCLIP 07/03/23
- Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $522 millionCLIP 07/03/23
- Manhunt underway after 3 DC businesses damaged by explosivesCLIP 07/03/23
- Police continue search for suspect in Baltimore block party shootingCLIP 07/03/23
- Israel launches large-scale air raid in occupied West BankCLIP 07/03/23
- Rise in shark encounters during July 4 weekend draws concernCLIP 07/02/23
- Nurse celebrates retirement with Sunday Mug Shots in scrubsCLIP 07/02/23
- Hawk interrupts guitar practice to grab a snackCLIP 07/02/23
- Joseph Pedott, man behind Chia Pets and the Clapper, dies at 91CLIP 07/02/23
- A look inside political leaders’ family ties to slaveryCLIP 07/02/23
- What’s next after Supreme Court’s college affirmative action ruling?CLIP 07/02/23
- Biden says this sitting Supreme Court is ‘not a normal court’CLIP 07/02/23
- France rocked by nights of protests after police shooting of teenCLIP 07/02/23
- Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, over 2 dozen injuredCLIP 07/02/23
- Severe storms, deadly heat create travel delays ahead of July 4CLIP 07/02/23
- Syracuse grad’s powerful commencement speech goes viralCLIP 06/30/23
- Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan relief planCLIP 06/30/23
- Mario of Makeup by Mario brand talks career, shares technique tipsCLIP 06/30/23
- Supreme Court rules for web designer who refused to work on same-sex wedding sitesCLIP 06/30/23
- Kim Cattrall talks 'Glamorous' series, ‘And Just Like That’ cameoCLIP 06/30/23
- Do you have ‘menu anxiety’?CLIP 06/30/23
- Karol G reveals she almost gave up on her music careerCLIP 06/30/23
- Karol G tells fans they are her ‘dream come true’CLIP 06/30/23
- Uber CEO talks future of ride-sharing, pledge to go greenCLIP 06/30/23
- 12-year-old brought to tears after meeting Karol G live on TODAY!CLIP 06/30/23
- Baby left in safe haven box adopted by firefighter who found herCLIP 06/30/23
- See boy’s adorable reaction to catching his first fishCLIP 06/30/23
- Temu: What you need to know about the hot shopping appCLIP 06/30/23
- Classic movies, fashion, toys of the past set to make big comebackCLIP 06/30/23
- Hollywood actors prepare to strike as deadline to reach deal nearsCLIP 06/30/23
- Parkland school officer not guilty over failure to respond to shootingCLIP 06/30/23
- Reactions pour in after Supreme Court ends affirmative actionCLIP 06/30/23
- Fourth of July holiday weekend forecast: What to expectCLIP 06/30/23
- Fourth of July travel: What to expect on the roads and at airportsCLIP 06/30/23
- Binge-worthy true crime shows and movies to watch this summerCLIP 06/29/23
- Karen Pittman talks ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘And Just Like That’CLIP 06/29/23
- What are beige flags and rat girl summer?CLIP 06/29/23
- Supreme Court limits affirmative action in college admissionsCLIP 06/29/23
- Fun and easy ideas to make your Fourth of July party sparkleCLIP 06/29/23
- Fran Drescher on ‘VC Andrews: Dawn,’ 30 years since ‘The Nanny’CLIP 06/29/23
- Shop these simple products that’ll come in handy around the houseCLIP 06/29/23
- ‘Wizard of Oz’ mini house, ‘Star Trek’ phaser to hit the auction blockCLIP 06/29/23
- How to protect yourself as scams advance with technologyCLIP 06/29/23
- Madonna hospitalized with bacterial infection, postpones tourCLIP 06/29/23
- Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connectionsCLIP 06/29/23
- Shop these fun products to enjoy summer outsideCLIP 06/29/23
- Empire State Building to light up in honor of ‘Sleepless in Seattle’CLIP 06/29/23
- Variety reveals their list of top 10 TV shows in 2023 (so far)CLIP 06/29/23
- Did Pat Sajak predict Ryan Seacrest as next 'Wheel' host?CLIP 06/29/23
- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby via surrogateCLIP 06/29/23
- Colleen Hoover shares how she accidentally became a best-selling authorCLIP 06/29/23
- 13-year-old makes skateboarding history — in front of Tony Hawk!CLIP 06/29/23
- More than a dozen injured when Amtrak train hits truck outside LACLIP 06/29/23
- See how dangerous celebrating the Fourth with fireworks can beCLIP 06/29/23
- Kim Cattrall: ‘I don’t think I’ll ever say ‘goodbye’ to Samantha’CLIP 06/29/23
- Presumed human remains recovered along with imploded Titan subCLIP 06/29/23
- Biden tells aides he doesn't want political advice about HunterCLIP 06/29/23
- July Fourth travel: Passengers stranded amid delays, cancellationsCLIP 06/29/23
- Watch Jenna’s extended interview with author Colleen HooverCLIP 06/28/23
- From sequins to florals, here are top trends in wedding dressesCLIP 06/28/23
- Mikey Day on how a crush on a teacher led to career in comedyCLIP 06/28/23
- Jason Biggs on when he'll let his kids see 'American Pie'CLIP 06/28/23
