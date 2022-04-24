EXPIRING
Sharp conversational coverage of the week's news, along with in-depth profiles of the people and personalities shaping American culture, assessing the highs and lows of the week and looking ahead to the next one.
- Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser play secret-guessing game with Hoda and JennaCLIP 04/26/22
- Watch Sarah Silverman react to Nikki Glaser’s impression of herCLIP 04/26/22
- Sarah Silverman on best advice she got: Look in the mirror lessCLIP 04/26/22
- Hoda enlists help of designer to makeover Jenna's office: See the revealCLIP 04/26/22
- Hoda and Jenna debate if breakfast is better than dinnerCLIP 04/26/22
- Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'silent' hair appointment trendCLIP 04/26/22
- Claire Foy and Paul Bettany on the true story behind ‘A Very British Scandal’CLIP 04/26/22
- This easy cashew chicken recipe is better than takeoutCLIP 04/26/22
- These self-care products help foster personal growthCLIP 04/26/22
- World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fightCLIP 04/26/22
- Mom shoots for the moon with climate-friendly snack brandCLIP 04/26/22
- Law student grows design hobby into multimillion-dollar businessCLIP 04/26/22
- Meet the students cracking cold cases for college creditCLIP 04/26/22
- Shrimp 2 ways: Thai pasta and Cajun chopped salad recipesCLIP 04/26/22
- Sarah Silverman on turning memoir ‘The Bedwetter’ into a musicalCLIP 04/26/22
- How the Dorothy dress from 'Wizard of Oz' was found in shoeboxCLIP 04/26/22
- Bad Bunny cast as Marvel's first Latino superhero in 'El Muerto'CLIP 04/26/22
- Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ lookCLIP 04/26/22
- ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’: See an exclusive previewCLIP 04/26/22
- Returning to the office? Try these tips to cut down on expensesCLIP 04/26/22
- See the first poster for new Whitney Houston biopicCLIP 04/26/22
- Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study showsCLIP 04/26/22
- Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park deathCLIP 04/26/22
- Massive nationwide pilot shortage to impact travelers this summerCLIP 04/26/22
- Nobody is ‘off the hook’ for 'Rust' shooting, sheriff saysCLIP 04/26/22
- Powerball jackpot grows to $454 millionCLIP 04/26/22
- New video of Alec Baldwin moments after 'Rust' shooting releasedCLIP 04/26/22
- Video captures man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in CaliforniaCLIP 04/26/22
- Rising COVID cases in Shanghai lead to extreme safety measuresCLIP 04/26/22
- Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countriesCLIP 04/26/22
- Judge holds Trump in contempt, orders him to pay $10,000 a dayCLIP 04/26/22
- Judge blocks Biden from ending Title 42 COVID border restrictionCLIP 04/26/22
- Elon Musk buys Twitter: Here’s how the platform could changeCLIP 04/26/22
- Russia warns the West that the risk of nuclear war is ‘real’CLIP 04/26/22
- The cast of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on what makes the show bingeableCLIP 04/25/22
- ‘Memphis’ author Tara M. Stringfellow answers fan questionsCLIP 04/25/22
- 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeoverCLIP 04/25/22
- Vanessa Bayer on how childhood cancer influenced 'I Love That For You'CLIP 04/25/22
- Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper splitCLIP 04/25/22
- Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favoriteCLIP 04/25/22
- Must-see moments from the second weekend of CoachellaCLIP 04/25/22
- 3rd Hour hosts share their dream breakfastsCLIP 04/25/22
- Cristin Milioti reveals why she doesn't like to watch herself on screenCLIP 04/25/22
- Top-rated coffee makers to step up your morning cup of joeCLIP 04/25/22
- Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writingCLIP 04/25/22
- What to know about buying refurbished productsCLIP 04/25/22
- Try these mail-order foods to boost your moodCLIP 04/25/22
- How to to solve common skincare issues as weather warms upCLIP 04/25/22
- Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parentsCLIP 04/25/22
- Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate MiddletonCLIP 04/25/22
- Returns 101: How to shop smart, save money and reduce wasteCLIP 04/25/22
- Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82CLIP 04/25/22
- Family and friends mourn death of track star Sarah ShulzeCLIP 04/25/22
- Infant among civilians killed in Odesa attackCLIP 04/25/22
- Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.CLIP 04/25/22
- Powerball jackpot reaches $421 millionCLIP 04/25/22
- Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coachCLIP 04/25/22
- Firefighter killed, 8 others injured in New York City fireCLIP 04/25/22
- Heavy rain in Texas leads to flood watchesCLIP 04/25/22
- Mask confusion continues as several colleges reinstate policiesCLIP 04/25/22
- GOP lawmakers head to southern border to spotlight Title 42CLIP 04/25/22
- Emmanuel Macron defeats Marine Le Pen to win re-electionCLIP 04/25/22
- Why President Biden did not travel with top officials to UkraineCLIP 04/25/22
- Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv for high-stakes meeting with ZelenskyyCLIP 04/25/22
- Sunday TODAY fans toast with 4 mugs in St LuciaCLIP 04/24/22
- $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter includedCLIP 04/24/22
- Autistic actor finds his place at center stageCLIP 04/24/22
- Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlightCLIP 04/24/22
- Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can’t enforce mask mandateCLIP 04/24/22
- Macron vs. Le Pen: France braces for its presidential resultsCLIP 04/24/22
- Orrin Hatch, longest-serving Republican senator, dies at 88CLIP 04/24/22
- Pressure mounts on Biden administration ahead of Ukraine visitCLIP 04/24/22
- Top US officials to meet with President Zelenskyy in UkraineCLIP 04/24/22
- How one businessman gives back after growing up homelessCLIP 04/23/22
- Family photo shoot turns into emotional marriage proposalCLIP 04/23/22
- Hero teacher saves student from choking on bottle capCLIP 04/23/22
- FAA apologizes to Capitol Police after miscommunicationCLIP 04/23/22
- Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her outCLIP 04/23/22
- Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacherCLIP 04/23/22
- Prince Harry faces backlash over comments on Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘security’CLIP 04/23/22
- Cities plant trees to combat extreme heat in urban areasCLIP 04/23/22
- DeSantis signs bill to end Disney’s self-governance status in FloridaCLIP 04/23/22
- Judy Garland’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes up for auctionCLIP 04/23/22
- Suspected Washington DC sniper found dead after shooting 4CLIP 04/23/22
- Activists call for accountability in Patrick Lyoya killingCLIP 04/23/22
- Wildfires rage on out West as Biden calls for new prevention effortsCLIP 04/23/22
- Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies on Jan. 6 involvementCLIP 04/23/22
- McCarthy denies urging Trump to resign despite leaked recordingCLIP 04/23/22
- Ukraine accuses Russia of new war crimesCLIP 04/23/22
- ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’CLIP 04/22/22
- Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch listCLIP 04/22/22
- Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'CLIP 04/22/22
- Sheinelle Jones mourns the loss of beloved grandfatherCLIP 04/22/22
- Should you let your partner go through your phone?CLIP 04/22/22
- Joy Bauer shares recipe for plant-based tacos, fruit leatherCLIP 04/22/22
- Alfonso Herrera talks ‘Ozark’ finale: ‘I was incredibly shocked’CLIP 04/22/22
- TODAY breaks record for most people watering plants at onceCLIP 04/22/22
- Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, moreCLIP 04/22/22
- Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning suppliesCLIP 04/22/22
- How Earthships are a key tool in navigating environmental changesCLIP 04/22/22
