S2021 E4110/17/21
Sunday Today - 10/17/21
Sharp conversational coverage of the week's news, along with in-depth profiles of the people and personalities shaping American culture, assessing the highs and lows of the week and looking ahead to the next one.
Available until 10/20/21
Appearing:Willie Geist
S2021 E4140 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal/NBC News
- TODAY in 30 – October 18: Remembering Colin Powell, American missionaries kidnappedCLIP 10/18/21
- Acting, rapping and hosting: Dylan Gilmer is 12 and doing it allCLIP 10/18/21
- Quick and easy Halloween decorationsCLIP 10/18/21
- Hoda and Jenna give away another Flip Your Fall vacationCLIP 10/18/21
- Jenna Bush Hager recalls fond memories of Colin PowellCLIP 10/18/21
- How Jason Sudeikis is helping to end malnutrition in kidsCLIP 10/18/21
- Make Ahead Monday: Chef Curtis Stone’s Asian-inspired chicken dishCLIP 10/18/21
- Why ‘Our Christmas Journey' is a bucket list movie for Holly Robinson PeeteCLIP 10/18/21
- Why you should have a 'go bag' prepped, and what to put in itCLIP 10/18/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th!): Oct. 18, 2021CLIP 10/18/21
- ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond makes Buffalo chicken ‘totchos,’ chocolate cakeCLIP 10/18/21
- Pittsburgh Steelers player talks about his work with Special OlympicsCLIP 10/18/21
- 3 ways to get financially fitCLIP 10/18/21
- Looking back at Colin Powell’s life and careerCLIP 10/18/21
- Colin Powell dies of complications from COVID-19CLIP 10/18/21
- EPA announces new steps to deal with toxic ‘forever chemicals’CLIP 10/18/21
- Author Mitch Albom talks to TODAY from ‘very dangerous’ HaitiCLIP 10/18/21
- ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ contestant severely injured in stuntCLIP 10/18/21
- Gunfire kills 1, injures 7 at Grambling State UniversityCLIP 10/18/21
- Shortages in automobile parts impact consumers, garages and dealersCLIP 10/18/21
- China has reportedly tested hypersonic missileCLIP 10/18/21
- Former President Clinton is recovering at home after being hospitalized for infectionCLIP 10/18/21
- Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins this weekCLIP 10/18/21
- Chicago police locked in showdown with mayor over vaccine mandateCLIP 10/18/21
- An inside look at violence in HaitiCLIP 10/18/21
- 17 US and Canadian missionaries kidnapped by gang members in HaitiCLIP 10/18/21
- Nibbles the hamster nestles into Sunday TODAY mugCLIP 10/17/21
- Pet chihuahua almost becomes stowaway after sneaking into luggageCLIP 10/17/21
- Trailblazing Disney animator Ruthie Tompson dies at 111CLIP 10/17/21
- Woman in China becomes unlikely icon after documenting her life on social mediaCLIP 10/17/21
- Hollywood workers strike averted after last-minute dealCLIP 10/17/21
- Bill Clinton expected to be released from hospital todayCLIP 10/17/21
- Chuck Todd: ‘Biden has to get more involved’ to make progress in CongressCLIP 10/17/21
- Why are millions of Americans quitting their jobs and not getting new ones?CLIP 10/17/21
- Biden honors fallen officers as infrastructure negotiations continueCLIP 10/17/21
- Police hunt for gunman who ambushed 3 Texas officersCLIP 10/17/21
- 17 American missionaries kidnapped in HaitiCLIP 10/17/21
- Dylan Dreyer says she’s ‘embracing the chaos’ of new baby and new bookCLIP 10/16/21
- Watch the moment a 3-year-old boy in wheelchair flies his 1st kiteCLIP 10/16/21
- NASA launches Lucy spacecraft on 12-year quest to explore asteroidsCLIP 10/16/21
- 4 shot at Alabama high school football gameCLIP 10/16/21
- ‘Halloween Kills’ already slaying at the box officeCLIP 10/16/21
- Bill Clinton is ‘doing fine’ after being admitted to hospital, Biden saysCLIP 10/16/21
- Texas school superintendent apologizes over Holocaust commentsCLIP 10/16/21
- Knife attack against British lawmaker David Amess called an act of terrorismCLIP 10/16/21
- Accused Parkland school shooter set to plead guilty next weekCLIP 10/16/21
- Biden calls on DOJ to enforce Jan. 6 subpoenasCLIP 10/16/21
- DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion lawCLIP 10/16/21
- 1 officer dead, 2 injured in apparent ambush in TexasCLIP 10/16/21
- FDA panel recommends J&J booster shot for adults 18 and overCLIP 10/16/21
- TODAY in 30 – October 15: Bill Clinton hospitalized, protecting the bumblebeeCLIP 10/15/21
- Donna-Rama: Hoda and Jenna play a guessing gameCLIP 10/15/21
- Watch Chloe Fineman do rapid-fire impersonationsCLIP 10/15/21
- ‘SNL’ star Chloe Fineman on her new movie and working with Kim KCLIP 10/15/21
- Everything you need for the best Halloween partyCLIP 10/15/21
- Try Joy Bauer’s veggie pizza casseroleCLIP 10/15/21
- Best Fan Friend Friday: Hoda and Jenna give away some gearCLIP 10/15/21
- Products to stay moisturized this fallCLIP 10/15/21
- Dr. Natalie Azar says Clinton in ICU is a ‘very, very cautious’ approachCLIP 10/15/21
- Ludacris talks about tacking self-esteem in new show ‘Karma’s World’CLIP 10/15/21
- Inside a spiritual hike in Spain and FranceCLIP 10/15/21
- How 1 couple overcame a 40-year-old secretCLIP 10/15/21
- What to know about holiday travel and spendingCLIP 10/15/21
- Make meatball-stuffed biscuits, jalapeno poppers for Sunday Night FootballCLIP 10/15/21
- Fall fashion accessories: Necklaces, earrings, belts and moreCLIP 10/15/21
- Inside a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fight for survivalCLIP 10/15/21
- Rami Malek hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekendCLIP 10/15/21
- Holiday travel tips: Best times to book, gas prices and moreCLIP 10/15/21
- How to handle price hikes and shipping delays during holidaysCLIP 10/15/21
- Strategies for shopping and shipping this holiday seasonCLIP 10/15/21
- Meteorite crashes through ceiling, lands next to woman’s pillowCLIP 10/15/21
- Many Chicago police could walk off job over vaccine mandatesCLIP 10/15/21
- Some want American bumblebee added to endangered species listCLIP 10/15/21
- Robert Durst sentenced to life in prisonCLIP 10/15/21
- Court keeps Texas abortion law in placeCLIP 10/15/21
- Alex Murdaugh arrested on new felony countsCLIP 10/15/21
- Jan. 6 panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in contemptCLIP 10/15/21
- Amid multiple strikes, US labor crisis growsCLIP 10/15/21
- FDA panel to review Johnson & Johnson booster FridayCLIP 10/15/21
- Bill Clinton’s medical issue is ‘not uncommon,’ doctor saysCLIP 10/15/21
- Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for non-COVID infectionCLIP 10/15/21
- ‘Incredible World’ with Keir Simmons: ‘A Spiritual Journey’CLIP 10/14/21
- Sutton Foster talks about finding peace while getting craftyCLIP 10/14/21
- Bobbing for Answers: Watch a fan win $400CLIP 10/14/21
- Willie gives behind-the-scenes details of Machine Gun Kelly interviewCLIP 10/14/21
- ‘Message of opportunity’: The significance of Cesar Chavez and his legacyCLIP 10/14/21
- Ava DuVernay talks new show ‘Home Sweet Home’CLIP 10/14/21
- Beauty expert Kym Douglas shares her breast cancer journeyCLIP 10/14/21
- Growing off the vine: How a Paris rooftop farm is changing the industryCLIP 10/14/21
- Debunking popular myths about fallCLIP 10/14/21
- ‘You can’t describe it’: William Shatner recounts experience in spaceCLIP 10/14/21
- Miami Zoo launches bald eagle cameraCLIP 10/14/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Oct. 14, 2021CLIP 10/14/21
- Army veteran who helps other vets gets a heartwarming surpriseCLIP 10/14/21
- Best Buy CEO speaks out about supply chain issuesCLIP 10/14/21
- Retailers scramble to address supply issues ahead of holiday shopping seasonCLIP 10/14/21
- Havana Syndrome victims speak outCLIP 10/14/21
- William Shatner on seeing Earth from space: ‘It’s so fragile’CLIP 10/14/21
- Butterball is recalling over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey productsCLIP 10/14/21
- Alex Murdaugh set up my client, accused man’s lawyer saysCLIP 10/14/21
