S2021 E25009/07/21
Hoda & Jenna - 9/7/21
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises. Hoda and Jenna inspire and empower with their impactful stories and heartfelt connection.
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S2021 E25037 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal
- Healthy tips for getting your diet back on track this fallCLIP 09/09/21
- How to spot a fake social media accountCLIP 09/09/21
- Mike Tirico previews NFL season openerCLIP 09/09/21
- TODAY’s Top Tailgating Food bracket: Nachos, cheeseburgers advanceCLIP 09/09/21
- NFL prepares to kick off new season amid COVID-19 and vaccine protocolsCLIP 09/09/21
- Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her 1st child with husband Cooke MaroneyCLIP 09/09/21
- Two women whose fathers died on 9/11 share their message of hopeCLIP 09/09/21
- Garbage truck crash reveals illegal marijuana operationCLIP 09/09/21
- South Carolina lawyer’s brother speaks out about murder mysteryCLIP 09/09/21
- Michael Constantine of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ dies at age 94CLIP 09/09/21
- Elizabeth Holmes trial gets underwayCLIP 09/09/21
- Capitol police on alert ahead of ‘Justice for J6’ rallyCLIP 09/09/21
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un stages military paradeCLIP 09/09/21
- Mindy makes landfall in Florida overnightCLIP 09/09/21
- White House will unveil new plan to tackle pandemicCLIP 09/09/21
- Mother describes experience losing teeth during 4 pregnanciesCLIP 09/08/21
- What contributes to tooth loss during pregnancy – and how to prevent itCLIP 09/08/21
- John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s baby news!CLIP 09/08/21
- TODAY in 30 – September 8: New COVID-19 concerns, Britney Spears’ futureCLIP 09/08/21
- TikTok star Addison Rae talks rapid rise to stardomCLIP 09/08/21
- Unwind with these self-care toolsCLIP 09/08/21
- Celebrating 25 years of ‘Blue’s Clues’CLIP 09/08/21
- Jessica Chastain shares story behind viral video of co-star Oscar Isaac kissing her elbowCLIP 09/08/21
- Underwater photographer brings curriculum alive for her biology studentsCLIP 09/08/21
- Financial tips during this back-to-school seasonCLIP 09/08/21
- ‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel talk about new filmCLIP 09/08/21
- Tried and true beauty products: Hot rollers, conditioner, moreCLIP 09/08/21
- ‘Beautiful Country’ author Qian Julie Wang talks to Jenna Bush HagerCLIP 09/08/21
- TODAY’s Top Tailgating Food bracket: Buffalo Wings, nachos advanceCLIP 09/08/21
- ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns sends 25th anniversary message to fansCLIP 09/08/21
- John Mulaney reveals he and Olivia Munn are expectingCLIP 09/08/21
- Derek Jeter will be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame WednesdayCLIP 09/08/21
- Officer recounts surviving 9/11 World Trade Center tower collapseCLIP 09/08/21
- US Paralympic sprinter gets surprise homecomingCLIP 09/08/21
- Elizabeth Holmes is in spotlight as Theranos trial begins WednesdayCLIP 09/08/21
- Ethel Kennedy releases statement against parole of RFK assassin Sirhan SirhanCLIP 09/08/21
- Cold case reopened amid South Carolina murder mysteryCLIP 09/08/21
- Yipes, stripes! Zebras spotted wandering in DC suburbCLIP 09/08/21
- Controversial Texas voting overhaul is signed into lawCLIP 09/08/21
- Deadly earthquake strikes near AcapulcoCLIP 09/08/21
- Britney Spears’ father petitions to end her conservatorshipCLIP 09/08/21
- Virginia set to remove Robert E. Lee statue WednesdayCLIP 09/08/21
- Paris on high alert as Bataclan terror attack trial beginsCLIP 09/08/21
- Mu variant sparks new COVID-19 concerns as US returns to school and workCLIP 09/08/21
- In wake of Ida, outrage over nursing home conditions in LouisianaCLIP 09/08/21
- Horse rescued after falling through bridgeCLIP 09/07/21
- Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel talk about new 'Cinderella'CLIP 09/07/21
- TODAY in 30 – September 7: Mounting COVID-19 concerns, Cosby accuser speaks outCLIP 09/07/21
- Remembering Emmy-nominated Actor Michael K. WilliamsCLIP 09/07/21
- Laundry life hacks for the best resultsCLIP 09/07/21
- Dr. Natalie Azar’s tips for boosting your immune systemCLIP 09/07/21
- Rapper Rick Ross talks his new book and appearance in ‘Coming 2 America’CLIP 09/07/21
- Chef Elena Besser shares advice on cooking with eggsCLIP 09/07/21
- ‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 13CLIP 09/07/21
- Climb aboard this floating post office in New HampshireCLIP 09/07/21
- First FDNY fire chief to respond on 9/11 recalls that dayCLIP 09/07/21
- What to know about the emerging COVID-19 ‘Mu’ variantCLIP 09/07/21
- Willard Scott is remembered by Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, TODAY alumsCLIP 09/07/21
- Make easy-assemble sheet pan dinners for busy weeknightsCLIP 09/07/21
- Emotions about 9/11 are subject of new filmCLIP 09/07/21
- Vote in TODAY’s Top Tailgating Food bracketCLIP 09/07/21
- Michael K. Williams of ‘The Wire’ remembered after his deathCLIP 09/07/21
- Monica Lewinsky talks about Clinton affair, TV dramatization and moreCLIP 09/07/21
- Flu shot recommendations for kids issued by American Academy of PediatricsCLIP 09/07/21
- Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand: He has ‘absolutely zero remorse’CLIP 09/07/21
- South Carolina lawyer shot 3 months after his wife and son were murderedCLIP 09/07/21
- 3-year-boy found after being missing in Australian wilderness for 3 daysCLIP 09/07/21
- Pretrial hearings for accused 9/11 plotters to resume at Guantanamo BayCLIP 09/07/21
- 6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride in ColoradoCLIP 09/07/21
- COVID-19 cases continue to spike after holiday weekend travelCLIP 09/07/21
- Taliban claim to now have control of last Afghan provincial capitalCLIP 09/07/21
- As Ida cleanup continues, hundreds of thousands are still without powerCLIP 09/07/21
- Victoria Justice on her 20-year career and advice for othersCLIP 09/06/21
- Cool and cozy pajamas for a restful sleepCLIP 09/06/21
- How to pick the right bikeCLIP 09/06/21
- Jackée Harry talks about starring in ‘Days of Our Lives’ spinoffCLIP 09/06/21
- Jenna talks about the piercing her sister gave herCLIP 09/06/21
- Vallery Lomas makes the peach crisp from her new cookbookCLIP 09/06/21
- Dylan has a clever parenting tip for kid tantrumsCLIP 09/06/21
- Chef Matt Abdoo’s tips to make the best brisketCLIP 09/06/21
- Labor Day Deals: Mattresses, vacuums, Instant Pots and moreCLIP 09/06/21
- Families sound alarm on ‘Fenta-pill’ epidemicCLIP 09/06/21
- Find out why Mark Hamill’s weekend tweet became a trending topicCLIP 09/06/21
- ‘Shang-Chi’ breaks box office recordCLIP 09/06/21
- Al Roker shares his memories on the late Willard ScottCLIP 09/06/21
- Hotel imploded at Atlanta’s airportCLIP 09/06/21
- Private companies join Texas abortion battleCLIP 09/06/21
- South Lake Tahoe residents return homeCLIP 09/06/21
- Tom Brady reveals battle with COVID-19 and concerns for upcoming seasonCLIP 09/06/21
- New safety concerns at Chernobyl nuclear siteCLIP 09/06/21
- 4 dead in Florida shooting rampageCLIP 09/06/21
- South Carolina attorney shot 3 months after his wife and son were murderedCLIP 09/06/21
- Labor Secretary Marty Wlash on unemployment benefits and job numbersCLIP 09/06/21
- COVID numbers surge amind return to school and workCLIP 09/06/21
- Taliban reportedly refusing to let Americans evacuate from airportCLIP 09/06/21
- Thousands still without power in Hurricane Ida aftermathCLIP 09/06/21
- Ida death toll rises as Northeast cleans upCLIP 09/06/21
- Watch newest Gerber baby Zane try solid foods for the first time!CLIP 09/05/21
- How to pick the right toothpaste for youCLIP 09/05/21
- Brushing, flossing and mouthwash: What’s the correct order?CLIP 09/05/21
