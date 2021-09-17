EXPIRING
Main Content
S2021 E25809/17/21
Hoda & Jenna - 9/17/21
Also available on the nbc app
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises. Hoda and Jenna inspire and empower with their impactful stories and heartfelt connection.
Available until 09/20/21
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S2021 E25836 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal
Clips
- Biden faces migrant crisis and failed drone strike ahead of first UN General AssemblyCLIP 09/19/21
- Mass deportation of Haitian migrants in Texas set to begin todayCLIP 09/19/21
- Ruff day? Not as more workplaces welcome ‘pandemic pets’ to the officeCLIP 09/18/21
- Schools nationwide face ‘severe’ worker shortagesCLIP 09/18/21
- Restaurant hostess attacked after asking for proof of vaccinationCLIP 09/18/21
- Thousands of migrants under Texas bridge could be sent homeCLIP 09/18/21
- LeVar Burton says he’s no longer interested in hosting ‘Jeopardy!’CLIP 09/18/21
- 2021 Emmy Awards: Get a preview of the nightCLIP 09/18/21
- ‘Boss moms’ find support in online group: ‘We don't feel alone’CLIP 09/18/21
- Fiancé of missing woman Gabby Petito ‘is hiding,’ her family saysCLIP 09/18/21
- World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket to protect it from California wildfiresCLIP 09/18/21
- Robert Durst found guilty of 2000 killing of friend Susan BermanCLIP 09/18/21
- SpaceX civilian crew set to return to Earth after three-day orbitCLIP 09/18/21
- US admits drone strike targeting potential ISIS bomber killed 10 civiliansCLIP 09/18/21
- Who is considered ‘high risk’ to get 3rd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine?CLIP 09/18/21
- Capitol and DC police officers called in for right-wing rally supporting Jan. 6 riotersCLIP 09/18/21
- FDA panel backs Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for adults 65 and olderCLIP 09/18/21
- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield on playing Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim BakkerCLIP 09/17/21
- Tammy Faye Bakker talks her infamous makeup and more on TODAY in 2000CLIP 09/17/21
- Carson Daly reveals Orlando Bloom’s ‘Jaw’-dropping encounter with a shark!CLIP 09/17/21
- How to keep a colorful garden through the fallCLIP 09/17/21
- Hoda and Jenna play an emoji gameCLIP 09/17/21
- Brian Grazer and Ron Howard talk new Peacock seriesCLIP 09/17/21
- Hoda and Jenna surprise a superfanCLIP 09/17/21
- Try Charlotte Tilbury’s fresh looks for fallCLIP 09/17/21
- Steve Kornacki breaks down the upcoming EmmysCLIP 09/17/21
- NASA astronauts join live from the International Space StationCLIP 09/17/21
- LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer talks about team’s new arenaCLIP 09/17/21
- NYC dancers get creative with pandemic performancesCLIP 09/17/21
- Lacrosse star Paul Rabil talks about championship game this weekendCLIP 09/17/21
- FDA meeting on booster shots Friday: What to knowCLIP 09/17/21
- ‘Grill Dads’ make crab cake BLTs, steak bruschetta for Sunday Night FootballCLIP 09/17/21
- Welcome to speedgolf, where 18 holes take only 50 minutesCLIP 09/17/21
- Al Roker and Hoda Kotb are in latest edition of Guinness World RecordsCLIP 09/17/21
- Indianapolis Colts dedicate game to mental health awarenessCLIP 09/17/21
- Cynthia Erivo talks to Willie Geist about her new music and children’s bookCLIP 09/17/21
- Orlando Bloom paddleboards next to great white sharkCLIP 09/17/21
- How to avoid shortages in your holiday shoppingCLIP 09/17/21
- Noisy seagulls photobomb couple’s attempt at romantic videoCLIP 09/17/21
- Afghanistan’s morning TV show female anchor is back on the airCLIP 09/17/21
- Alex Murdaugh returns to rehab after surrendering to authoritiesCLIP 09/17/21
- Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting for rest of yearCLIP 09/17/21
- Shark sightseeing tours surgeCLIP 09/17/21
- Family of missing New York woman pleads for informationCLIP 09/17/21
- North Korea launches ballistic missiles from trainCLIP 09/17/21
- Thousands of migrants have gathered under Texas bridgeCLIP 09/17/21
- Crew of Inspiration4 completes 1st day of historic all-civilian missionCLIP 09/17/21
- Capitol police on alert ahead of Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ rallyCLIP 09/17/21
- FDA panel meeting about booster shots ‘could go either way,’ doctor saysCLIP 09/17/21
- FDA panel meets Friday to discuss Pfizer booster shotsCLIP 09/17/21
- Hoda Kotb reveals upcoming guests on her new podcast (It's Oprah!)CLIP 09/16/21
- TODAY in 30 – September 16: Battle over COVID-19 boosters, civilians in spaceCLIP 09/16/21
- Hoda and Jenna virtually travel to festivals across the countryCLIP 09/16/21
- Hoda and Jenna surprise a fan with ‘Flip Your Fall’ vacationCLIP 09/16/21
- Try these DIY home renovationsCLIP 09/16/21
- ‘Can you afford it?’: Suze Orman gives financial adviceCLIP 09/16/21
- Aly Raisman talks about testifying at Nassar hearing: ‘I feel like a broken record’CLIP 09/16/21
- TikTok’s SnackQween makes 2 tasty dishesCLIP 09/16/21
- Chassie Post’s items to get you in the mood for fallCLIP 09/16/21
- Christmas is 100 days away: Shopping tips you need to knowCLIP 09/16/21
- Former NASA astronaut Nicole Stott describes what SpaceX crew may be experiencingCLIP 09/16/21
- Ken Burns and Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali preview new docuseriesCLIP 09/16/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 16, 2021CLIP 09/16/21
- Make steak quesadillas and red rice for Mexican Independence DayCLIP 09/16/21
- ‘Daily Mail TV’ host Thomas Roberts talks about show’s 5th seasonCLIP 09/16/21
- ‘Shop All Day’: Getting ready for all the fall feelsCLIP 09/16/21
- Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ releases new trailerCLIP 09/16/21
- Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Cabbage Patch Kids, American Girl dollsCLIP 09/16/21
- How to get the perks and pay you deserve when you work remotelyCLIP 09/16/21
- Cupid’s arrow strikes dog in veterinarian’s officeCLIP 09/16/21
- Fiancé of woman who didn’t return from cross-country trip named person of interestCLIP 09/16/21
- Alex Murdaugh expected to surrender to authorities ThursdayCLIP 09/16/21
- SpaceX crew are experiencing ‘awe and wonder’ in space, former astronaut saysCLIP 09/16/21
- SpaceX launces all-civilian crew into space for 3-day missionCLIP 09/16/21
- Reba McEntire rescued from building by firefighters after stairwell collapsesCLIP 09/16/21
- Pope Francis weighs in on whether to deny Biden CommunionCLIP 09/16/21
- Fencing returns to Capitol police ahead of ‘Justice for J6’ rallyCLIP 09/16/21
- Revelations about Gen. Milley and Trump’s final months in office stir outrageCLIP 09/16/21
- Battle over coronavirus booster shots intensifiesCLIP 09/16/21
- Aly Raisman talks to TODAY abouts US gymnasts’ Senate testimonyCLIP 09/16/21
- US gymnasts testify about FBI mishandling of Larry Nassar caseCLIP 09/16/21
- ‘Incredible World’ with Keir Simmons: Neanderthals, mammoths and a giantCLIP 09/15/21
- Emmy 2021 nominees Jason Sudeikis, Michael Douglas and more on TODAYCLIP 09/15/21
- Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie take their kids to Broadway’s reopening!CLIP 09/15/21
- TODAY in 30 – September 15: Historic vote in California, remembering Norm MacdonaldCLIP 09/15/21
- How a teen with a love for race car driving is inspiring other kidsCLIP 09/15/21
- Ways to revamp your wardrobe this fallCLIP 09/15/21
- Actor Nathan Lane talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’CLIP 09/15/21
- Hoda and Jenna try a popular TikTok challengeCLIP 09/15/21
- TikTok’s Simply Sal rounds up must-have itemsCLIP 09/15/21
- Actor Amandla Stenberg talks ‘Dear Evan Hansen’CLIP 09/15/21
- Inside Ireland’s history of giantsCLIP 09/15/21
- Travel tips for the upcoming holidaysCLIP 09/15/21
- Former NASA astronaut gives advice to the SpaceX Inspiration 4 crewCLIP 09/15/21
- Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton talk about return of ‘The Voice’CLIP 09/15/21
- Steals & Deals on kitchen items: Cookbooks, knife sets, Always Pan, moreCLIP 09/15/21
- How Hispanic businesses are thriving despite the pandemicCLIP 09/15/21
- TODAY anchors mark return of Broadway as they attend 3 hit showsCLIP 09/15/21
- Norm Macdonald of ‘Saturday Night Live’ remembered after his death from cancerCLIP 09/15/21
- US Soccer says it has offered identical contracts to men’s and women’s teamsCLIP 09/15/21
