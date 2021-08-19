EXPIRING
S2021 E23708/19/21
Hoda & Jenna - 8/19/21
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises. Hoda and Jenna inspire and empower with their impactful stories and heartfelt connection.
Available until 08/21/21
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S2021 E23736 minFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal
Clips
- Donna-rama: Hoda and Jenna play ‘Which ’Wich Is Which?’CLIP 08/20/21
- Wrestler Roman Reigns talks about his victories in the ring and against cancerCLIP 08/20/21
- Meet the cupcake baker who turned $5 into a multimillion-dollar businessCLIP 08/20/21
- At Home with Jill Martin: Products to improve your space and your lifeCLIP 08/20/21
- Accessories to upgrade your casual outfits: Initial necklace and moreCLIP 08/20/21
- Products to make your household chores easier: Portable vacuum and moreCLIP 08/20/21
- Tech upgrades for kids and adults alike: Bluetooth speaker and moreCLIP 08/20/21
- Cynthia Erivo talks about her new music and moreCLIP 08/20/21
- American candy is the latest craze in LondonCLIP 08/20/21
- Sean Penn tells Willie Geist about his new film ‘Flag Day’CLIP 08/20/21
- Ryan Reynolds thanks celebrity pals for appearing in his filmCLIP 08/20/21
- Chadwick Boseman will receive tribute during ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ specialCLIP 08/20/21
- Watch these 4th-graders practice self-affirmation in front of a mirrorCLIP 08/20/21
- 10-year-old Afghan boy whose adoption was threatened made it safely outCLIP 08/20/21
- Flight attendants train in self-defense to deal with unruly passengersCLIP 08/20/21
- Prince Harry announces huge charity donation from proceeds of his memoirCLIP 08/20/21
- New volcanic island emerges off the coast of JapanCLIP 08/20/21
- American Airlines extends alcohol ban on flightsCLIP 08/20/21
- Prices rise on both new and used carsCLIP 08/20/21
- ‘Jeopardy!’ begins filming new season amid controversy over its new hostCLIP 08/20/21
- Suspect who made bomb threat near Capitol is in custody after 5-hour standoffCLIP 08/20/21
- New questions arise about COVID-19 vaccines amid high-profile breakthrough casesCLIP 08/20/21
- Inside one Afghan-American woman’s painful journey out of AfghanistanCLIP 08/20/21
- Severe storms, dangerous floods and fire threaten millionsCLIP 08/20/21
- Hugh Jackman on ‘Reminiscence,’ ‘Music Man’ and his familyCLIP 08/19/21
- Dylan Dreyer reveals the name of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s new bundle of joy!CLIP 08/19/21
- Summertime items for the whole familyCLIP 08/19/21
- Megan Abbott, author of Read with Jenna pick “The Turnout,” joins TODAYCLIP 08/19/21
- Back-to-school clothes for every age groupCLIP 08/19/21
- Ayesha Curry shares secrets of calming morning routine with Jill MartinCLIP 08/19/21
- How Compassion Café is helping adults with disabilitiesCLIP 08/19/21
- How to take stress out of a doctor’s appointmentCLIP 08/19/21
- What to know about the latest vaccine booster guidanceCLIP 08/19/21
- Al Roker surprised by touching birthday tribute from his familyCLIP 08/19/21
- Shop All Day products for your home: Purse organizer, fragrance diffuser, moreCLIP 08/19/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Aug. 19, 2021CLIP 08/19/21
- Hugh Jackman talks about his new film ‘Reminiscence’ and moreCLIP 08/19/21
- Crowd on TODAY plaza sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Al RokerCLIP 08/19/21
- Tom Brady’s son Jack joins his dad at practiceCLIP 08/19/21
- ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler gets surprise gift from Barbra StreisandCLIP 08/19/21
- Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome their first baby togetherCLIP 08/19/21
- Giant rubber duck mysteriously appears in Maine harborCLIP 08/19/21
- New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards apologizes for past sexist commentsCLIP 08/19/21
- US families await loved ones from AfghanistanCLIP 08/19/21
- Families of Afghanistan war veterans speak out about rise of TalibanCLIP 08/19/21
- School bus driver shortage hits communities across USCLIP 08/19/21
- Remnants of Fred bring heavy rain to East as fire dangers grow out WestCLIP 08/19/21
- Biden says US troops will stay in Afghanistan until all US citizens are outCLIP 08/19/21
- At Kabul airport, evacuations from Afghanistan continueCLIP 08/19/21
- Booster shots may make virus ‘less transmissible,’ CDC director saysCLIP 08/19/21
- COVID-19 booster shots set to start in SeptemberCLIP 08/19/21
- Scenes from Netflix’s Season 2 of 'The Movies That Made Us'CLIP 08/18/21
- Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — New Year, New You: top self-care and organizing itemsCLIP 08/18/21
- TODAY Talks - August 18: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager try the new Girl Scout CookieCLIP 08/18/21
- TODAY in 30 – August 18: Scramble in Afghanistan, booster shot announcementCLIP 08/18/21
- TODAY gives makeovers to 2 fansCLIP 08/18/21
- Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan describe working together on TV comedy ‘Miracle Workers’CLIP 08/18/21
- Justin Sylvester on the latest shows to watch and other pop culture newsCLIP 08/18/21
- Hoda and Jenna try the new Girl Scout CookieCLIP 08/18/21
- Common talks performing at Obama’s birthday and reveals new album titleCLIP 08/18/21
- Cancer survivor describes training as she prepares for SpaceX missionCLIP 08/18/21
- What to know about booster shotsCLIP 08/18/21
- Michael Keaton: Playing Batman again is ‘like riding a bike’CLIP 08/18/21
- Michael Keaton talks about new film ‘The Protégé’ and playing Batman againCLIP 08/18/21
- TODAY pays tribute to cameraman Bob Jaeger (aka ‘Rope’) as he retiresCLIP 08/18/21
- Ayesha Curry talks to Jill Martin about life with Steph CurryCLIP 08/18/21
- Dolly Parton talks about how she got involved with COVID-19 vaccineCLIP 08/18/21
- Get a 1st look at next season of ‘The Crown’CLIP 08/18/21
- People who have had breakthrough COVID-19 share their experiencesCLIP 08/18/21
- Olympian auctions her silver medal to pay for infant’s heart surgeryCLIP 08/18/21
- Huge US relief effort to help Haiti earthquake victims is underwayCLIP 08/18/21
- Crew member of upcoming all-civilian SpaceX mission talks about her trainingCLIP 08/18/21
- Pumpkin spice is back earlier than everCLIP 08/18/21
- Dog deaths and illnesses may be linked to Midwestern Pet Foods, FDA warnsCLIP 08/18/21
- Absent Texas Democrats can be arrested, state’s Supreme Court rulesCLIP 08/18/21
- Afghanistan war vets share their anguish over rise of TalibanCLIP 08/18/21
- Wildfires advance toward cities in Northern CaliforniaCLIP 08/18/21
- Booster shots could help with delta variant, breakthrough infections, doctor saysCLIP 08/18/21
- New questions arise over booster shots as COVID-19 continues to surgeCLIP 08/18/21
- White House grapples with fallout from Afghanistan withdrawalCLIP 08/18/21
- Race to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan continuesCLIP 08/18/21
- The classic film ‘Field of Dreams’ is being made into a TV showCLIP 08/17/21
- Creative ways to use the endless photos on your camera rollCLIP 08/17/21
- Jason Mraz’s ‘Shine’ inspires kids to pursue their passionsCLIP 08/17/21
- Home gadgets that make life easierCLIP 08/17/21
- Dylan and Cal put a twist on potato salad recipeCLIP 08/17/21
- Beauty and fashion essentials for return to officeCLIP 08/17/21
- Aly Raisman and Kelsea Ballerini share message of self-love and acceptanceCLIP 08/17/21
- Country Music Hall of Fame announces new inducteesCLIP 08/17/21
- Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello, Kristin Chenoweth will join ‘The Voice’CLIP 08/17/21
- Brett Favre urges no tackle football for kids under 14 in new PSACLIP 08/17/21
- Social media scam is targeting Gen ZCLIP 08/17/21
- Education secretary Miguel Cardona talks schools reopening, students’ mental healthCLIP 08/17/21
- Field of Dreams’ is set to become a TV seriesCLIP 08/17/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th): Aug. 17, 2021CLIP 08/17/21
- Best products to help you reset: Eyeglass cleaner, dry food dispensers, moreCLIP 08/17/21
- Octavia Spencer talks about Season 2 of crime drama ‘Truth Be Told’CLIP 08/17/21
- Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock take a plunge to celebrate wrapping filmCLIP 08/17/21
- After missing her senior trip to NYC, she gets a surprise from Lin-Manuel MirandaCLIP 08/17/21
- Some Americans are changing careers instead of returning to the officeCLIP 08/17/21
