EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E20707/07/22
Hoda & Jenna - 7/7/22
Also available on the nbc app
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Available until 07/10/22
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Bush Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E20736 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E160 | 07/06/22Today - 7/6/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E159 | 07/05/22Today - 7/5/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E207 | 07/07/22Hoda & Jenna - 7/7/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E208 | 07/07/22Today 3rd Hour - 7/7/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E206 | 07/06/22Hoda & Jenna - 7/6/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E207 | 07/06/22Today 3rd Hour - 7/6/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E205 | 07/05/22Hoda & Jenna - 7/5/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E206 | 07/05/22Today 3rd Hour - 7/5/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your listCLIP 07/08/22
- Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’CLIP 07/08/22
- Charlie Puth on deciding what songs to keep, give to other artistsCLIP 07/08/22
- Charlie Puth fan saves the day after recovering his lost ringCLIP 07/08/22
- Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’CLIP 07/08/22
- Rebel Wilson embraces self-love after gaining weight on vacationCLIP 07/08/22
- Here’s the real reason Michelle Collins moved to EuropeCLIP 07/08/22
- Try Joy Bauer’s peach and pineapple salads featuring grilled fruitCLIP 07/08/22
- Make these swaps at the grocery store to shave off dollars your billCLIP 07/08/22
- Raiders hire first Black female team president in NFL HistoryCLIP 07/08/22
- Charlie Puth discusses process of making his new album on TikTokCLIP 07/08/22
- Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurshipCLIP 07/08/22
- Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’CLIP 07/08/22
- 'Top Gun 3'? Miles Teller confirms 'conversations' with Tom CruiseCLIP 07/08/22
- After months of record highs, gas prices finally start to go downCLIP 07/08/22
- Man avoids getting soaked with masterful jump (and a little help)CLIP 07/08/22
- White House, Washington watch for key jobs report on FridayCLIP 07/08/22
- Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortionCLIP 07/08/22
- Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 82CLIP 07/08/22
- Love triangle killing: Aliases, fake passports and plastic surgeryCLIP 07/08/22
- US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreakCLIP 07/08/22
- Derek Chauvin sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rightsCLIP 07/08/22
- Dangerously high heat expected across Southeast on FridayCLIP 07/08/22
- 99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon FridayCLIP 07/08/22
- Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe among Medal of Freedom recipientsCLIP 07/08/22
- Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian courtCLIP 07/08/22
- Successors line up to replace British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonCLIP 07/08/22
- Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new videoCLIP 07/08/22
- Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated at campaign eventCLIP 07/08/22
- Jessica Alba talks about the future of her beauty company, HonestCLIP 07/08/22
- Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, moreCLIP 07/07/22
- Getting ‘hangry’ is a real feeling, new study showsCLIP 07/07/22
- Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, moreCLIP 07/07/22
- Macy Gray: ‘I’ve learned a lot’ after controversial LBGTQ commentsCLIP 07/07/22
- Gardening expert shares how to keep plants watered, control pestsCLIP 07/07/22
- Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summerCLIP 07/07/22
- Michelle Collins shares how she tracked down her stolen purseCLIP 07/07/22
- Author Daniel Silva shares must-read books for JulyCLIP 07/07/22
- ‘A Strange Loop’ playwright and star talk onstage representationCLIP 07/07/22
- Behind the ‘bananas’ baseball league pitching up new ideasCLIP 07/07/22
- Put your knowledge to the test with summertime fact or fictionCLIP 07/07/22
- Doctor answers your top COVID-19, omicron variant questionsCLIP 07/07/22
- Indian cooking made easy: Saffron chicken and fried lotus rootCLIP 07/07/22
- Georgia Guidestones monument destroyed in predawn bombingCLIP 07/07/22
- List of must-see summer blockbusters for everyone in the familyCLIP 07/07/22
- New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US casesCLIP 07/07/22
- Simple solutions to maximize your money, budget for summerCLIP 07/07/22
- Pat Cipollone, former Trump counsel, to testify before Jan. 6 panelCLIP 07/07/22
- Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged! See Valerie Bertinelli’s reactionCLIP 07/07/22
- Kim Kardashian, more A-listers rock the Balenciaga runwayCLIP 07/07/22
- See Viola Davis in first trailer for ‘The Woman King’CLIP 07/07/22
- Watch Margot Robbie, Christian Bale in ‘Amsterdam’ trailerCLIP 07/07/22
- Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depressionCLIP 07/07/22
- FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spiesCLIP 07/07/22
- Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime MinisterCLIP 07/07/22
- Shoppers perplexed by new generous return and refund processCLIP 07/07/22
- $2.8M raised for Aiden McCarthy, child orphaned in Highland ParkCLIP 07/07/22
- See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho stormCLIP 07/07/22
- Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for actionCLIP 07/07/22
- Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report saysCLIP 07/07/22
- Could Highland Park suspected gunman's father face charges?CLIP 07/07/22
- Suspected Highland Park gunman confesses plot for 2nd attackCLIP 07/07/22
- Boris Johnson to resign amid political turmoil, multitude of scandalsCLIP 07/07/22
- Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafeCLIP 07/06/22
- Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trendsCLIP 07/06/22
- Rihanna becomes youngest female self-made billionaire at 34CLIP 07/06/22
- Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music on celebrating humanity in musicCLIP 07/06/22
- Here are the hottest movies to see in the theater this JulyCLIP 07/06/22
- Tanya Taylor on starting her own brand, coloring outside the linesCLIP 07/06/22
- Kate Middleton takes portrait of Camilla for her 75th birthdayCLIP 07/06/22
- How to save on home rentals in this real estate marketCLIP 07/06/22
- Try these top 10 healthy snacks chosen by dietitiansCLIP 07/06/22
- 5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your homeCLIP 07/06/22
- Jeff Bridges and Will Arnett bond over TODAY prom photoCLIP 07/06/22
- ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dadCLIP 07/06/22
- President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of HonorCLIP 07/06/22
- NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!CLIP 07/06/22
- How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergencyCLIP 07/06/22
- See Will Swenson transform into Neil Diamond for new musicalCLIP 07/06/22
- ‘Stranger Things’ joins Netflix’s billion hours club with season 4CLIP 07/06/22
- Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’CLIP 07/06/22
- Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97CLIP 07/06/22
- Minneapolis police targeted in chaotic fireworks incident on July 4CLIP 07/06/22
- White House says Biden read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letterCLIP 07/06/22
- How to save money on rising prices at the grocery storeCLIP 07/06/22
- NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030CLIP 07/06/22
- 29 million at risk of damaging wind gusts, hail across Mid-AtlanticCLIP 07/06/22
- Caught on video: Lightning strikes truck in Tampa Bay areaCLIP 07/06/22
- Fugitive yoga teacher seen with strikingly different look after arrestCLIP 07/06/22
- Carlos Santana recovering after collapsing on stage during concertCLIP 07/06/22
- FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul productsCLIP 07/06/22
- Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham called to testify in election probeCLIP 07/06/22
- UK’s Boris Johnson under pressure after 2 senior ministers resignCLIP 07/06/22
- Highland Park community mourns victims, rally around survivorsCLIP 07/06/22
- Police take a closer look at Highland Park suspect's access to gunsCLIP 07/06/22
- Highland Park shooting: 7th person dies, suspect expected in courtCLIP 07/06/22
- Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USACLIP 07/05/22
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss emotionally reunites with college mentorCLIP 07/05/22
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks coordinating outfits with wife, AllisonCLIP 07/05/22
- ‘MJ: The Musical’ star Myles Frost talks teaching himself to danceCLIP 07/05/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.