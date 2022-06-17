EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E19306/17/22
Hoda & Jenna - 6/17/22
Also available on the nbc app
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Available until 06/20/22
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Bush Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E19336 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E143 | 06/16/22Today - 6/16/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E142 | 06/15/22Today - 6/15/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E193 | 06/17/22Hoda & Jenna - 6/17/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E194 | 06/17/22Today 3rd Hour - 6/17/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E192 | 06/16/22Hoda & Jenna - 6/16/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E193 | 06/16/22Today 3rd Hour - 6/16/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E191 | 06/15/22Hoda & Jenna - 6/15/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E192 | 06/15/22Today 3rd Hour - 6/15/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast dishes on the show’s love triangleCLIP 06/17/22
- Watch our favorite inspiring dad stories for Father's dayCLIP 06/17/22
- Three dads get dapper makeover just in time for Father’s DayCLIP 06/17/22
- Self-confidence influencer motivates followers to love themselvesCLIP 06/17/22
- Constance Wu talks on the importance of saying 'I don't know'CLIP 06/17/22
- Watch deserving dad get surprised with dream carCLIP 06/17/22
- Adam Sandler hosts epic bat mitzvah for his daughterCLIP 06/17/22
- Are you sexiest in your 50s? Hoda and Jenna weigh inCLIP 06/17/22
- Al Roker shares what his family’s Father’s Day plans areCLIP 06/17/22
- Try these pizza recipes for breakfast or lunch on Father’s DayCLIP 06/17/22
- Steve Kornacki trades khakis for a suit at the Royal AscotCLIP 06/17/22
- Jon Batiste on celebrating joys of life through performing musicCLIP 06/17/22
- See Beyoncé’s British Vogue cover following album announcementCLIP 06/17/22
- Is Kit Harrington to returning to ‘GOT’ universe for a sequel?CLIP 06/17/22
- TODAY dads reflect on fatherhood during trip to Coney IslandCLIP 06/17/22
- Retiring custodian surprised with mustache sendoff from schoolCLIP 06/17/22
- Amber Heard reveals evidence that would have left impact with juryCLIP 06/17/22
- Can the Scandinavian sleep method help couples avoid fights?CLIP 06/17/22
- Blazing heat waves could leave Americans in the dark this summerCLIP 06/17/22
- Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortageCLIP 06/17/22
- Video reveals floods destroyed miles of Yellowstone National ParkCLIP 06/17/22
- 5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of studentCLIP 06/17/22
- UK approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradition to USCLIP 06/17/22
- Families of missing US veterans in Ukraine fear their captureCLIP 06/17/22
- Jan 6. hearing reveals Mike Pence was within 40 feet of riotersCLIP 06/17/22
- 2 people killed, 1 injured in Alabama church mass shootingCLIP 06/17/22
- Biden says a recession is ‘not inevitable,’ following market plungeCLIP 06/17/22
- Emma Thompson talks navigating activism in the spotlightCLIP 06/17/22
- Bishop Briggs shares how she became her most authentic selfCLIP 06/16/22
- ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director reveals process behind filmingCLIP 06/16/22
- Jill Martin shares what’s in her beauty bag for a stylish summerCLIP 06/16/22
- Chloe Fineman on ‘Father of the Bride,’ partying with Gloria EstefanCLIP 06/16/22
- Beyoncé reveals release date for 7th studio album, ‘Renaissance’CLIP 06/16/22
- Austin Butler talks overcoming shyness in order to become ElvisCLIP 06/16/22
- 50 books to kick off a summer of reading for young bookwormsCLIP 06/16/22
- Check out Idina Menzel’s cozy ‘swing’ jumpsuit, hosting must-havesCLIP 06/16/22
- Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routineCLIP 06/16/22
- Anthony Anderson talks ancestry, hosting ‘A Dream Delivered’CLIP 06/16/22
- Surfing sisters’ mission to protect the ocean from climate changeCLIP 06/16/22
- Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin talks NFTs, new focus on 'something legal'CLIP 06/16/22
- Products you didn’t know you needed for an epic summer partyCLIP 06/16/22
- Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia on reimagined ‘Father of the Bride’CLIP 06/16/22
- Joshua Jackson teases new details for ‘Fatal Attraction’ seriesCLIP 06/16/22
- See the trailer for Sylvester Stallone's first TV drama: ‘Tulsa King’CLIP 06/16/22
- See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flickCLIP 06/16/22
- Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into waterCLIP 06/16/22
- Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?CLIP 06/16/22
- Rent or buy? Here’s what to keep in mind amid rising interest ratesCLIP 06/16/22
- Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of YellowstoneCLIP 06/16/22
- Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parkedCLIP 06/16/22
- Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversightCLIP 06/16/22
- Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kidsCLIP 06/16/22
- Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike PenceCLIP 06/16/22
- US forces capture senior ISIS leader captured during raid in SyriaCLIP 06/16/22
- 2 US veterans volunteering in Ukraine reported missingCLIP 06/16/22
- Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula productionCLIP 06/16/22
- How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?CLIP 06/16/22
- Fed raises interest rate by .75%, biggest increase since 1994CLIP 06/16/22
- It's not too late to book a summer escape: Check out these dealsCLIP 06/15/22
- Meet a Wall Street trailblazer empowering women with their moneyCLIP 06/15/22
- Summer beauty essentials for fabulous hair, face and bodyCLIP 06/15/22
- Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle nameCLIP 06/15/22
- Neighbors complain about your party? Hoda has 'perfect solution'CLIP 06/15/22
- Exes Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt say ‘I love you’ in GOOP interviewCLIP 06/15/22
- This recipe for a skillet spanakopita rescues your wilted greensCLIP 06/15/22
- Ed Helms reveals missing tooth scene in 'The Hangover' is realCLIP 06/15/22
- Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and coreCLIP 06/15/22
- Get a sneak peek: New 'Dateline' series examines victim’s last dayCLIP 06/15/22
- Tom Brady talks future off the football field, favorite foods, family lifeCLIP 06/15/22
- What the interest rate hike means for your moneyCLIP 06/15/22
- Dakota Johnson on producing, starring in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’CLIP 06/15/22
- Juneteenth recipes to try: Chicken burgers, southern pea saladCLIP 06/15/22
- Flower arranging 101: Tips and tricks for beautiful bouquetsCLIP 06/15/22
- TODAY’s 30-day walking challenge: Halfway point check-inCLIP 06/15/22
- Check out the season 2 trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’CLIP 06/15/22
- ‘Jeopardy’ contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick JaggerCLIP 06/15/22
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes top grossing film of 2022CLIP 06/15/22
- Netflix plans for ‘Squid Games’ reality series (minus the fatalities)CLIP 06/15/22
- Inside the generational shift of coming out LGBTQ+CLIP 06/15/22
- The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years agoCLIP 06/15/22
- Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several childrenCLIP 06/15/22
- NATO leaders to meet to discuss future strategy for UkraineCLIP 06/15/22
- World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypoxCLIP 06/15/22
- 2 Southern California police officers killed while responding to callCLIP 06/15/22
- Amber Heard reflects on what went wrong: ‘I’m not a likable victim’CLIP 06/15/22
- Extreme heat impacting nearly 100 million in the USCLIP 06/15/22
- Water main break leaves entire city of Odessa, Texas without waterCLIP 06/15/22
- Yellowstone National Park closed ‘indefinitely’ following floodingCLIP 06/15/22
- Biden takes aim at oil companies over profits, refining reductionCLIP 06/15/22
- Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again to tame inflationCLIP 06/15/22
- Dad and daughter re-create famous movie scenesCLIP 06/14/22
- Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’CLIP 06/14/22
- Bryan Cranston shares hilariously sweet story about John RitterCLIP 06/14/22
- Hoda’s college roommate reveals her nickname at Virginia TechCLIP 06/14/22
- ‘Rutherford Falls’ crew on what the show gets right about Native storylinesCLIP 06/14/22
- Bryan Cranston on ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ his ‘chia pet’ beardCLIP 06/14/22
- Rebel Wilson addresses being outed by Australian newspaperCLIP 06/14/22
- Jenna Bush Hager says she wants her kids to be independentCLIP 06/14/22
- What's on the menu for Father's Day? Try this banh mi recipe!CLIP 06/14/22
- 6 best-selling travel essentials to add to your packing listCLIP 06/14/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.