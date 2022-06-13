EXPIRING
S4 E18906/13/22
Hoda & Jenna - 6/13/22
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Bush Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E18935 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationDaytime
NBCUniversal
- Jenny Mollen shares real life inspiration behind ‘City of Likes’CLIP 06/14/22
- Bryan Cranston shares hilariously sweet story about John RitterCLIP 06/14/22
- Hoda’s college roommate reveals her nickname at Virginia TechCLIP 06/14/22
- ‘Rutherford Falls’ crew on what the show gets right about Native storylinesCLIP 06/14/22
- Bryan Cranston on ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ his ‘chia pet’ beardCLIP 06/14/22
- Rebel Wilson addresses being outed by Australian newspaperCLIP 06/14/22
- Jenna Bush Hager says she wants her kids to be independentCLIP 06/14/22
- What's on the menu for Father's Day? Try this banh mi recipe!CLIP 06/14/22
- 6 best-selling travel essentials to add to your packing listCLIP 06/14/22
- ‘Impractical Jokers’ on 9th season, funniest prank gone wrongCLIP 06/14/22
- Material Kitchen and Marc’s Magic Rub founders on their successCLIP 06/14/22
- Ben Crump talks revealing new look in new documentary 'Civil'CLIP 06/14/22
- Beloved kid's author Kate DiCamillo on getting 473 rejection lettersCLIP 06/14/22
- Watch TODAY anchors get surprise reunions live on the plaza!CLIP 06/14/22
- Class reunions return after slowing down during pandemicCLIP 06/14/22
- Sesame Street is headed for the big stage in off-Broadway playCLIP 06/14/22
- Stanley Tucci shares his disdain for pineapple as a pizza toppingCLIP 06/14/22
- See drama-filled trailer for sports documentary ‘McEnroe’CLIP 06/14/22
- Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media appsCLIP 06/14/22
- College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrichCLIP 06/14/22
- FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder AlopeciaCLIP 06/14/22
- How to protect yourself from Lyme diseaseCLIP 06/14/22
- Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb honor Flag Day with impromptu songCLIP 06/14/22
- All bridges leading into Ukrainian city destroyed by Russian troopsCLIP 06/14/22
- Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word' of her testimonyCLIP 06/14/22
- Trump releases 12-page statement after 2nd day of Jan. 6th hearingsCLIP 06/14/22
- Dangerous heat wave grips much of the countryCLIP 06/14/22
- Could the biggest interest rate hike in decades be on the way?CLIP 06/14/22
- Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosisCLIP 06/13/22
- Hoda Kotb ‘exploded into tears’ watching daughter’s dance recitalCLIP 06/13/22
- Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.comCLIP 06/13/22
- Katy Tur on getting personal in new memoir ‘Rough Draft’CLIP 06/13/22
- David Duchovny jokes that he invented 'ghosting' in the '90sCLIP 06/13/22
- Look and feel your best with these flattering bathing suit stylesCLIP 06/13/22
- How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addictionCLIP 06/13/22
- Free summer entertainment ideas: Movies, events, books and moreCLIP 06/13/22
- Amazon Air prepares to launch drone-delivery system in CaliforniaCLIP 06/13/22
- Step up your walking game with these sporting essentialsCLIP 06/13/22
- Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosisCLIP 06/13/22
- Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacksCLIP 06/13/22
- Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgeryCLIP 06/13/22
- Russia's war creates orphanage crisis in UkraineCLIP 06/13/22
- Watch: Teen grads surprise their former kindergarten teacherCLIP 06/13/22
- COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next weekCLIP 06/13/22
- ‘Jurassic’ beats out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at weekend box officeCLIP 06/13/22
- How a national lifeguard shortage could impact your summer funCLIP 06/13/22
- 130 million people under severe weather threats to start the weekCLIP 06/13/22
- More than 500 Ukrainian civilians trapped inside chemical plantCLIP 06/13/22
- Amber Heard breaks silence: I don't blame the juryCLIP 06/13/22
- 31 suspected white nationalists arrested near Idaho Pride eventCLIP 06/13/22
- National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year highCLIP 06/13/22
- Second Jan. 6th hearing Monday to focus on Trump election liesCLIP 06/13/22
- Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislationCLIP 06/13/22
- Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary with 2 Sunday Mugs!CLIP 06/12/22
- 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adoptedCLIP 06/12/22
- Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposalCLIP 06/12/22
- Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancerCLIP 06/12/22
- ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on boardCLIP 06/12/22
- John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writingCLIP 06/12/22
- Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?CLIP 06/12/22
- Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riotCLIP 06/12/22
- Will the Jan. 6th hearings resonate with the average American?CLIP 06/12/22
- Day 2 of the Jan. 6th hearing to focus on Trump’s ‘big lie’CLIP 06/12/22
- Prince William moonlights as a paper boy to support the homelessCLIP 06/11/22
- ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars into theaters against ‘Top Gun' 2CLIP 06/11/22
- Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his faceCLIP 06/11/22
- Boy adds funny commentary while filming mom’s wedding proposalCLIP 06/11/22
- Nevada police officer killed after steel beam falls onto patrol carCLIP 06/11/22
- Ukraine pleads for help as war intensifiesCLIP 06/11/22
- Chicago ‘rock’ stars discover space rocks at bottom of Lake MichiganCLIP 06/11/22
- Kentucky residents work to rebuild town 6 months after tornadoCLIP 06/11/22
- Pope Francis triggers health concerns after cancelling Africa tripCLIP 06/11/22
- Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya shootingCLIP 06/11/22
- Giuliani hit with ethics charges over false election claimsCLIP 06/11/22
- US lifts COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelersCLIP 06/11/22
- Sarah Palin, Santa Clause race for Alaska's open US House seatCLIP 06/11/22
- March for Our Lives returns as Senate negotiates gun control dealCLIP 06/11/22
- Trump dismisses daughter’s election testimony at Jan.6 hearingCLIP 06/11/22
- When will gas prices finally start coming down?CLIP 06/11/22
- Gas price averages hit $5 a gallon while inflation climbs to 40-year highCLIP 06/11/22
- 'Scrubs' cast details on-set antics behind their unique bondCLIP 06/10/22
- Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia gameCLIP 06/10/22
- 'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wantedCLIP 06/10/22
- Fun Father’s Day gifts for dad: Chef hat, tool tote, ice cream bucketCLIP 06/10/22
- Librarian donates book fair money to school destroyed by floodingCLIP 06/10/22
- What is the 'hot messy aunt' trend? Hoda and Jenna weigh inCLIP 06/10/22
- Joy Bauer shares recipes for quinoa summer salad, sangria popsCLIP 06/10/22
- What is ‘grandmillennial style’ – and how to pull it offCLIP 06/10/22
- Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’CLIP 06/10/22
- Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelierCLIP 06/10/22
- ‘Dateline’ mystery preview: Wife charged with husband’s murderCLIP 06/10/22
- Host a summer pasta party with this spaghetti aglio e olio recipeCLIP 06/10/22
- Best-selling summer beauty products – all under $35!CLIP 06/10/22
- On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonatesCLIP 06/10/22
- Jimmy Fallon challenges Jay Pharoah to rapid-fire impressionsCLIP 06/10/22
- Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ cover album debuts at No. 1CLIP 06/10/22
- Check out the first trailer for HBO series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’CLIP 06/10/22
- Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with girlfriend Ramona AgrumaCLIP 06/10/22
- See teaser for part 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ final seasonCLIP 06/10/22
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passes $600M at the box officeCLIP 06/10/22
