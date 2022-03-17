EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E12703/17/22
Hoda & Jenna - 3/17/22
Also available on the nbc app
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Available until 03/20/22
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E12736 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2022 E65 | 03/17/22Today - 3/17/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E64 | 03/16/22Today - 3/16/22
- EXPIRINGS2022 E63 | 03/15/22Today - 3/15/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E128 | 03/18/22Hoda & Jenna - 3/18/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E128 | 03/18/22Today 3rd Hour - 3/18/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E127 | 03/17/22Hoda & Jenna - 3/17/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E127 | 03/17/22Today 3rd Hour - 3/17/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E126 | 03/16/22Hoda & Jenna - 3/16/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E126 | 03/16/22Today 3rd Hour - 3/16/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E125 | 03/15/22Hoda & Jenna - 3/15/22
- EXPIRINGS4 E125 | 03/15/22Today 3rd Hour - 3/15/22
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Preview this year’s Oscar nominations and categoriesCLIP 03/18/22
- ‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favoriteCLIP 03/18/22
- Nominees who could make history at the 2022 OscarsCLIP 03/18/22
- ‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the setCLIP 03/18/22
- ‘West Side Story’ costume designer reveals deeper meaning behind the wardrobeCLIP 03/18/22
- ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ makeup designer on transforming Jessica ChastainCLIP 03/18/22
- Mikey Day hosts a round of ‘Is It Cake?’ with Hoda Kotb and Maria ShriverCLIP 03/18/22
- Patrick Schwarzenegger on latest projects, moving back home in pandemicCLIP 03/18/22
- Sleep pods, pillow cases, more: Products for a great night's sleepCLIP 03/18/22
- Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise retired educatorCLIP 03/18/22
- Watch a sneak peek of Katherine Schwarzenegger on ‘The Home Edit’CLIP 03/18/22
- Maria Shriver reveals embarrassing interaction with Robert RedfordCLIP 03/18/22
- Maple mustard meatballs: Try this twist on a classic favoriteCLIP 03/18/22
- Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchenCLIP 03/18/22
- Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, moreCLIP 03/18/22
- This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offersCLIP 03/18/22
- How to prepare for a colonoscopy: Doctor shares tips and adviceCLIP 03/18/22
- Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox isCLIP 03/18/22
- How to spruce up your home for spring with beautiful floralsCLIP 03/18/22
- Spring cleaning room by room: Products and hacks for a resetCLIP 03/18/22
- Fall asleep in 2 minutes with this viral military sleep hackCLIP 03/18/22
- Seth Meyers talks new baby and children’s book with Willie GeistCLIP 03/18/22
- ‘Bridgerton’ stars Nicola Coughlin, Claudia Jessie give tour of setCLIP 03/18/22
- Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championshipCLIP 03/18/22
- What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'CLIP 03/18/22
- Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak outCLIP 03/18/22
- Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next tripCLIP 03/18/22
- Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variantCLIP 03/18/22
- Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin missionCLIP 03/18/22
- WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more monthsCLIP 03/18/22
- At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highwayCLIP 03/18/22
- South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoesCLIP 03/18/22
- 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9: NTSBCLIP 03/18/22
- Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi JinpingCLIP 03/18/22
- UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the dayCLIP 03/18/22
- American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for breadCLIP 03/18/22
- Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day gameCLIP 03/17/22
- How to manage stress and prioritize what mattersCLIP 03/17/22
- Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, moreCLIP 03/17/22
- Danielle Radcliffe talks making ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Weird Al’ biopicCLIP 03/17/22
- St. Patrick’s Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoesCLIP 03/17/22
- Learn how to perfect the art of deliberate listeningCLIP 03/17/22
- Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired artCLIP 03/17/22
- How to build meaningful connections with friendsCLIP 03/17/22
- What to do if you experience ‘financial infidelity’ in a relationshipCLIP 03/17/22
- St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchiCLIP 03/17/22
- Products from women-owned business: Candles, lip plump, jewelryCLIP 03/17/22
- Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloonCLIP 03/17/22
- Child asks Ryan Reynolds if he really kisses Zoe Saldana in ‘Adam Project’CLIP 03/17/22
- Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series ‘Gaslit’CLIP 03/17/22
- See first trailer for Mike Meyers’ new series ‘The Pentaverate’CLIP 03/17/22
- ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs popular ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyricCLIP 03/17/22
- Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy seriesCLIP 03/17/22
- Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women ActCLIP 03/17/22
- Anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings marked with rallies to end violenceCLIP 03/17/22
- Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugeesCLIP 03/17/22
- Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwordsCLIP 03/17/22
- Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championshipCLIP 03/17/22
- St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocolsCLIP 03/17/22
- Parkland families reach $127 million settlement with Justice DepartmentCLIP 03/17/22
- Jussie Smollett released from jail pending appealCLIP 03/17/22
- Southern states see major downpours and hailCLIP 03/17/22
- Fed raises interest rates: What it means for your budgetCLIP 03/17/22
- Zelenskyy speaks to Lester Holt on red lines, chance of WWIIICLIP 03/17/22
- Crash that killed members of college golf team: New details emergeCLIP 03/17/22
- Biden accuses Putin of war crimes as more aid heads to UkraineCLIP 03/17/22
- Ukrainian theater with signs that read ‘children’ attacked by RussiaCLIP 03/17/22
- Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happinessCLIP 03/16/22
- Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notchCLIP 03/16/22
- Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd seasonCLIP 03/16/22
- Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoopCLIP 03/16/22
- Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalionCLIP 03/16/22
- Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to BeyonceCLIP 03/16/22
- Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75CLIP 03/16/22
- How to overcome the ‘return to normal’ anxietyCLIP 03/16/22
- Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’CLIP 03/16/22
- Cost to support Ukrainian refugees could reach $30 billionCLIP 03/16/22
- Everything to know about menopause: Signs, symptoms and geneticsCLIP 03/16/22
- See a map of the latest advances of Russian forces toward Kyiv and southern UkraineCLIP 03/16/22
- Explore the edge of space in new space travel optionCLIP 03/16/22
- Biden expected to announce $800M in additional aid to UkraineCLIP 03/16/22
- Ukraine’s Zelenskyy shares graphic video during address to CongressCLIP 03/16/22
- WATCH: Zelenskyy’s full address to US Congress on Russian invasionCLIP 03/16/22
- This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteriaCLIP 03/16/22
- Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashionsCLIP 03/16/22
- Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’CLIP 03/16/22
- TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’CLIP 03/16/22
- 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023CLIP 03/16/22
- Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’CLIP 03/16/22
- Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in laborCLIP 03/16/22
- Smithsonian zoo celebrates 50 years of its giant panda programCLIP 03/16/22
- Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’CLIP 03/16/22
- How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, UkraineCLIP 03/16/22
- Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportationCLIP 03/16/22
- Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanentCLIP 03/16/22
- Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing pricesCLIP 03/16/22
- Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cupsCLIP 03/16/22
- Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportationCLIP 03/16/22
- Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hoursCLIP 03/16/22
- Severe storm hazards threaten the SouthCLIP 03/16/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.