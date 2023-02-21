EXPIRING
Main Content
S5 E11302/21/23
Hoda & Jenna - 2/21/23
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
NRTalk and Interview Daytime Full Episode
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Bush Hager
Available until 02/24/23
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2023 E44 | 02/21/23Today - 2/21/23
- EXPIRINGS2023 E43 | 02/20/23Today - 2/20/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E114 | 02/22/23Hoda & Jenna - 2/22/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E113 | 02/22/23Today 3rd Hour - 2/22/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E113 | 02/21/23Hoda & Jenna - 2/21/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E112 | 02/21/23Today 3rd Hour - 2/21/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E112 | 02/20/23Hoda & Jenna - 2/20/23
- EXPIRINGS5 E111 | 02/20/23Today 3rd Hour - 2/20/23
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Al Roker explores 3 restaurants that fed the civil rights movement | Family StyleCLIP 02/22/23
- Jonathan Majors talks ‘Ant-Man,’ ‘Creed III’ and Ebony coverCLIP 02/22/23
- Selena Gomez hits back at body-shamers commenting on appearanceCLIP 02/22/23
- Paul McCartney reportedly plays bass on new Rolling Stones albumCLIP 02/22/23
- Try these exercise moves focused on fixing your postureCLIP 02/22/23
- Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent share latest ‘Home Project’CLIP 02/22/23
- Tips for raising your credit scoreCLIP 02/22/23
- Beauty products to help make your hair the healthiest it’s ever beenCLIP 02/22/23
- Mark Wahlberg talks faith, whether he still wakes up at 2AMCLIP 02/22/23
- Disney is planning a fifth installment of ‘Toy Story’CLIP 02/22/23
- Kevin Hart and Will Smith to remake ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’CLIP 02/22/23
- Drew Barrymore becomes a ‘You’ character during birthday showCLIP 02/22/23
- 5 Things: Teacher, chef and mechanic share what they’d never doCLIP 02/22/23
- Results of four-day workweek experiment are in — and it worksCLIP 02/22/23
- Students raise more than $144,000 for 80-year-old custodianCLIP 02/22/23
- Why digital cameras are making a comebackCLIP 02/22/23
- Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster takes the standCLIP 02/22/23
- EPA orders Norfolk Southern pay for Ohio train derailment costsCLIP 02/22/23
- Best ways to spend less and save more in 2023 | Consumer ConfidentialCLIP 02/21/23
- Jessica George talks personal inspiration behind ‘Maame’CLIP 02/21/23
- Pink on why having kids is ‘easily the best decision I’ve ever made’CLIP 02/21/23
- Robin Arzon talks special message in new book ‘Strong Baby’CLIP 02/21/23
- Jabari Banks talks season 2 of ‘Bel-Air,’ advice from Will SmithCLIP 02/21/23
- Fashion designer Autumn Adeigbo talks story behind her brandCLIP 02/21/23
- Pink talks new album ‘Trustfall,’ losing her father, next tourCLIP 02/21/23
- Jeremy Renner shares a look at his recovery after accidentCLIP 02/21/23
- Watch Macklemore ask daughter Sloane to direct his music videoCLIP 02/21/23
- ‘The Mandalorian’ trailer gives fans more GroguCLIP 02/21/23
- Harry Styles embraces Australia’s 'shoey' traditionCLIP 02/21/23
- Companies add perks and benefits to keep employees happyCLIP 02/21/23
- Emaciated alligator captured in Brooklyn’s Prospect ParkCLIP 02/21/23
- Key charge against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting droppedCLIP 02/21/23
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Los Angeles bishopCLIP 02/21/23
- No more junk fees? Inside the new change at United AirlinesCLIP 02/21/23
- Supreme Court to weigh social media immunity from legal liabilityCLIP 02/21/23
- Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion in address to nationCLIP 02/21/23
- Manicurist to the stars demonstrates 3 new nail trendsCLIP 02/20/23
- Jenna Bush Hager spotlights products inspired by latest book club pickCLIP 02/20/23
- Star of ‘Six’ recounts how she overcame homelessness twiceCLIP 02/20/23
- Rosario Dawson on new documentary, 'Split at the Root'CLIP 02/20/23
- Common nutrition myths debunkedCLIP 02/20/23
- Roma Downey shares lessons of life and faith in new bookCLIP 02/20/23
- Rosie Perez joins Hoda Kotb in ‘Making Space’ podcastCLIP 02/20/23
- Queen Elizabeth honored at BAFTAsCLIP 02/20/23
- Rebel Wilson announces she’s engaged: ‘We said yes!’CLIP 02/20/23
- ‘Back to the Future’ cast reunites: See the sweet picCLIP 02/20/23
- Furniture, appliances, cars and more: Where to find the best dealsCLIP 02/20/23
- Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni pay tribute to Richard BelzerCLIP 02/20/23
- Americans move to southern cities in historic numbersCLIP 02/20/23
- Roald Dahl’s books edited in UK to remove sensitive languageCLIP 02/20/23
- Well wishes pour in for former President Jimmy CarterCLIP 02/20/23
- Biden visits Ukraine: ‘We’re with you as long as it takes’CLIP 02/20/23
- Newborn twins say hello to the world with Sunday Mugs!CLIP 02/19/23
- Roslyn Pope, author of ‘An Appeal for Human Rights,’ dies at 84CLIP 02/19/23
- Callers share anonymous stories on popular podcastCLIP 02/19/23
- Austin Butler on swinging into stardom after ‘Elvis’CLIP 02/19/23
- Ohio train derailment raises concerns over rail safetyCLIP 02/19/23
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker thanks fans for supportCLIP 02/19/23
- Time running out on survivor search from Turkey-Syria earthquakeCLIP 02/19/23
- Catholic bishop shot and killed in his Los Angeles homeCLIP 02/19/23
- Two students killed in Michigan shooting laid to restCLIP 02/19/23
- Biden under pressure to deal with tensions between China, RussiaCLIP 02/19/23
- Antony Blinken delivers tough message to Chinese governmentCLIP 02/19/23
- Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice careCLIP 02/19/23
- How one woman found love later in life in an unexpected placeCLIP 02/17/23
- Innovative skin and hair products to elevate your routineCLIP 02/17/23
- Paul Rudd on ‘Ant-Man,’ owning a candy store, being dad of teensCLIP 02/17/23
- How to take old trends and turn them into new looksCLIP 02/17/23
- ‘Magnum P.I.’ star Jay Hernandez talks new season, filming in HawaiiCLIP 02/17/23
- Meet 2 women infusing their cultures into their businessesCLIP 02/17/23
- How to protect your phone from scamsCLIP 02/17/23
- What is frontotemporal dementia?CLIP 02/17/23
- Need a new mattress? Consider this buying guide firstCLIP 02/17/23
- Inside the project to honor Japanese-American historyCLIP 02/17/23
- Tina Fey to reprise her ‘Mean Girls’ role in movie musicalCLIP 02/17/23
- Lizzo takes on 2 roles in ‘The Simpsons’ season finaleCLIP 02/17/23
- See the trailer for video game biopic ‘Tetris’CLIP 02/17/23
- Former Fox News staffer speaks out on sexual harassment lawsuitCLIP 02/17/23
- Olivia Newton-John’s family shares memories of beloved iconCLIP 02/17/23
- How to find last-minute spring break dealsCLIP 02/17/23
- Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family saysCLIP 02/17/23
- Baseball great Tim McCarver dies at 81CLIP 02/17/23
- Alex Murdaugh: Jury sees video after botched roadside shootingCLIP 02/17/23
- Sen. John Fetterman checks into Walter Reed for depressionCLIP 02/17/23
- Olivia Newton-John’s widow: I still ‘speak to her out loud’CLIP 02/16/23
- Austin Butler on meeting Lisa Marie Presley at 'Elvis' screeningCLIP 02/16/23
- Austin Butler on his late mother: ‘She sacrificed so much’CLIP 02/16/23
- Shop these portable products that make traveling a breezeCLIP 02/16/23
- TODAY helps daughter surprise selfless mom with a love gramCLIP 02/16/23
- Elizabeth Debicki on how she perfected Diana’s mannerismsCLIP 02/16/23
- Bobbie Thomas opens up about dating after lossCLIP 02/16/23
- Life lessons 101: How to achieve happiness in a realistic wayCLIP 02/16/23
- Shop these 6 helpful travel items — all under $40!CLIP 02/16/23
- Taye Diggs talks ‘All American’ shocker, ‘The Best Man’CLIP 02/16/23
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks heart health scare, LeBron JamesCLIP 02/16/23
- Hair health checklist: How to combat hair loss and breakageCLIP 02/16/23
- Nikki Haley: ‘We need consensus’ on abortionCLIP 02/16/23
- 6 travel essentials for your next tripCLIP 02/16/23
- Get an inside look at Universal’s new Super Nintendo WorldCLIP 02/16/23
- Elizabeth Debicki on ‘challenge’ of portraying Diana in ‘The Crown’CLIP 02/16/23
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.