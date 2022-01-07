EXPIRING
S4 E7901/07/22
Hoda & Jenna - 1/7/22
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
- Judge to rule whether civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew can continueCLIP 01/08/22
- Peter and Kristen swim with sharks in an up-close look at the marine predatorsCLIP 01/08/22
- North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jailCLIP 01/08/22
- ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 millionCLIP 01/08/22
- What you need to know about CDC’s quarantine guidance and rapid testsCLIP 01/08/22
- Novak Djokovic’s detention in Australia draws international uproarCLIP 01/08/22
- Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tennis tournamentCLIP 01/08/22
- Ground beef recalled in 7 Western states for e-coli contaminationCLIP 01/08/22
- Heavy rain in Pacific Northwest leads to severe floods and mud slideCLIP 01/08/22
- Sea lion rescued from busy freeway in CaliforniaCLIP 01/08/22
- Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment charge dismissed by judgeCLIP 01/08/22
- Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prisonCLIP 01/08/22
- Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigationCLIP 01/08/22
- Biden says America is ‘back to work’ and COVID is ‘not here to stay’CLIP 01/08/22
- Hospitals face staffing shortages following COVID-19 surgesCLIP 01/08/22
- Freezing cold weather grips the Northeast ahead of polar vortexCLIP 01/08/22
- Millions clean up from winter storm amid freezing temperaturesCLIP 01/08/22
- Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web seriesCLIP 01/07/22
- Get inspired with these podcast recommendations for 2022CLIP 01/07/22
- Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tipsCLIP 01/07/22
- Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunkCLIP 01/07/22
- Would you change your last name? Jenna and Sheinelle weigh inCLIP 01/07/22
- Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into spaceCLIP 01/07/22
- Try these drink alternatives for 'Dry January'CLIP 01/07/22
- Pearls, fringe, leggings: Get in on the hottest trends in 2022CLIP 01/07/22
- Mike Rowe on the new season of ‘Dirty Jobs’CLIP 01/07/22
- Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’CLIP 01/07/22
- Everything you need to know about COVID-19 testsCLIP 01/07/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022CLIP 01/07/22
- Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’CLIP 01/07/22
- Rooney Mara lands role of Hollywood legend Audrey HepburnCLIP 01/07/22
- Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolutionCLIP 01/07/22
- How to drive safely during the winter storm seasonCLIP 01/07/22
- How to play Wordle: the new game that’s taking the internet by stormCLIP 01/07/22
- Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highwayCLIP 01/07/22
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean cancel trips amid rising COVID-19 casesCLIP 01/07/22
- Transgender swimmer faces backlash amid successful seasonCLIP 01/07/22
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic in immigration detentionCLIP 01/07/22
- Kazakhstan leader gives shoot-to-kill order following protestsCLIP 01/07/22
- Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 addressCLIP 01/07/22
- CDC's Rochelle Walensky on COVID-19 surge and confusion over guidelinesCLIP 01/07/22
- Hospitals struggle amid explosion of omicron and CDC guideline confusionCLIP 01/07/22
- Winter storm slams Northeast, New Jersey under state of emergencyCLIP 01/07/22
- 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murderCLIP 01/06/22
- Sheinelle Jones offers advice for divorced couples with childrenCLIP 01/06/22
- Upcoming movies and shows to watch in 2022, from the Olympics to 'Avatar 2'CLIP 01/06/22
- Fran Drescher talks new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie, binging ‘The Nanny’CLIP 01/06/22
- Searches for men’s earrings way up: ‘The power of Craig Melvin’CLIP 01/06/22
- Al Roker featured in Washington Post Magazine, focusing on climate changeCLIP 01/06/22
- Method Man talks 2nd season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’CLIP 01/06/22
- Greg Kinnear talks playing Atticus Finch in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on BroadwayCLIP 01/06/22
- Parents magazine reveals best products to help kids sleepCLIP 01/06/22
- How this sock company is helping the military communityCLIP 01/06/22
- Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager saysCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversaryCLIP 01/06/22
- Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new careerCLIP 01/06/22
- Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speechCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden uses ‘sharp,’ ‘forceful, language to attack TrumpCLIP 01/06/22
- Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attackCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former presidentCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden: After Jan. 6, we must decide what kind of nation we are going to beCLIP 01/06/22
- Biden: Trump watched and did 'nothing’ for hours during Jan. 6 attackCLIP 01/06/22
- Antonio Brown says he was ‘thrown out’ for refusing to play with a painful injuryCLIP 01/06/22
- Kamala Harris marks 1 year since Jan. 6 attack: Democracy won’t stand if we don’t defend itCLIP 01/06/22
- How gyms are adapting as COVID-19 variants spur uncertaintyCLIP 01/06/22
- Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken MilaneseCLIP 01/06/22
- ‘The Home Edit’ stars share home projects you can accomplish in under 30 minutesCLIP 01/06/22
- How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’CLIP 01/06/22
- ‘Fraggle Rock’ trailer: See preview of reboot series headed to Apple TV+CLIP 01/06/22
- Elmo responds to viral video following feud with Zoe on Sesame StreetCLIP 01/06/22
- Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines' never-before-seen audition tape from 2012CLIP 01/06/22
- Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attackCLIP 01/06/22
- Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination statusCLIP 01/06/22
- $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbersCLIP 01/06/22
- More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter stormCLIP 01/06/22
- Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12CLIP 01/06/22
- 83 million people across the country under winter storm alertsCLIP 01/06/22
- CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15CLIP 01/06/22
- Liz Cheney: We won’t let Trump hide behind ‘phony claims’ during Jan. 6 investigationCLIP 01/06/22
- Nation marks 1 year since riots at US CapitolCLIP 01/06/22
- Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by workCLIP 01/05/22
- Hot style trends for 2022: oversized button-downs, moreCLIP 01/05/22
- Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitationCLIP 01/05/22
- How this viral TikTok boutique owner followed her dreams while empowering womenCLIP 01/05/22
- Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adultsCLIP 01/05/22
- TikTok workout trends you can try at homeCLIP 01/05/22
- Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19CLIP 01/05/22
- North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journeyCLIP 01/05/22
- How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlinesCLIP 01/05/22
- Fitness Steals & Deals to kickstart your health in 2022: smart watches, moreCLIP 01/05/22
- Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workoutCLIP 01/05/22
- How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiencesCLIP 01/05/22
- Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go grayCLIP 01/05/22
- ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brendan Hunt teases season 3 with new photoCLIP 01/05/22
- Chris Evans to play ‘Singing in the Rain’ star Gene Kelly in new movieCLIP 01/05/22
- Betty White challenge helps animal rescue organizationsCLIP 01/05/22
- Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in MontanaCLIP 01/05/22
- Valerie Bertinelli opens up about losing first husband Eddie Van HalenCLIP 01/05/22
- First woman to become commanding officer of USS ConstitutionCLIP 01/05/22
- Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinatedCLIP 01/05/22
