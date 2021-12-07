EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E5612/07/21
Hoda & Jenna - 12/7/21
Also available on the nbc app
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Available until 12/10/21
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E5637 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)CLIP 12/08/21
- Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice AwardsCLIP 12/08/21
- Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’CLIP 12/08/21
- Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chillyCLIP 12/08/21
- Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?CLIP 12/08/21
- Expert tips to help you rock any photoCLIP 12/08/21
- Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits brightCLIP 12/08/21
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas moviesCLIP 12/08/21
- LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 2022CLIP 12/08/21
- Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas treeCLIP 12/08/21
- Top products for holiday hosting: Dinnerware, s’mores maker, moreCLIP 12/08/21
- Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequelCLIP 12/08/21
- Top holiday hacks from Good HousekeepingCLIP 12/08/21
- Hillary Clinton talks about her ‘would have been’ 2016 victory speech with Willie GeistCLIP 12/08/21
- Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice AwardsCLIP 12/08/21
- How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100CLIP 12/08/21
- Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committeeCLIP 12/08/21
- President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video callCLIP 12/08/21
- Amazon’s web services hit by major outageCLIP 12/08/21
- Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst saysCLIP 12/08/21
- Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church gets $20,000 rewardCLIP 12/08/21
- Scott Peterson to be resentenced in 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn sonCLIP 12/08/21
- Kellogg’s workers reject contract offer, remain on strikeCLIP 12/08/21
- Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teensCLIP 12/08/21
- Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’CLIP 12/08/21
- Pfizer releases new data about effectiveness of its booster against omicronCLIP 12/08/21
- Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman talks about her new collectionCLIP 12/07/21
- Holiday gifts for guys: Backpacks, slip-on sneakers, earbuds, moreCLIP 12/07/21
- Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’CLIP 12/07/21
- Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?CLIP 12/07/21
- Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stageCLIP 12/07/21
- CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis tells how to bring holiday cheer to service providersCLIP 12/07/21
- Make DIY holiday decorations with clothes hangers, pipe cleanersCLIP 12/07/21
- Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’CLIP 12/07/21
- Tips to protect yourself from fraud while holiday shoppingCLIP 12/07/21
- ‘Get Out’ leads list of best screenplays of the century (so far)CLIP 12/07/21
- Kristin Davis: ‘There is respect for Samantha’ in ‘Sex and the City’ sequelCLIP 12/07/21
- Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’CLIP 12/07/21
- ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa HardingCLIP 12/07/21
- Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto RicoCLIP 12/07/21
- Dancing Grannies return after losing members in Waukesha parade tragedyCLIP 12/07/21
- Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme CourtCLIP 12/07/21
- 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planesCLIP 12/07/21
- Instagram launches new tools to keep teens safeCLIP 12/07/21
- Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to head Trump media companyCLIP 12/07/21
- Watch man propose on ice rink under Rockefeller Center Christmas treeCLIP 12/07/21
- Dangerous storms threaten to bring catastrophic flooding to HawaiiCLIP 12/07/21
- Jussie Smollett testifies ‘there was no hoax’CLIP 12/07/21
- Justice Department sues Texas over redistricting plansCLIP 12/07/21
- As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocolsCLIP 12/07/21
- President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir PutinCLIP 12/07/21
- She & Him mark 10th anniversary of 'A Very She & Him Christmas' with rereleaseCLIP 12/06/21
- HGTV ‘Home Time’ hosts share their holiday decorating tipsCLIP 12/06/21
- Are catsuits the purr-fect outfit? Jenna and Michelle Buteau say yes!CLIP 12/06/21
- Cheryl Hines talks about ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Michael Buble and Cheryl Hines guess Christmas carols in ‘Other Words’ gameCLIP 12/06/21
- Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?CLIP 12/06/21
- Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravyCLIP 12/06/21
- Holiday fashion deals for the family: Leggings, down jacket, moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Samantha Bee talks about 200th episode of ‘Full Frontal’ (and a new tattoo)CLIP 12/06/21
- Christmas lights at California’s Decanso Gardens bring holiday cheerCLIP 12/06/21
- Pearl Harbor survivors gather for 80th anniversary of attackCLIP 12/06/21
- Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Michael Buble talks about his holiday specialCLIP 12/06/21
- Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attackCLIP 12/06/21
- Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopicCLIP 12/06/21
- Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple FitnessCLIP 12/06/21
- This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play withCLIP 12/06/21
- Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassmentCLIP 12/06/21
- New details about Michigan school shooting emergeCLIP 12/06/21
- Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, moreCLIP 12/06/21
- Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missingCLIP 12/06/21
- Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weatherCLIP 12/06/21
- Jussie Smollett expected to take stand in his own defense MondayCLIP 12/06/21
- Concerns rise that Russia could invade UkraineCLIP 12/06/21
- US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in BeijingCLIP 12/06/21
- Omicron variant now reported in at least 16 statesCLIP 12/06/21
- Bob Dole ‘embodied sacrifice,’ says presidential historianCLIP 12/06/21
- Nation mourns Bob Dole: Senator, presidential candidate, war heroCLIP 12/06/21
- Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug ShotsCLIP 12/05/21
- Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-upCLIP 12/05/21
- Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the MastersCLIP 12/05/21
- Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemicCLIP 12/05/21
- Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ Focusing on family with Penélope CruzCLIP 12/05/21
- Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotionsCLIP 12/05/21
- CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brotherCLIP 12/05/21
- Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter chargesCLIP 12/05/21
- Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd saysCLIP 12/05/21
- Biden announces plans to combat omicron variantCLIP 12/05/21
- Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions beginCLIP 12/05/21
- Cash and checks mysteriously found inside Joel Osteen’s churchCLIP 12/04/21
- Little sister can’t wait for her sibling to get home from school every dayCLIP 12/04/21
- George Clooney says he once turned down $35 million paycheckCLIP 12/04/21
- Amid omicron, should holiday gatherings and return-to-office plans change?CLIP 12/04/21
- California on edge amid surge in smash-and-grab crimesCLIP 12/04/21
- Charges still possible against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, DA saysCLIP 12/04/21
- Video captures blizzard hitting Hawaii’s Big IslandCLIP 12/04/21
- Honolulu cuts water supply for nearly 100,000 residents amid health concernsCLIP 12/04/21
- Gun-makers cannot be held responsible for Las Vegas shooting, court findsCLIP 12/04/21
- Omicron variant has spread to at least 11 statesCLIP 12/04/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.