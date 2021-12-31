EXPIRING
S4 E7412/31/21
Hoda & Jenna - 12/31/21
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E7436 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
Clips
- Film, TV and more entertainment to look out for in 2022CLIP 01/01/22
- How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022CLIP 01/01/22
- Tips to reaching your money goals in 2022CLIP 01/01/22
- What world leaders are doing to slow climate changeCLIP 01/01/22
- Look ahead at the challenges facing Biden and Congress in 2022CLIP 01/01/22
- Colorado wildfire destroys at least 500 homes outside BoulderCLIP 01/01/22
- Remembering Betty White, Hollywood legend and American iconCLIP 01/01/22
- New Year’s celebrations around the world muted by COVID-19CLIP 01/01/22
- Hoda and Jenna play one last game in 2021CLIP 12/31/21
- An early look at what to watch in 2022CLIP 12/31/21
- Maria Shriver’s guide to goals and happinessCLIP 12/31/21
- Ring in the new year glammed up with these tipsCLIP 12/31/21
- Make chef JJ Johnson's seafood gumbo for New Year’s EveCLIP 12/31/21
- For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacationsCLIP 12/31/21
- Tips and tricks to manage your money in the 2022CLIP 12/31/21
- Could the pandemic end in 2022? Doctor weighs in on year ahead in health and wellnessCLIP 12/31/21
- How to make the most out of your investments in 2022CLIP 12/31/21
- A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next yearCLIP 12/31/21
- Wildfires trigger evacuation orders in Colorado, displacing thousandsCLIP 12/31/21
- US shatters record for new COVID-19 cases, impacting New Year’s Eve plansCLIP 12/31/21
- Make this mushroom ragu with new pasta shape cascatelliCLIP 12/30/21
- Inside the efforts to remove millions of tires dumped into the ocean decades agoCLIP 12/30/21
- Top products to help you start fresh in 2022CLIP 12/30/21
- Jacob Soboroff shares throwback of his visit to Studio 1A in 1998CLIP 12/30/21
- Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson get ready to host New Year’s Eve specialCLIP 12/30/21
- TikTok creator prepares for real-life house swap inspired by “The Holiday”CLIP 12/30/21
- 'Time blocking' strategy helping people manage stress going into 2022CLIP 12/30/21
- Woman surprises her coworker with Beyoncé concert tickets for her birthdayCLIP 12/30/21
- President Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine tensionsCLIP 12/30/21
- The new space race: What 2022 holds when it comes to space travelCLIP 12/30/21
- Man hospitalized after tiger attack at Florida zooCLIP 12/30/21
- Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winnerCLIP 12/30/21
- Amazon responds after Alexa speaker allegedly tells child to do a dangerous challengeCLIP 12/30/21
- Biden asks Supreme Court to rule on Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policyCLIP 12/30/21
- New Year's Eve weather: Is rain in the forecast?CLIP 12/30/21
- Travel plans remain in limbo due to severe weather and COVID complicationsCLIP 12/30/21
- Mayor Bill De Blasio on scaled-back Times Square celebrationCLIP 12/30/21
- Omicron impacting New Year's Eve plans around the worldCLIP 12/30/21
- US and other countries shatter records in omicron surgeCLIP 12/30/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trialCLIP 12/30/21
- How Princess Diana’s home inspired the setting for ‘Bridgerton’CLIP 12/29/21
- Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s EveCLIP 12/29/21
- China now has its own equivalent of Napa ValleyCLIP 12/29/21
- Oops! ‘Don’t Look Up’ crew are spotted in filmCLIP 12/29/21
- Harry Potter stars reminisce in exclusive clip from reunion specialCLIP 12/29/21
- This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning gamesCLIP 12/29/21
- Watch this baby hear her parents clearly for the first timeCLIP 12/29/21
- Time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statues is openedCLIP 12/29/21
- Parents of girl shot dead by LAPD in dressing room call for justiceCLIP 12/29/21
- Will supply-chain issues get any better in 2022?CLIP 12/29/21
- Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid remembered after his death at 82CLIP 12/29/21
- Holiday travel chaos intensifiesCLIP 12/29/21
- CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in halfCLIP 12/29/21
- US reaches new record for daily COVID casesCLIP 12/29/21
- ‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried riceCLIP 12/28/21
- Cloudy skies forecast for Northeast on New Year’s EveCLIP 12/28/21
- What you need to know about your 2021 taxesCLIP 12/28/21
- FDA-approved eyedrops could replace your reading glassesCLIP 12/28/21
- ‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6CLIP 12/28/21
- ‘Sex and the City’ stars talk about their long friendshipCLIP 12/28/21
- New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features CatwomanCLIP 12/28/21
- Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the differenceCLIP 12/28/21
- Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surpriseCLIP 12/28/21
- Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflationCLIP 12/28/21
- ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technologyCLIP 12/28/21
- 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statueCLIP 12/28/21
- Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crashCLIP 12/28/21
- Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhoodCLIP 12/28/21
- Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaksCLIP 12/28/21
- Severe winter weather hits West CoastCLIP 12/28/21
- What’s next for travelers stranded by canceled flights?CLIP 12/28/21
- Colorado shooting spree leaves 4 dead, at least 3 injuredCLIP 12/28/21
- Shortened quarantine period will be ‘honor system,’ doctor saysCLIP 12/28/21
- CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation periodCLIP 12/28/21
- Brad Leone makes pork tenderloin with maple syrup, chilesCLIP 12/27/21
- Tips for taking care of holiday returnsCLIP 12/27/21
- Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?CLIP 12/27/21
- Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share photo of their new baby boyCLIP 12/27/21
- ‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut dateCLIP 12/27/21
- Dwayne Johnson and his daughters surprise his mother for ChristmasCLIP 12/27/21
- Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birthCLIP 12/27/21
- Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloidCLIP 12/27/21
- ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58CLIP 12/27/21
- What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescopeCLIP 12/27/21
- Doctor predicts ‘huge spike’ in COVID cases after New Year’sCLIP 12/27/21
- Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekendCLIP 12/27/21
- How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returnsCLIP 12/27/21
- Powerball jackpot grows to $416 millionCLIP 12/27/21
- Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas messageCLIP 12/27/21
- Teen falls overboard from cruise shipCLIP 12/27/21
- Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his deathCLIP 12/27/21
- Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flightsCLIP 12/27/21
- Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021CLIP 12/26/21
- Sunday TODAY team poses for Sunday Mug ShotsCLIP 12/26/21
- ‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85CLIP 12/26/21
- Taking a moment to count our blessings: A Harry Smith EssayCLIP 12/26/21
- Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 2021CLIP 12/26/21
- Where do all of those holiday returns really go?CLIP 12/26/21
- Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weatherCLIP 12/26/21
- Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day messageCLIP 12/26/21
