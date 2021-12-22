EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E6712/22/21
Hoda & Jenna - 12/22/21
Also available on the nbc app
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Available until 12/25/21
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E6737 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- EXPIRINGS2021 E297 | 12/21/21Today - 12/21/21
- EXPIRINGS2021 E296 | 12/20/21Today - 12/20/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E67 | 12/22/21Hoda & Jenna - 12/22/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E67 | 12/22/21Today 3rd Hour - 12/22/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E66 | 12/21/21Hoda & Jenna - 12/21/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E66 | 12/21/21Today 3rd Hour - 12/21/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E65 | 12/20/21Hoda & Jenna - 12/20/21
- EXPIRINGS4 E65 | 12/20/21Today 3rd Hour - 12/20/21
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Festive movies and shows to watch this holiday seasonCLIP 12/22/21
- Suddenly Santa: TODAY fan wins trip to the Florida Keys!CLIP 12/22/21
- Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magicCLIP 12/22/21
- Shop TODAY editors share their favorite items of 2021CLIP 12/22/21
- Ryan Reynolds says he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck at his local pizza parlorCLIP 12/22/21
- Meet the renowned New Jersey sculptor of celebrities and iconsCLIP 12/22/21
- Last-minute toy finds: Hess cargo plane and moreCLIP 12/22/21
- Baby is saved by groundbreaking surgery at Cleveland ClinicCLIP 12/22/21
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo says it’s time for show to endCLIP 12/22/21
- These NICU babies are all dressed up for ChristmasCLIP 12/22/21
- SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space StationCLIP 12/22/21
- Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trendCLIP 12/22/21
- Police look to new technology to solve JonBenet Ramsey caseCLIP 12/22/21
- How to keep your home secure for the holidaysCLIP 12/22/21
- Northern New England could see up to 8 inches of snowCLIP 12/22/21
- Kellogg’s strike ends after nearly 3 monthsCLIP 12/22/21
- Brawl breaks out at Miami AirportCLIP 12/22/21
- Holiday travel rush kicks into high gear amid concerns about 5GCLIP 12/22/21
- ‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head saysCLIP 12/22/21
- Biden announces expanded coronavirus testing in response to omicron surgeCLIP 12/22/21
- Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, moreCLIP 12/21/21
- TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surpriseCLIP 12/21/21
- Julia Stiles talks about ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and baby she’s expectingCLIP 12/21/21
- Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’CLIP 12/21/21
- These holiday cocktails will wow your guestsCLIP 12/21/21
- Looking back at the top entertainment news of 2021CLIP 12/21/21
- Melissa Joan Hart talks about her new Christmas movieCLIP 12/21/21
- Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own $3 billion businessCLIP 12/21/21
- Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delaysCLIP 12/21/21
- How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surgeCLIP 12/21/21
- Make spaghetti alla carbonara for a holiday breakfastCLIP 12/21/21
- Last-minute holiday travel options and tipsCLIP 12/21/21
- Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 yearsCLIP 12/21/21
- Hugh Jackman plays ‘The Music Man’ in live preview performanceCLIP 12/21/21
- Harry Potter stars reunite for TV special: TODAY shares a lookCLIP 12/21/21
- How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surgeCLIP 12/21/21
- President Biden has a new White House puppyCLIP 12/21/21
- UFOs are focus of new push for expanded government investigationCLIP 12/21/21
- Earthquake rattles parts of Northern CaliforniaCLIP 12/21/21
- Behind the scenes with American Airlines as holiday travel crush beginsCLIP 12/21/21
- Trump sues NY attorney general in bid to halt her investigation of himCLIP 12/21/21
- ‘Sex and the City’ castmates respond to allegations about Chris NothCLIP 12/21/21
- New details emerge about dramatic escape of kidnapped missionaries in HaitiCLIP 12/21/21
- Florida on watch for possible tornadoesCLIP 12/21/21
- Democrats scramble to save Biden’s agenda in face of Manchin’s oppositionCLIP 12/21/21
- Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightlyCLIP 12/21/21
- Biden set to address nation about steps to fight COVID surgeCLIP 12/21/21
- 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the GamesCLIP 12/20/21
- Sweeten up the holidays with 3 tasty treatsCLIP 12/20/21
- Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All StarsCLIP 12/20/21
- Alejandra Ramos bakes nutty polvorones for Christmas | TODAY Food All StarsCLIP 12/20/21
- Jocelyn Delk Adams bakes up the perfect holiday treat: ginger-lemon crinkle cookies | TODAY Food All StarsCLIP 12/20/21
- 2021’s most memorable moments on TODAY with Hoda & JennaCLIP 12/20/21
- A little meme time: Zany captions for Hoda & Jenna with giant cocktailsCLIP 12/20/21
- TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surpriseCLIP 12/20/21
- Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, moreCLIP 12/20/21
- Hoda & Jenna go to Cirque du Soleil (and get in the act!)CLIP 12/20/21
- Hoda & Jenna share their love of throw pillowsCLIP 12/20/21
- How Lotus House helps homeless women and childrenCLIP 12/20/21
- Make braised short ribs, pasta sauce for Make-Ahead MondayCLIP 12/20/21
- Best books for holiday gifts: ‘The Copenhagen Trilogy’ and moreCLIP 12/20/21
- Spiritual leaders share their messages of hope for the holidaysCLIP 12/20/21
- Experts answer your questions about holiday COVID surgeCLIP 12/20/21
- How Little Essentials helps families in need during the holidaysCLIP 12/20/21
- Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and moreCLIP 12/20/21
- Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk about ‘Being the Ricardos’CLIP 12/20/21
- John Oliver meets comedian who does impression of himCLIP 12/20/21
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ airs with no in-person audience due to COVIDCLIP 12/20/21
- How a TikToker traded up from a bobby pin to a new houseCLIP 12/20/21
- ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scores 3rd-biggest box office opening of all timeCLIP 12/20/21
- COVID surge raises concerns ahead of holiday travelCLIP 12/20/21
- Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidaysCLIP 12/20/21
- Long lines, lack of COVID testing kits are issues as cases surgeCLIP 12/20/21
- Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questionsCLIP 12/20/21
- Storm in Northwest could affect holiday travelCLIP 12/20/21
- Closing arguments set for Monday in trial about killing of Daunte WrightCLIP 12/20/21
- Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better billCLIP 12/20/21
- Surging COVID numbers are ‘no reason to panic,’ doctor saysCLIP 12/20/21
- COVID cases continue to surge as Christmas approachesCLIP 12/20/21
- Dog sneaks a sip while family poses for Sunday Mug ShotsCLIP 12/19/21
- Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornadoCLIP 12/19/21
- ‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98CLIP 12/19/21
- Inside the million-mile journey of NASA’s new space telescopeCLIP 12/19/21
- Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX GovernorCLIP 12/19/21
- Massive fire rips through QVC distribution buildingCLIP 12/19/21
- Biden’s COVID-19 address to the nation ‘should have happened sooner,’ says Chuck ToddCLIP 12/19/21
- Was the tornado disaster an effect of climate change? Scientists aim to find outCLIP 12/19/21
- How worried should we be about the rise of omicron variant?CLIP 12/19/21
- Coronavirus surge leads to cancellations, long lines for testsCLIP 12/19/21
- Young ballerina with cerebral palsy inspires in ‘Nutcracker’ debutCLIP 12/18/21
- Meteorologist gets creative after weather computer goes downCLIP 12/18/21
- Paul Rudd to host ‘SNL’ for 5th time as Charli XCX returns as musical guestCLIP 12/18/21
- Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveawaysCLIP 12/18/21
- ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office previewCLIP 12/18/21
- Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideaCLIP 12/18/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Closing arguments may begin as early as MondayCLIP 12/18/21
- US will have less snow for Christmas than in 1980sCLIP 12/18/21
- Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 3rd womanCLIP 12/18/21
- Rain challenges tornado recovery effort in KentuckyCLIP 12/18/21
- Van full of Christmas toys stolen from Salvation Army in New MexicoCLIP 12/18/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.