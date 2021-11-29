EXPIRING
S4 E5011/29/21
Hoda & Jenna - 11/29/21
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E5036 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
Clips
- 'Tinderbox' takes a look at the creation of HBOCLIP 12/01/21
- ‘The Family’ author fields questions from Jenna’s Book Club membersCLIP 12/01/21
- Behind the scenes of ‘Annie Live’ with Taraji P. HensonCLIP 12/01/21
- Hot holiday toys: Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron and moreCLIP 12/01/21
- Trendsday Wednesday buzz: Tiffany Haddish and Common beak upCLIP 12/01/21
- See which looks chosen for Hoda and Jenna by TikTok star were the winnersCLIP 12/01/21
- Top December movies: ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Sing 2,’ ‘Matrix Revolutions’CLIP 12/01/21
- Watch Savannah Guthrie press Trump on timeline of COVID-19 diagnosis in 2020 town hallCLIP 12/01/21
- Holiday subscription boxes: Flowers, cocktails, cheeses, moreCLIP 12/01/21
- Al Roker visits an iconic New York spot for bagels and loxCLIP 12/01/21
- Everything you need to know about college applicationsCLIP 12/01/21
- Meet the man who’s visited every country in the worldCLIP 12/01/21
- Steals & Deals for men: Coats, watches, cashmere scarves and glovesCLIP 12/01/21
- Sandra Bullock opens up about being a white parent of adopted Black childrenCLIP 12/01/21
- Adele announces upcoming residency in Las VegasCLIP 12/01/21
- Now you can stay overnight in ‘Home Alone’ houseCLIP 12/01/21
- Beyonce’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi appear with her in new adCLIP 12/01/21
- ‘Sex and the City’ sequel drops new trailer: TODAY shares a lookCLIP 12/01/21
- Fans react to Tiger Woods’ first comments about possible return to golfCLIP 12/01/21
- Mexican cartels are growing marijuana in California’s national forestsCLIP 12/01/21
- This barber provides a bonus service: A kiss on the forehead!CLIP 12/01/21
- Youngest accuser takes stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trialCLIP 12/01/21
- Twitter bans posting photos of people without their consentCLIP 12/01/21
- Wife of El Chapo sentenced to 3 years in prisonCLIP 12/01/21
- Mark Meadows now cooperating with Jan. 6 committeeCLIP 12/01/21
- How Walmart is using new technology to speed your packagesCLIP 12/01/21
- Dr. Oz says he will run for SenateCLIP 12/01/21
- Chris Cuomo suspended indefinitely from CNNCLIP 12/01/21
- Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Mississippi abortion caseCLIP 12/01/21
- 15-year-old in custody after at least 3 students are killed in school shootingCLIP 12/01/21
- What we know and don’t know about the omicron variantCLIP 12/01/21
- US health officials launch new measures to tackle omicron variantCLIP 12/01/21
- Learn how the TODAY Show brings the holiday spirit to our plazaCLIP 11/30/21
- Busy 2021 hurricane season comes to an endCLIP 11/30/21
- Vanessa Williams talks about new singing competition series ‘Queen of the Universe’CLIP 11/30/21
- Looking back at Kathie Lee and Hoda’s most memorable moments togetherCLIP 11/30/21
- Kathie Lee Gifford: I have a very sweet man in my lifeCLIP 11/30/21
- Chooseday Tuesday: TikTok star picks Hoda’s and Jenna’s looksCLIP 11/30/21
- Food gifts for the holidays: Latte sampler, ice cream sets and moreCLIP 11/30/21
- Dozens of strangers get snowed in for 3 nights at English pubCLIP 11/30/21
- Mario Lopez talks about Season 2 of ‘Saved by the Bell’ rebootCLIP 11/30/21
- Meet the author of ‘The Matzah Ball,’ an alternative holiday love storyCLIP 11/30/21
- Christmas Tree 101: What kind to buy, how to stay safeCLIP 11/30/21
- It’s ‘highly unlikely’ vaccines will be totally ineffective against omicron, doctor saysCLIP 11/30/21
- Holiday Steals & Deals: Sleepwear sets, satin pillowcases, moreCLIP 11/30/21
- How a California school is feeding kids in need and teaching them to eat healthyCLIP 11/30/21
- Kathie Lee Gifford returns to Studio 1A to talk about her new book and moreCLIP 11/30/21
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks about Salvation Army’s holiday driveCLIP 11/30/21
- Julia Roberts posts sweet throwback photo of her twinsCLIP 11/30/21
- ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is returning: TODAY shares a lookCLIP 11/30/21
- ‘Peanuts’ gang returns in new special: An exclusive lookCLIP 11/30/21
- Josephine Baker becomes first Black woman honored at France’s PantheonCLIP 11/30/21
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kick off holiday radio showCLIP 11/30/21
- Amid uncertainty about COVID, top tips for Travel TuesdayCLIP 11/30/21
- Military dad leaves his kids special clue that he has returnedCLIP 11/30/21
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testifies that she was raped in collegeCLIP 11/30/21
- Global maple syrup shortage set to impact USCLIP 11/30/21
- Royal family back in spotlight amid BBC airing documentary and Barbados cutting tiesCLIP 11/30/21
- Tiger Woods opens up about returning to golfCLIP 11/30/21
- Former Minneapolis officers will be tried together on federal charges in George Floyd’s deathCLIP 11/30/21
- Supreme Court is asked to review decision that set Bill Cosby freeCLIP 11/30/21
- White House and FTC investigate supply chain crisisCLIP 11/30/21
- Chris Cuomo’s link with former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo draws new focusCLIP 11/30/21
- Testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial gets underway TuesdayCLIP 11/30/21
- American businesses brace for potential impact of omicron variantCLIP 11/30/21
- CDC expands booster recommendations in response to omicron variantCLIP 11/30/21
- Brooke Shields talks about her new movie, motherhood and moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotionsCLIP 11/29/21
- Do you have a work bestie? Jenna Bush Hager reveals hersCLIP 11/29/21
- Make the ultimate holiday feast with crispy latkes, creamy spinach and braised brisketCLIP 11/29/21
- Hoda and Jenna talk about spending Thanksgiving with their familiesCLIP 11/29/21
- Vanessa Lachey shows how to make holiday brunch casserole, monkey breadCLIP 11/29/21
- Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ talks about her new Netflix movieCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday deals for your home: Dutch oven, ultrasonic humidifier, moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Meet the runner who’s out to prove that fitness fits all sizesCLIP 11/29/21
- Omicron variant is worthy of concern but not alarm, doctor saysCLIP 11/29/21
- Get a first look at this year’s official White House Christmas ornamentCLIP 11/29/21
- Former ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett’s trial begins MondayCLIP 11/29/21
- 3rd Hour of TODAY celebrates Hanukkah with latkesCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday Steals & Deals: Crossbody bag, earbuds, moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Rita Moreno talks about her role in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’CLIP 11/29/21
- New book delves into lives of Prince Harry and Prince WilliamCLIP 11/29/21
- Author of new book about Prince Harry and Prince William opens upCLIP 11/29/21
- Fashion designer Virgil Abloh remembered after his death at 41CLIP 11/29/21
- Amazon exec talks about omicron variant, Cyber Monday and moreCLIP 11/29/21
- Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for governor of TexasCLIP 11/29/21
- Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial begins MondayCLIP 11/29/21
- Student dies from injuries he got in charity boxing matchCLIP 11/29/21
- Cyber Monday underway after disappointing Black Friday salesCLIP 11/29/21
- Holiday travel reaches pandemic highCLIP 11/29/21
- Omicron is probably already in US, doctor saysCLIP 11/29/21
- Omicron variant spreads amid travel restrictionsCLIP 11/29/21
- Family celebrates Thanksgiving with festive hats and a Sunday mugshotCLIP 11/28/21
- Thanksgiving leftovers piled onto pizza for new creation at Buffalo pizzeria stuns social mediaCLIP 11/28/21
- Holiday store catalogs are returning, reviving a classic traditionCLIP 11/28/21
- Subway co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90CLIP 11/28/21
- Brooke Shields talks growing up in the public eye, embracing middle ageCLIP 11/28/21
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales battle shipping delays and inflationCLIP 11/28/21
- Flash mob theft targets two Best Buys on Black FridayCLIP 11/28/21
- Millions of Americans return home on busiest travel day of the pandemicCLIP 11/28/21
