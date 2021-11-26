EXPIRING
Main Content
TODAY
WEEKDAYS 7AM ET
S4 E4911/26/21
Hoda & Jenna - 11/26/21
Also available on the nbc app
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Available until 11/29/21
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Tags: interview, NBC News, news, today, Today Show, Current Events, newscast, politics
S4 E4936 minNRFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes to Muslim community for offensive remarkCLIP 11/27/21
- Biden wrapping up Thanksgiving vacation as debt ceiling loomsCLIP 11/27/21
- Dr. Anthony Fauci on new COVID-19 omicron variant: ‘Do not pull back on your guard’CLIP 11/27/21
- New COVID-19 variant omicron raises concerns as US set to institute travel banCLIP 11/27/21
- Patients from St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital share messages of gratitudeCLIP 11/26/21
- 'Afghan Girl' from 1985 National Geographic cover takes refuge in ItalyCLIP 11/26/21
- Bellamy Young spills details on ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’CLIP 11/26/21
- Deals to shop for Small Business SaturdayCLIP 11/26/21
- Kristin Chenoweth reacts to Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ castingCLIP 11/26/21
- Best Fan Friend Friday: Hoda and Jenna surprise a lucky viewerCLIP 11/26/21
- Make Joy Bauer’s latkes for HannukkahCLIP 11/26/21
- Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Kimmel, Jenna Bush Hager share inside look at their Thanksgiving celebrationsCLIP 11/26/21
- Undefeated deaf football team makes history as they race to state championshipCLIP 11/26/21
- Shop top rated Black Friday deals: Nespresso machine, headphones and moreCLIP 11/26/21
- Jimmy Fallon shares Thanksgiving ‘thank you notes’CLIP 11/26/21
- 'Late Night' host Seth Meyer’s family just got a little biggerCLIP 11/26/21
- Scottish Deerhound wins 'Best in Show' 2 years in a rowCLIP 11/26/21
- Philadelphia farm grows food to donate to communities in needCLIP 11/26/21
- Egypt celebrates restoration of its ancient ‘Avenue of Sphinxes’CLIP 11/26/21
- Why Queen Elizabeth's holiday season may look different this yearCLIP 11/26/21
- Santa shortage threatens to put a grinchy twist on your holidayCLIP 11/26/21
- California shoppers and retailers on edge as smash-and-grab robberies turn physicalCLIP 11/26/21
- Russian mine explosion leaves 52 dead: TODAY’s headlinesCLIP 11/26/21
- President Biden spends first Presidential Thanksgiving in NantucketCLIP 11/26/21
- New COVID-19 variant emerges out of South AfricaCLIP 11/26/21
- Holiday travel reaches pre-pandemic levels as Americans hit roads and skies for ThanksgivingCLIP 11/26/21
- Black Friday outlook: What to expect this yearCLIP 11/26/21
- Global supply chain backlog threatening to delay deliveries and Black Friday turnoutCLIP 11/26/21
- Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill MartinCLIP 11/25/21
- Kansas family reunites for century-old Thanksgiving traditionCLIP 11/25/21
- Holiday Steals & Deals: Cozy slippers, luggage, jewelry, moreCLIP 11/25/21
- Harvard student makes history as first Hispanic president of the Harvard CrimsonCLIP 11/25/21
- Mickey Guyton gives update on son’s health, reveals what she’s thankful forCLIP 11/25/21
- Watch Dwayne Johnson surprise a veteran with a personal custom truckCLIP 11/25/21
- Cardi B and Ciara are every newbie cook as they try to make an entire Thanksgiving dinnerCLIP 11/25/21
- ‘Girls-5-Eva’ cast on season 2 and big debut at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day ParadeCLIP 11/25/21
- Watch this woman reunite with her family after 2 years apartCLIP 11/25/21
- COVID-19 cases surge as families gather for ThanksgivingCLIP 11/25/21
- Butterball Turkey Talk Line continues its tradition of answering your questionsCLIP 11/25/21
- Macy’s CEO talks new Thanksgiving Day Parade floats and balloonsCLIP 11/25/21
- Shoplifting group vandalizes and robs Nordstrom in Los AngelesCLIP 11/25/21
- President Biden’s physician says polyp was benignCLIP 11/25/21
- 3 men found guilty in the murder of Ahmaud ArberyCLIP 11/25/21
- NYPD commissioner on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: ‘Its gonna be phenomenal day’CLIP 11/25/21
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade welcomes back crowds after 2 yearsCLIP 11/25/21
- Watch Mickey Guyton surprise Jenna Bush Hager with a 40th birthday serenadeCLIP 11/24/21
- Jenna Bush Hager’s former students and colleagues pay tribute to her teachingCLIP 11/24/21
- How well do people know Jenna Bush Hager? Her husband Henry finds out!CLIP 11/24/21
- Watch Jenna Bush Hager get a special 40th birthday gift from HodaCLIP 11/24/21
- George W. Bush and Laura Bush wish Jenna Bush Hager a happy 40thCLIP 11/24/21
- Andy Grammer previews his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performanceCLIP 11/24/21
- 3 top chefs offer last-minute Thanksgiving tips and tricksCLIP 11/24/21
- Bishop and rabbi offer timely perspective on how to give thanksCLIP 11/24/21
- How St. Jude saved one little girl’s life with a bone marrow transplantCLIP 11/24/21
- Shipping tips: How to ensure your holiday packages will arrive on timeCLIP 11/24/21
- Meet the mom who won a trip to space on Virgin Galactic flightCLIP 11/24/21
- Walmart donates 1000 turkeys to food banks across the USCLIP 11/24/21
- Thanksgiving time-saving tip: Start making gravy Wednesday nightCLIP 11/24/21
- New York Times’ Eric Kim has a tasty twist on traditional stuffingCLIP 11/24/21
- Meet some furry friends you’ll see at National Dog Show ThursdayCLIP 11/24/21
- U2’s Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ (and surprises Jenna Bush Hager for her birthday)CLIP 11/24/21
- Martha Stewart kicks off TODAY’s 21-chef Thanksgiving extravaganzaCLIP 11/24/21
- Watch this little girl pass out snacks as ‘flight attendant in training’CLIP 11/24/21
- Wine and spirits may be harder to find this holiday seasonCLIP 11/24/21
- NASA launches DART mission to crash into asteroid: TODAY’s headlinesCLIP 11/24/21
- Amid criticism, US Postal Service girds for hectic holiday seasonCLIP 11/24/21
- Jury deliberations in trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing enter 2nd dayCLIP 11/24/21
- 6th death from holiday parade tragedy comes as suspect appears in courtCLIP 11/24/21
- Race is on for booster shots and COVID tests ahead of holiday gatheringsCLIP 11/24/21
- Airports are packed for busiest Thanksgiving travel rush in 2 yearsCLIP 11/24/21
- 50 million Americans hitting the roads ahead of ThanksgivingCLIP 11/24/21
- Ann Patchett talks new book ‘These Precious Days’CLIP 11/23/21
- Try these TikTok Thanksgiving decorating hacksCLIP 11/23/21
- How music helped a 9-year-old girl during her cancer battleCLIP 11/23/21
- Kelly Rowland talks ‘Merry Liddle Christmas’ and motherhoodCLIP 11/23/21
- Will Oprah Winfrey get Britney Spears for an interview?CLIP 11/23/21
- Helen Mirren hosts new “Harry Potter” trivia game showCLIP 11/23/21
- These 2 women-led businesses are making a differenceCLIP 11/23/21
- Sebastian Maniscalco talks cooking show and new film with Robert DeNiroCLIP 11/23/21
- Small business spotlight: Accessories, jewelry and grooming productsCLIP 11/23/21
- Stephanie Ruhle's Black Friday checklist for better shoppingCLIP 11/23/21
- Meet 3 special small businesses: Gifts, flowers, gourmet treatsCLIP 11/23/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th): Nov. 23, 2021CLIP 11/23/21
- John Legend joins in ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’CLIP 11/23/21
- Tom Brady tells Oprah what he’s looking forward to in retirementCLIP 11/23/21
- Prince Philip is focus of new documentary: TODAY shares a lookCLIP 11/23/21
- TODAY anchors gather for ‘Friendsgiving’ potluckCLIP 11/23/21
- White House will tap into strategic oil reserve to reduce gas pricesCLIP 11/23/21
- Watch these military sisters reunite after a year apartCLIP 11/23/21
- Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $30 million to ‘House of Cards’ studioCLIP 11/23/21
- Smash-and-grab robberies hit high-end storesCLIP 11/23/21
- United Airlines CEO discusses holiday crowds, vaccine mandates, air rageCLIP 11/23/21
- Watch: Truck smashes into home, causing it to partially collapseCLIP 11/23/21
- Justice Department reaches settlement with families of Parkland shooting victimsCLIP 11/23/21
- NASA prepares to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense missionCLIP 11/23/21
- Kyle Rittenhouse speaks out amid fallout from trialCLIP 11/23/21
- Jury set to deliberate after closing arguments in trial about Ahmaud Arbery’s killingCLIP 11/23/21
- Vigil held for victims of holiday parade tragedyCLIP 11/23/21
- Beat the Black Friday rush with these steals and dealsCLIP 11/22/21
- Dionne Warwick on social media stardom and new song ‘Nothing’s Impossible’CLIP 11/22/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.