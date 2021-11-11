EXPIRING
S4 E3911/11/21
Hoda & Jenna - 11/11/21
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
- Watch Jenna and Hoda match dogs with their owners in fun gameCLIP 11/12/21
- Carole Baskin opens up about 'Tiger King 2' disagreements and her new showCLIP 11/12/21
- The documentary of the month is all about competitive table settingCLIP 11/12/21
- Make Joy Bauer’s healthy holiday-themed cocktailsCLIP 11/12/21
- La La Anthony opens up about her medical scare: ‘Pay attention to your needs’CLIP 11/12/21
- How 1 woman is returning lost treasures to familiesCLIP 11/12/21
- Dylan Dryer and baby Rusty surprise TODAY!CLIP 11/12/21
- Carson and Siri Daly make cheesy mini peppers, flank steak quesadillaCLIP 11/12/21
- Meet the family behind this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas treeCLIP 11/12/21
- Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd talk about their change-of-pace roles in ‘The Shrink Next Door’CLIP 11/12/21
- Stars of ‘Annie Live!’ visit TODAYCLIP 11/12/21
- Willie Geist talks about raising funds for Team Fox at New York City MarathonCLIP 11/12/21
- How a Rhode Island mother of 4 is helping feed children around the worldCLIP 11/12/21
- Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee speaks out about racist attackCLIP 11/12/21
- Major delays at Raleigh-Durham airport due to power outageCLIP 11/12/21
- New military arms race between US and China is underwayCLIP 11/12/21
- Chicken burgers sold at Trader Joe’s are being recalled: TODAY’s headlinesCLIP 11/12/21
- Is Britney Spears’ conservatorship about to end for good?CLIP 11/12/21
- Concerns grow over possible winter coronavirus surgeCLIP 11/12/21
- Astroworld concert death toll rises to 9CLIP 11/12/21
- Amid record inflation, winter fuel costs are rising tooCLIP 11/12/21
- Court grants delay in release of Trump White House records to Jan. 6 committeeCLIP 11/12/21
- Defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse trialCLIP 11/12/21
- Hoda and Jenna surprise Air Force veteran with amazing vacationCLIP 11/11/21
- Willie Nelson's new children's book makes music even more fun for kidsCLIP 11/11/21
- How one veteran decreases food insecurity in his communityCLIP 11/11/21
- Jenna Bush Hager reveals the story behind George H.W. Bush joining the militaryCLIP 11/11/21
- ‘Shop All Day’: Holiday hostingCLIP 11/11/21
- Caitríona Balfe talks ‘Belfast’ and new season of ‘Outlander’CLIP 11/11/21
- Healthy holiday side dishes: Sweet potato mash, maple Brussels sproutsCLIP 11/11/21
- Slay your holiday parties with these must-have itemsCLIP 11/11/21
- Gary Sinise on how his foundation is supporting veterans, their familiesCLIP 11/11/21
- Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay reveal how they metCLIP 11/11/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a very special 104th): Nov. 11, 2021CLIP 11/11/21
- YouTube star makes delicious ‘Garbage Plate’ of multiple comfort foodsCLIP 11/11/21
- Top holiday gift ideas from Consumer Reports: Weighted blanket and moreCLIP 11/11/21
- Meteorologist Bill Karins thanks veteran who rescued his dad in VietnamCLIP 11/11/21
- Get a sneak peek at ‘Downtown Abbey’ sequelCLIP 11/11/21
- See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’ in new trailerCLIP 11/11/21
- How service dogs are helping veterans cope with PTSDCLIP 11/11/21
- High school English teacher receives $1 million educator’s awardCLIP 11/11/21
- Rockefeller Center Christmas tree set to begin its journey from MarylandCLIP 11/11/21
- How to tackle rising costs from inflationCLIP 11/11/21
- Prince Harry shows support for military at Intrepid ceremonyCLIP 11/11/21
- How China is affecting the supply chain crunch in USCLIP 11/11/21
- ‘Rust’ crew member files lawsuit over fatal shooting on movie setCLIP 11/11/21
- F.W. de Clerk, South Africa’s last apartheid president, dies: TODAY’s headlinesCLIP 11/11/21
- Texas school mask mandate overruledCLIP 11/11/21
- Houston police chief defends investigation into Astroworld concert tragedyCLIP 11/11/21
- ‘Shop All Day’: Elena Besser turns leftover stuffing into easy-to-eat totsCLIP 11/11/21
- Kyle Rittenhouse gives emotional testimony at his trialCLIP 11/11/21
- Inflation signals both good news and bad news for economy, Stephanie Ruhle saysCLIP 11/11/21
- Record inflation pushes prices up, putting pressure on White HouseCLIP 11/11/21
- Peyton makes pizza-stuffed chicken breasts and roasted broccoli | Kids in the KitchenCLIP 11/10/21
- On the Money: Holiday HandbookCLIP 11/10/21
- Comedian and host Michelle Collins talks about the week's biggest pop culture momentsCLIP 11/10/21
- Break out the sweaters: Fashion trends worth trying this fallCLIP 11/10/21
- Want to be the best conversationalist? Make sure you follow these tipsCLIP 11/10/21
- Will Smith reveals to Hoda about parts of him that the public may not knowCLIP 11/10/21
- America Ferrera, Karrie Martin Lachney talk ‘Gentrified’ and significance of representationCLIP 11/10/21
- Alison Sweeney talks new holiday movie ‘Good Morning Christmas!’CLIP 11/10/21
- Sheinelle’s brother Fernando co-hosts 3rd hour of TODAYCLIP 11/10/21
- How a camp for burn victims helped 1 couple find loveCLIP 11/10/21
- How to navigate health insurance, open enrollment, FSACLIP 11/10/21
- Dr. Natalie Azar shares what you need to know about Pfizer boosters for adultsCLIP 11/10/21
- Watch Radio City Rockettes perform ‘New York at Christmas’ on TODAY plazaCLIP 11/10/21
- Ryan Reynolds talks about new film ‘Red Notice,’ Blake Lively and moreCLIP 11/10/21
- Philanthropist Robert F. Smith works to bolster financial literacyCLIP 11/10/21
- Will Ferrell’s ‘Elf’ costume sells for nearly $300K at auctionCLIP 11/10/21
- Tom Hanks reveals his 3 favorite Tom Hanks moviesCLIP 11/10/21
- People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive is Paul RuddCLIP 11/10/21
- ‘Squid Game’ has a 2nd season in the worksCLIP 11/10/21
- Do air purifiers help against COVID-19? What you need to knowCLIP 11/10/21
- Brian Williams is leaving NBC after 28 yearsCLIP 11/10/21
- Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van HoutenCLIP 11/10/21
- California couple sues fertility clinic over IVF mix-upCLIP 11/10/21
- ‘Meatflation’: Families, restaurants feel pinch of rising meat costsCLIP 11/10/21
- Malala Yousafzai has gotten married: TODAY’s headlinesCLIP 11/10/21
- Aaron Rodgers speaks out about vaccine backlashCLIP 11/10/21
- Moderna disputes who gets credit for creating its vaccineCLIP 11/10/21
- Pfizer seeks approval for adult boostersCLIP 11/10/21
- Astroworld investigation: Chilling new details emerge about deadly concert stampedeCLIP 11/10/21
- Prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse trial rests its caseCLIP 11/10/21
- New plans to help US ports and speed supply chains unveiled by White HouseCLIP 11/10/21
- Judge denies Trump’s attempt to withhold documents from Jan. 6 committeeCLIP 11/10/21
- Who knew there were benefits to skinny dipping?CLIP 11/09/21
- Seth Rogen and his wife want to tackle Alzheimer's through comedyCLIP 11/09/21
- How to make popular TikTok decorations for ThanksgivingCLIP 11/09/21
- Willie Geist helps TODAY coworker get engaged during NYC marathonCLIP 11/09/21
- 'Tis the season for more gratefulness: Here's how you can startCLIP 11/09/21
- She Made It: Lawyer mom starts booming waffle businessCLIP 11/09/21
- Al Roker���s brother co-hosts 3rd hour of TODAYCLIP 11/09/21
- Kevin Garnett talks new documentary ���Anything Is Possible���CLIP 11/09/21
- How 1 retired veteran continued his life of serviceCLIP 11/09/21
- Steals & Deals for holiday hosting: Lacquer trays, serving boards, moreCLIP 11/09/21
- What���s being done to protect you from dangerous counterfeit goodsCLIP 11/09/21
- ���Dateline��� podcast set to debutCLIP 11/09/21
- AMC popcorn will be sold in storesCLIP 11/09/21
- Lance Bass learns he���s related to Britney SpearsCLIP 11/09/21
- Bowen Young of ‘Saturday Night Live’ featured in People magazineCLIP 11/09/21
