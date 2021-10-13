EXPIRING
S4 E1810/13/21
Hoda & Jenna - 10/13/21
America's feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises.
Appearing:Hoda KotbJenna Hager
Clips
- Sutton Foster talks about finding peace while getting craftyCLIP 10/14/21
- Bobbing for Answers: Watch a fan win $400CLIP 10/14/21
- Willie gives behind-the-scenes details of Machine Gun Kelly interviewCLIP 10/14/21
- ‘Message of opportunity’: The significance of Cesar Chavez and his legacyCLIP 10/14/21
- Ava DuVernay talks new show ‘Home Sweet Home’CLIP 10/14/21
- Beauty expert Kym Douglas shares her breast cancer journeyCLIP 10/14/21
- Growing off the vine: How a Paris rooftop farm is changing the industryCLIP 10/14/21
- Debunking popular myths about fallCLIP 10/14/21
- ‘You can’t describe it’: William Shatner recounts experience in spaceCLIP 10/14/21
- Miami Zoo launches bald eagle cameraCLIP 10/14/21
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Oct. 14, 2021CLIP 10/14/21
- Army veteran who helps other vets gets a heartwarming surpriseCLIP 10/14/21
- Best Buy CEO speaks out about supply chain issuesCLIP 10/14/21
- Retailers scramble to address supply issues ahead of holiday shopping seasonCLIP 10/14/21
- Havana Syndrome victims speak outCLIP 10/14/21
- William Shatner on seeing Earth from space: ‘It’s so fragile’CLIP 10/14/21
- Butterball is recalling over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey productsCLIP 10/14/21
- Alex Murdaugh set up my client, accused man’s lawyer saysCLIP 10/14/21
- Bow-and-arrow attack kills 5 in NorwayCLIP 10/14/21
- What really happened the night Alex Murdaugh was allegedly shot?CLIP 10/14/21
- Taiwan apartment fire kills at least 46 peopleCLIP 10/14/21
- William Shatner becomes oldest person ever in space after Blue Origin flightCLIP 10/14/21
- FDA set to outline COVID-19 booster protocolsCLIP 10/14/21
- White House works with business leaders, US ports on supply chain crisisCLIP 10/14/21
- UAW goes on strike against John DeereCLIP 10/14/21
- Hoda Kotb reflects on a recent interview with Sheryl Crow for her podcastCLIP 10/13/21
- California nonprofit helps support parents and students through virtual communityCLIP 10/13/21
- TODAY in 30 – October 13: US to open borders, new FDA salt guidelinesCLIP 10/13/21
- Neil Patrick Harris talks newsletter WondercadeCLIP 10/13/21
- Jill Martin’s oldies but goodies to buyCLIP 10/13/21
- Justin Sylvester says new ‘Housewives’ show is a ‘battle of the riches’CLIP 10/13/21
- This couple found Molly Shannon’s phone in a cabCLIP 10/13/21
- How to cultivate wisdom at any ageCLIP 10/13/21
- ‘Succession’ star Matthew Macfadyen talks new seasonCLIP 10/13/21
- Shop Jill Martin’s best throwback buysCLIP 10/13/21
- What’s buy now, pay later? Stephanie Ruhle breaks it downCLIP 10/13/21
- What to know about FDA’s new salt guidanceCLIP 10/13/21
- Steals & Deals Throwback Edition: Sunglasses, heated brushes, moreCLIP 10/13/21
- Martha Stewart makes apple pot pies, quince cobblerCLIP 10/13/21
- Original ‘Scream’ stars appear in trailer for new filmCLIP 10/13/21
- ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ revisits ‘Home Alone’ franchise on Disney+CLIP 10/13/21
- Jimmy Fallon talks about ‘The Kids Tonight Show’ and moreCLIP 10/13/21
- ‘Squid Game’ is now even more popular than ‘Bridgerton’CLIP 10/13/21
- Al Roker wins Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in JournalismCLIP 10/13/21
- ‘Blue Zones’ author says eating greens can lead to a healthy lifeCLIP 10/13/21
- Record numbers of Americans quit their jobs in AugustCLIP 10/13/21
- Biden to unveil strategy to solve supply chain problemsCLIP 10/13/21
- House approves short-term extension of debt ceilingCLIP 10/13/21
- New guidelines advise adults against aspirin to prevent heart attacks, strokesCLIP 10/13/21
- NFL grapples with fallout from Jon Gruden emailsCLIP 10/13/21
- Couple charged in selling submarine secrets will remain in jail for nowCLIP 10/13/21
- Gabby Petito was strangled to death, officials confirmCLIP 10/13/21
- FDA is out with new guidelines to reduce salt in Americans’ dietsCLIP 10/13/21
- Southwest Airlines on damage control as air chaos enters 6th dayCLIP 10/13/21
- William Shatner and Blue Origin crew prepare to launch into spaceCLIP 10/13/21
- US to reopen Canada and Mexico borders only to fully vaccinatedCLIP 10/13/21
- Watch Al, Craig and Carson choose outfits for Jenna and HodaCLIP 10/12/21
- TODAY in 30 – October 12: Raiders coach resigns, ‘Once in a Lifetime’CLIP 10/12/21
- Dress up your doors with these festive wreathsCLIP 10/12/21
- Hoda and Jenna react to wife of Texas A&M kicker celebrating his winning kick over AlabamaCLIP 10/12/21
- Kitchen gadgets to make life easierCLIP 10/12/21
- Chelsea Handler dishes on comedy and relationship with Jo KoyCLIP 10/12/21
- She Made It: How 2 companies are breaking glass ceilingsCLIP 10/12/21
- Christian Siriano and Nina Garcia talk season 19 of ‘Project Runway’CLIP 10/12/21
- Dylan’s husband and TODAY co-hosts celebrate her new book with a surpriseCLIP 10/12/21
- What Greta Thunberg wants for EarthCLIP 10/12/21
- Al Roker readies son to leave for collegeCLIP 10/12/21
- How Kansas City Chiefs help fight hunger with ‘backsnacks’ for kidsCLIP 10/12/21
- Steals & Deals to keep you warm: Throws, leather gloves, moreCLIP 10/12/21
- Ron Howard and Clint Howard talk about their new memoirCLIP 10/12/21
- Dylan Dreyer talks about baby Rusty and her new children’s bookCLIP 10/12/21
- Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling releases new book ‘The Christmas Pig’CLIP 10/12/21
- Timothée Chalamet shares 1st pics of himself as Willy WonkaCLIP 10/12/21
- Many store shelves are empty due to shipping delaysCLIP 10/12/21
- TODAY exclusive: J.K. Rowling reads excerpt from her new book ‘The Christmas Pig’CLIP 10/12/21
- Watch: Shelter dogs are airlifted for better chance at adoptionCLIP 10/12/21
- Texas toddler found after 4 days missing in woodsCLIP 10/12/21
- UNC Chapel Hill cancels classes amid suicide investigationsCLIP 10/12/21
- ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak finally ends for Matt AmodioCLIP 10/12/21
- COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death among US policeCLIP 10/12/21
- North Korea’s Kim Jong-un vows to build ‘invincible’ militaryCLIP 10/12/21
- Video shows attempted abduction of child in New York CityCLIP 10/12/21
- Puerto Rico’s power grid is in a state of emergencyCLIP 10/12/21
- Plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, killing at least 2CLIP 10/12/21
- Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns over racist, homophobic, misogynistic emailsCLIP 10/12/21
- Texas governor bans COVID-19 vaccine mandatesCLIP 10/12/21
- DOJ to issue response about Texas abortion lawCLIP 10/12/21
- Hélio Castroneves on what fuels his drive to win on the race trackCLIP 10/11/21
- Karla Gallardo on how she found success in the fashion world with 'fewer, better things'CLIP 10/11/21
- TODAY in 30 – October 11: Michael Jordan, International Day of the GirlCLIP 10/11/21
- TODAY celebrates International Day of the GirlCLIP 10/11/21
- Comedian Emily Winter talks about her new book ‘One Day Smarter’CLIP 10/11/21
- Hoda and Jenna talk to inspiring young women on the plazaCLIP 10/11/21
- Meet the 8-year-old girl who’s CEO of her own charityCLIP 10/11/21
- Meet 2 of People magazine’s Girls Changing the WorldCLIP 10/11/21
- 2 students talk about their work with Malala Fund to enact changeCLIP 10/11/21
- Kim Kardashian hosted ‘SNL’ and Hoda and Jenna are still laughingCLIP 10/11/21
- ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ actors Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace talk about new filmCLIP 10/11/21
- Puerto Rican pernil and medianoche sandwiches for Make-Ahead MondayCLIP 10/11/21
- Ozzie Areu on how working for Tyler Perry inspired him to ‘push the envelope’ in HollywoodCLIP 10/11/21
