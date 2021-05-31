EXPIRING
S2021 E310705/31/21
Hoda and Jenna - May 31, 2021
Friendship, fun, and laughs! America’s feel-good morning show with big stars and sweet surprises. Hoda and Jenna inspire and empower with their impactful stories and heartfelt connection.
36 min
How to pick the perfect sunglasses for your face shape
CLIP 06/01/21
Gut health: Best foods for a well-balanced belly
CLIP 06/01/21
Cal Ripken Jr. announces MLB’s first Lou Gehrig’s day
CLIP 06/01/21
Meet the 7-year-old journalist Emmy Eaton
CLIP 06/01/21
Angelica Ross talks about final season of ‘Pose’
CLIP 06/01/21
Chef Ryan Scott and his daughter Olive help Dylan and Calvin make muffins
CLIP 06/01/21
Pride celebrations return across the country after the pandemic
CLIP 06/01/21
Dolly Parton says she sleeps in her makeup
CLIP 06/01/21
Amy Schumer’s husband wishes her happy birthday with sassy message on cake
CLIP 06/01/21
See this little girl’s very convincing reason she won’t help her dad clean
CLIP 06/01/21
TODAY’s Headlines: June 1, 2021
CLIP 06/01/21
How Camp Corral is changing the lives of military heroes’ children
CLIP 05/31/21
Hoda and Jenna revisit 2 of their favorite stories
CLIP 05/31/21
Make Sunny Anderson’s easy grilled chicken bites
CLIP 05/31/21
Hoda and Jenna play a guessing game about US landmarks
CLIP 05/31/21
Grill up the perfect ribs with Phil ‘The Grill’ Johnson
CLIP 05/31/21
Watch the US Army Field Band perform ‘America the Beautiful’
CLIP 05/31/21
Grill Dads serve up caprese chicken and rib-eye steak
CLIP 05/31/21
Memorial Day deals: Mattresses, appliances, clothes, beauty
CLIP 05/31/21
Blake Lively shows off surprising talent as … a ketchup artist
CLIP 05/31/21
Conan O’Brien tells Obama his son had a ‘meltdown’ before meeting him
CLIP 05/31/21
HBO Max crashes ahead of ‘Mare of Easttown’ finale
CLIP 05/31/21
Sisters on opposite coasts have emotional reunion after 18 months apart
CLIP 05/31/21
Climbers hit new record scaling Mount Everest
CLIP 05/31/21
Memorial Day travel: Record crowds at airports, on roads
CLIP 05/31/21
Texas Democrats stage walkout over voting bill
CLIP 05/31/21
Memorial Day weather: Rain easing up along East Coast
CLIP 05/31/21
Where did the coronavirus come from? Questions remain
CLIP 05/30/21
Remembering beloved children’s book author Eric Carle, who died at 91
CLIP 05/30/21
Shooting at Miami banquet hall kills at least 2, injures over 20
CLIP 05/30/21
Chuck Todd on likelihood of Jan. 6 probe passing in second vote
CLIP 05/30/21
Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis reflect on surviving Tulsa Race Massacre
CLIP 05/30/21
Memorial Day weekend brings signs of reopened America
CLIP 05/30/21
Investigators find arsenal at San Jose shooting suspect’s home
CLIP 05/29/21
Memorial Day weekend weather: Where the rain might linger
CLIP 05/29/21
‘The Crime of the Century’ documentary investigates opioid epidemic
CLIP 05/28/21
Hoda and Jenna play summer-themed guessing game with Donna Farizan
CLIP 05/28/21
Hoda and Jenna get a special tour of Bangkok, Thailand
CLIP 05/28/21
David Duchovny talks about ‘The Reservoir’
CLIP 05/28/21
Hoda and Jenna surprise call a fan in Florida
CLIP 05/28/21
Joy Bauer makes fajita burgers
CLIP 05/28/21
What to watch over Memorial Day Weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
Steve Kornacki discusses favorites to win 2021 Indianapolis 500
CLIP 05/28/21
Tips for booking last-minute travel this Memorial Day Weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
How to travel safely during Memorial Day Weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
Indianapolis families take over My TODAY Plaza
CLIP 05/28/21
Kevin Hart tells Willie Geist about his new Netflix movie ‘Fatherhood’
CLIP 05/28/21
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood guest-host ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’
CLIP 05/28/21
Ted Danson reveals what he hears most often from fans
CLIP 05/28/21
Officials release photo of suspect vehicle in boy’s road-rage death
CLIP 05/28/21
Caught on camera: Convicted felon jumps off balcony in escape attempt
CLIP 05/28/21
Tiger Woods calls his recovery more painful than anything he’s ever experienced
CLIP 05/28/21
How to stay safe at the beach this Memorial Day weekend
CLIP 05/28/21
Memorial Day weekend will be unusually cool and wet
CLIP 05/28/21
Russian hackers launch wave of overnight attacks
CLIP 05/28/21
Meet 78-year-old college graduate who persevered to achieve her goal
CLIP 05/27/21
Hoda and Jenna celebrate the class of 2021
CLIP 05/27/21
Meet graduates who excelled through hardships of COVID-19
CLIP 05/27/21
Andrew Rannells talks about season 3 of ‘Black Monday’
CLIP 05/27/21
Men’s Health Grooming Awards winners revealed
CLIP 05/27/21
2021 college graduates discuss difficult job market
CLIP 05/27/21
Meet Ohio student who won scholarship in vaccine lottery
CLIP 05/27/21
Best grills for your home, from charcoal to gas to pellet
CLIP 05/27/21
‘Friends’ reunion is finally released
CLIP 05/27/21
Grandma can’t attend graduation, so her granddaughter travels to her
CLIP 05/27/21
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle remembered after his death at 91
CLIP 05/27/21
7-alarm fire rips through Boston neighborhood
CLIP 05/27/21
2 new low-cost airlines launch as Americans return to the skies
CLIP 05/27/21
Biden orders probe of origin of COVID-19 and Wuhan lab
CLIP 05/27/21
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reveal hairdos viewers chose for them
CLIP 05/26/21
Summer blockbusters coming soon: ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘F9’
CLIP 05/26/21
Super Flower Blood Moon explained (using props)
CLIP 05/26/21
How to save money during a summer of inflation
CLIP 05/26/21
Al Roker’s daughter Leila graduates from American University of Paris
CLIP 05/26/21
Alex Trebek and Larry King earn posthumous Daytime Emmy nominations
CLIP 05/26/21
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will co-host town hall event
CLIP 05/26/21
‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth reveals his son wants to be Superman
CLIP 05/26/21
19-year-old Cam Anthony wins Season 20 of ‘The Voice’
CLIP 05/26/21
US Marine surprises his sister at her college graduation
CLIP 05/26/21
Skydiver dangles from power lines after his parachute gets snagged
CLIP 05/26/21
‘Doomsday’ couple charged with murdering their 2 children
CLIP 05/26/21
Great white shark population rises as people head back to the beach
CLIP 05/26/21
Firefighting helicopter goes down in deadly Florida crash
CLIP 05/26/21
George Floyd’s family calls for police reform on 1-year anniversary of his death
CLIP 05/26/21
Self-tanning tips for a sun-kissed summer glow
CLIP 05/25/21
Ryan Scott makes salmon tacos
CLIP 05/25/21
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nominated for an Emmy
CLIP 05/25/21
Mandy Moore discusses ‘This Is Us’ season finale
CLIP 05/25/21
Daughters of trailblazing Black mathematician Katherine Johnson remember her legacy
CLIP 05/25/21
Who should wear a mask during summer get-togethers?
CLIP 05/25/21
TODAY and Smucker’s celebrate National Pet Month
CLIP 05/25/21
Olympic gymnast Chellsie Memmel talks about her return from retirement at 32
CLIP 05/25/21
‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ is coming Wednesday
CLIP 05/25/21
Memorial Day sales offer opportunities to save big
CLIP 05/25/21
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted together in Miami
CLIP 05/25/21
See an exclusive clip from the ‘Friends’ reunion
CLIP 05/25/21
Martha Stewart documentary is headed to Netflix
CLIP 05/25/21
High school runner with cancer crosses finish line with help from her teammates
CLIP 05/25/21
How the pandemic has worsened eating disorders among teens
CLIP 05/25/21
Woman who entered monkey exhibit will face charges, zoo says
CLIP 05/25/21
