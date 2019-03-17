Zoe Catches Kevin Lying to Her

As the family celebrates the arrival of Baby Jack, Zoe (Melanie Liburd) tells Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) that Kevin's (Justin Hartley) water bottle is full of vodka.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, 315, the waiting room, kate pearson, chrissy metz, toby damon, kate toby, baby jack, parents, family, melanie liburd, zoe, kevin pearson, justin hartley, beth pearson, susan kelechi watson, randall pearson, sterling k brown, kevin relapse, alcoholism
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.