Who Was I?

In the midst of a crisis at home, Randall recalls a story William told him the previous Thanksgiving.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us nbc, this is us, watch this is us, randall this is us, william this is us, this is us number three, this is us season 2, this is us season 2 episode 10, this is us thanksgiving, this is us best scenes, this is us rebecca and william
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.