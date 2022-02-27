Main Content

When Beth Falls, She Gets Back UpNBC’s This Is Us

CLIP02/27/22

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) helps her student Stacey (Jazlyn Martin) recover from a fall at an important ballet showcase.

NRDrama Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling K. BrownSusan Kelechi WatsonChris SullivanRon Cephas Jones
Tags: this is us, nbc, susan kelechi watson, beth pearson, jazlyn martin, sterling k brown, randall pearson, kevin pearson, justin hartley, kate pearson, chrissy metz, jack pearson, milo ventimiglia, mandy moore, rebecca pearson, season 6, The Final Chapter
Episodes

