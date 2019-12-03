Welcome to the World, Baby Jack

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) welcome Baby Jack into the world and mentally prepare for the long road ahead of them.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, 315, the waiting room, kate pearson, chrissy metz, toby damon, chris sullivan, kate and toby, katoby, baby jack, little jack, birth, premature, parents, family, kate baby, kate toby baby, baby jack premature, nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.