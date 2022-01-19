Justin Hartley says goodbye to the Pearson family cabin – the set where his real-life baby photos hang on the walls.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, nbc, justin hartley, kevin pearson, jack pearson, milo ventimiglia, mandy moore, rebecca pearson, sterling k brown, randall pearson, chrissy metz, kate pearson, susan kelechi watson, jon huertas, chris sullivan, season 6, this is us final chapter, set tour
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.