We made the This Is Us cast blind taste-test nine different holiday pies. Here's how well they did.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, Season 4, lyric ross, deja, asante blackk, malik, sterling k brown, randall pearson, susan kelechi watson, beth pearson, mandy moore, rebecca pearson, justin hartley, kevin pearson, Jack, milo ventimigilia, chrissy metz, kate pearson, Shauna, joy brunson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.